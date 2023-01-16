ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Braden River QB continues his football career overseas

Successfully completing a bus ride has been a big deal to Louis Colosimo. Growing up in Sarasota and Bradenton counties, Colosimo never had much need to use public transportation. That is why in 2022 the former Braden River High and Davidson College quarterback was nervous about using the bus system in Sollerod, Denmark, on his first day as a member of the Gold Diggers, the town's American football team.
BRADENTON, FL
Carlos Wesley Bailey Jr.

Carlos Wesley Bailey Jr., 89, of Wildwood FL passed after a short illness Monday, January 16, 2023, in Cornerstone Hospice, The Villages Fl. A Presbyterian, he was born April 15, 1933, in Erwin, TN. He attended Warren Wilson College, Swannanoa, NC. He then served in the Navy as first-class welder/pipe fitter on the USS Corregidor.
WILDWOOD, FL
Strawberry Festival Music Lineup

The Florida strawberry festival is an annual event hosted in plant city Florida for the 88th year this March. Started in 1930 by the Plant City Lions Club, it’s a celebration of bountiful strawberry harvests. The festival is known for its rides, strawberry-themed foods, and anticipated music. The 2023 Strawberry festival lineup has been posted, and this year has a lot of big names.
PLANT CITY, FL
46 years ago, it snowed in the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. — Raise your hand if you've ever heard this: it snowed in the Tampa Bay area before. Yeah, you probably kept your hand down, but it's true!. Forty-six years ago, people in the Tampa Bay area were lucky enough to see snow. This kind of extreme weather might be common in parts of the Florida Panhandle, but if you head south, people were able to enjoy the recorded 2 inches of snow in the local region.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay teacher shows off her epic moves in viral dance battle video with student

Sumner High School teacher Yolanda Turner knows how to break it down on the dance floor! Just before the holidays, she joined a student dance battle during a well-deserved break from exams. She faced off against eighth grader O’rian Person, which was caught on camera and shared on social media. The dancing duo stopped by Daytime to recreate their viral moment and to give us a Reason to Smile (presented by Raulerson Dental Associates).
RIVERVIEW, FL
Is it too late to build a stadium in Tampa?

Not long after the Rays submitted their proposal to St. Pete, there were reports that the team was also looking at a Tampa site along the Ybor Channel, bring back the long desired hope among Rays fans for a water front stadium in a downtown area. This location on the...
TAMPA, FL
Eileen Louise Kloster

Eileen Louise Kloster passed unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at Leesburg Hospital on January 13th, 2023. She is survived by her loving husband Ed Nester and her three children Kathleen, Christine and James. Eileen had 9 Grandchildren (Andrew, Brianne, Corey, Courtney, Kaitlin, Karly, Dylan, Michael, Ava) who loved her deeply. She...
LEESBURG, FL
Moffitt Cancer Center set to begin construction on 775-acre campus

Core challenge: While construction on the first phase is just beginning, given the massive scale of the project and the cost, it could decades to fully complete. Moffitt Cancer Center is set to begin construction on the initial phase of a 775-acre campus in Pasco County that, when complete, will have 16 million square feet of lab, clinical, office and manufacturing space and will lead to what officials hope is a revolution in how the disease is treated.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
5 Most Romantic Restaurants In Pasco-Hernando

A good romantic restaurant is hard to come by. The most romantic spots are usually small and local, but those two things can be harder and harder to find these days. Some occasions, like anniversaries or special holidays, require something a little more romantic than your local Beef O'Brady's, and that is where these local haunts come in.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
This Ford Truck Holds Land Speed Records And It is Selling At Carlisle Auctions Lakeland

Speed up your collection with this record holding racer. On September 30, 2012, this truck stepped up to race and cleaned up with a speed record from the East Coast Tuning Association for Unblown Fuel Lakester Class at 132 mph. If you want to go racing, or if you want a unique piece for your collection, this same truck is now up for grabs. When the February Lakeland Winter Collector Car Auction kicks off, Carlisle will offer this record holding truck.
