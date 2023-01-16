Read full article on original website
Related
Fully Loaded Dodge Hornet GT Plus Is A $45,000 Steal
The online configurator for the highly-anticipated 2023 Dodge Hornet has gone live, showcasing the base GT and GT Plus derivatives. The plug-in hybrid models are only slated for sale in spring 2023, so will likely be added to the roster at a later date for you to play around with. In the meantime, we're able to configure what Dodge calls the gateway to Dodge muscle and the models that will likely make up the bulk of the sales for the new crossover.
Autoblog
New 2024 Subaru Impreza gets STI appearance package at the Tokyo Auto Salon
The 2023 edition of the Tokyo Auto Salon is under way, and Subaru traveled to the event to showcase a new 2024 Impreza fitted with an STI-branded appearance package. The parts give the hatchback a meaner-looking design but it sounds like the flat-four remains stock. Finished in a head-turning shade...
Carscoops
BMW M850i vs Lexus LC500 vs Dodge Challenger Hellcat Is A Fight Of The Few Remaining V8 Coupes
Due to the nature of the automotive industry and its trend towards more practical, do-it-all vehicles, there aren’t many coupes left in the market, and even fewer powered by an 8-cylinder engine. Of those few remaining cars, YouTuber Sam CarLegion decided to pick one from arguably the three countries best known for making vehicles, then pit them against each other in a race.
MotorAuthority
2024 Ford F-150 spy shots
Ford's F-150 is about to come in for an update, its first since its 2021 redesign. Prototypes for the updated model have been spotted ahead of a likely debut later this year. The new truck should be introduced for the 2024 model year. Camouflage gear on prototypes spotted testing point...
MotorAuthority
2023 Lexus RC starts at $45,470
The 2023 Lexus RC carries over mostly unchanged for the new model year. The only notable updates for the luxury coupe are a new appearance package and the return of the RC F Track Edition performance grade after a brief hiatus. The lineup once again starts with the base RC...
Honda And LG Energy Solution Announce A New Battery Plant For The US
Honda has announced a new joint venture with LG Energy to establish a joint battery production venture. The two companies will join forces to produce lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles made by Honda, including the cute Honda e, and existing hybrid models such as the Accord Hybrid. Honda has been...
Porsche's New Shapeshifting Longtail Bodywork Grows And Shrinks As You Drive
Porsche has developed a new active aero system that can actively change the length of a sports car, turning it from a regular-sized machine into a slippery longtail variant within seconds. While Porsche's race cars and RS division road cars like the new 911 GT3 RS are known for their...
Michael Andretti Lashes Out At Formula 1 Status Quo
The FIA opened a can of worms when it announced a new procedure to get more teams on the grid, and now Michael Andretti has spoken up about the controversy for the first time. In an interview with Forbes, he denied that the ties with Cadillac are merely a badging exercise. Andretti has provided a simple explanation that matches our initial assessment of the situation. "It's all about money," said Andretti. "First, they think they are going to get diluted one-tenth of their prize money, but they also get very greedy, thinking we will take all the American sponsors as well."
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Hybrid Revealed With 655 HP And eAWD
495-horsepower 6.2-liter LT2 V8 and 160-hp front electric motor - 655 hp combined. 0-60 mph in 2.5 seconds, quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds. At long last, the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray has been revealed, and it's just as impressive as we had hoped. Like the regular Stingray, the E-Ray is powered by GM's LT2 small block V8, a 6.2-liter unit that provides the rear wheels with 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. But unlike that car, the E-Ray adds a tiny 1.9 kWh battery pack between the seats and a 120 kW permanent magnet drive motor on the front axle. This produces 160 hp and 125 lb-ft of torque, giving the E-Ray a combined 655 hp, just 15 shy of what the Z06 can muster. But despite its power deficit and its extra heft, the E-Ray is quicker in a straight line than its race-tuned sibling.
C9 Chevrolet Corvette May Not Be All-Electric After All
The next-generation Chevrolet Corvette, internally called the C9, may not utilize an all-electric powertrain despite some earlier reports to the contrary. The latest rumor comes from AutoForecast Solutions (AFS), which also provides a tentative timeline for the C8's final years and when the C9 will enter series production. But let's back up and discuss that powertrain rumor.
Leaked! Lamborghini Aventador Successor's Full Design Revealed By Patent Filings
Design patent images of Lamborghini's upcoming hybrid V12 successor to the Aventador have made their online debut courtesy of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) website. For whatever reason(s), the patent was filed in North Macedonia. Lamborghini clearly did not intend for these images to break loose online but, well, here we are.
