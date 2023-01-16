ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBIR

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Spur Tunnel is Leaking, and Great Smoky Mountains National Park Aims to Avoid Catastrophe with Repairs & Closures

Closures are coming to Great Smoky Mountains‘ iconic Spur Tunnel as the national park readies to remedy water leaks and faulty lighting. For many of us, the Smokies are home. And few sights (and sounds) signal an arrival into this majestic Appalachian park like entering the Spur Tunnel, then laying on the car horn to hear it echo throughout. It’s a sort of rite of passage for Tennesseans resulting from our eagerness to enter the park from Gatlinburg. Folks have been honking through Spur Tunnel for generations now, too, and its heavy walls are beginning to show their age.
GATLINBURG, TN
blueridgeoutdoors

Help Clean Up Shenandoah National Park

Severe winter weather at the end of last year made a mess of Shenandoah National Park’s Skyline Drive, bringing intense ice and downed trees. Back in mid-December, the National Park Service (NPS) estimated there were 600 downed trees on Skyline Drive and nearby trails, including the Appalachian Trail. Although...
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy