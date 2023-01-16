Read full article on original website
Marijuana farmer frustrated after NY retail licenses halted by injunction
MOUNT MORRIS, N.Y. — There is frustration among those who have applied for recreational marijuana dispensary licenses in New York after an injunction put those licenses on hold. In November, the federal district court for the Northern District of New York issued a preliminary injunction amid a lawsuit by...
DriveOhio to test automatic vehicles in rural areas
OHIO — Automated vehicles are being deployed on Ohio's rural roads to adapt smart technologies for companies, according to DriveOhio, an Ohio Department of Transportation initiative. DriveOhio said in a press release it'll help see how the vehicles get around with curves, hills and other obstacles urban areas may...
Proponents say special needs students will benefit from school choice bill
WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. — Florida House Speaker Paul Renner says the lion share of the funding from a proposed school choice bill will help children with special needs.. Proponents of a new Florida school choice bill say it would open up private school vouchers to all students. Lawmakers are...
Religious leaders sue to block Missouri's abortion ban
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A group of religious leaders who support abortion rights filed a lawsuit Thursday challenging Missouri's abortion ban, saying lawmakers openly invoked their religious beliefs while drafting the measure and thereby imposed those beliefs on others who don't share them. The lawsuit filed in St. Louis...
VP Harris touts investments in 'cleaner,' 'cheaper' energy in Arizona
Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Tonopah, Arizona on Thursday for a groundbreaking event at the Ten West Link transmission line, a project that aims to increase energy accessibility and reliability through California and Arizona. Harris was joined by a slew of administration and local officials for the ceremony, including...
Duke Energy Carolinas seeks N.C. rate increases
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Duke Energy Carolinas asked North Carolina regulators on Thursday to let it raise residential electricity rates by nearly 18% over three years as part of a broad request to raise revenues from its 2 million customers in the state. Proceeds from the rate case would...
Kentucky holds first ever all-girls welding competition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s the first competition of its kind in Kentucky as Jefferson County Public Schools hosts an all-girls welding showdown. A future in welding is a bright one for Brianna Knochelman. The Grant County High School sophomore is three years into learning the trade and the spark has only grown.
Walgreens lifts limits on online purchases of children's fever-reducing products, debt ceiling looms and Madonna to perform at Amalie Arena
Good evening, Tampa Bay. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. We'll see mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be out of the southeast at around 10 mph.
$20M Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in the Bronx
A Mega Millions jackpot ticket for Tuesday’s drawing worth $20 million was sold in the Bronx, the New York State Gaming Commission said Wednesday. The winner, who has yet to be identified, bought the ticket at 170th Street Grocery, at 160 E. 170th St. in Mount Eden, the commission said in a press release.
