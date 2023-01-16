Read full article on original website
Related
Hiker dies on viewing platform at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
The 70-year-old is believed to have died from natural causes at the Keanakakoi viewing overlook
Spur Tunnel is Leaking, and Great Smoky Mountains National Park Aims to Avoid Catastrophe with Repairs & Closures
Closures are coming to Great Smoky Mountains‘ iconic Spur Tunnel as the national park readies to remedy water leaks and faulty lighting. For many of us, the Smokies are home. And few sights (and sounds) signal an arrival into this majestic Appalachian park like entering the Spur Tunnel, then laying on the car horn to hear it echo throughout. It’s a sort of rite of passage for Tennesseans resulting from our eagerness to enter the park from Gatlinburg. Folks have been honking through Spur Tunnel for generations now, too, and its heavy walls are beginning to show their age.
Crews Working On Low Water Dam, Pedestrian Bridge Near Gathering Place
The agreement to build a second dam on the Arkansas River comes as construction on the first one, at Zink Lake, is mostly done. The $54 million dollar Zink dam will be essentially complete this summer. However, work on the east end, where it meets the bank at Gathering Place...
Help Clean Up Shenandoah National Park
Severe winter weather at the end of last year made a mess of Shenandoah National Park’s Skyline Drive, bringing intense ice and downed trees. Back in mid-December, the National Park Service (NPS) estimated there were 600 downed trees on Skyline Drive and nearby trails, including the Appalachian Trail. Although...
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0