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray First Look Review: Ray Of Lightning
The Corvette family continues to expand, and this time it's with the first electrified, all-wheel-drive version of the classic nameplate. The Corvette E-Ray has been a hot topic of discussion for years, but we can finally put the rumors to rest about what this special sports car is all about. Using a combination of the 6.2-liter LT2 V8 and an electric motor, the E-Ray makes a combined 655 horsepower and will hit 60 mph in 2.5 seconds, making it even quicker than the mighty Z06. An intelligent eAWD system helps the E-Ray put its power down effectively, and the motor enables an electric-only Stealth Mode that is also new to the Corvette. Let's dig into all the exciting details of this electrified 'Vette.
GM Reportedly Benchmarking The Ford Maverick Pickup
A new report via GM Authority suggests that General Motors is benchmarking the Ford Maverick in the United States. This may not sound like a big deal, as most automakers engage in the practice to see how their products stack up against the competition. However, this development is interesting because General Motors has no competitor in the compact pickup truck market. This can only mean one thing: the automotive giant is preparing to release a direct Maverick competitor.
Porsche Drops Fresh Hints Of A Formula 1 Entry
Not long ago, Porsche's Formula E Instagram account was rebranded Porsche Motorsport, with all past content removed from the page. In its place, a single video teasing "even more layers" of Porsche's on-track exploits. According to the well-timed screenshots of an eagle-eyed Reddit user, one frame of the video appears to represent the late, great Sir Frank Williams.
Subaru Levorg STI Sport # Is The Closest Thing We'll Get To A New WRX STI Wagon
Subaru has revealed a special edition version of the Levorg wagon at the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon; meet the Levorg STI Sport # - that's # as in the musical intonation 'sharp.' While not a genuine STI model - those are on ice until the brand is happy it can produce an EV that lives up the name - the Levorg STI Sport # is the closest thing the world will get to a new WRX STI wagon in factory form.
Bugatti Centodieci Specced In Iconic EB110 Le Mans Livery By American Owner
A US-based customer has specced the best of all the 10 Bugatti Centodieci models, creating a special tribute to the iconic EB110S racer that participated at Le Mans in 1994. The automaker shared stunning images of the motorsport-inspired hypercar on its social media channels, noting that this particular Centodieci was configured to match the only EB110S to ever participate in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The unnamed American owner clearly has an affinity for Bugatti's historical exploits.
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross
Crossovers are big business in the USA and Toyota has such an entry in every market niche, starting with the tiny CH-R. The next step up used to be the RAV4, but since last year, Toyota has inserted the Corolla Cross into the space above the CH-R and below the RAV4 - and it's available in both ICE and hybrid derivatives. In fact, the Corolla Cross will soon have to fill the shoes of the CH-R as well, with that car being discontinued. The Corolla Cross borrows a lot from the Corolla but comes with a higher ride height, more cargo space, available AWD, and the cool factor associated with crossovers. It's a shame, then, that it has to make do with an anemic 169-hp 2.0-liter naturally aspirated engine. Alternatively, there is a more expensive hybrid with a handy 194-hp coupled to standard AWD. The weak and whiny base 2.0-liter engine, forgettable on-road dynamics, and spoil-sport CVT conspire against Toyota's high-riding Corolla, especially as it comes up against tough competition such as the Kia Seltos, Mazda CX-30, and a bevy of Korean rivals.
Korean Tuner Cracks Toyota GR Corolla ECU, Enabling Countless Modifications
According to a post made on Facebook, Korean aftermarket specialist VF Tuner has "officially cracked the GR Corolla ECU for tuning." The same company had previously worked its way into the ECU of the GR Yaris, so this development was all but inevitable. The likes of eKanoo Racing have already...
Lamborghini Urus Plug-In Hybrid Getting Porsche Engine Tech
The Lamborghini Urus plug-in hybrid continues to make progress toward series production, and today we're learning it could pack Porsche engine technology. Our spy photographers have caught a Urus PHEV prototype undergoing testing, but unlike previous images, we now have a clearer look at the new front-end design. It makes sense for the Urus PHEV to have some styling updates compared to the current V8-only-powered model for two reasons: the new powertrain and it's time for a mid-cycle facelift that has given us the Urus S and urus Performante already.
Toyota Wants To Build 10.6 Million Cars In 2023
Toyota announced its goal of producing 10.6 million vehicles in 2023 but warned that parts shortages, specifically semiconductor chips, could alter its plans. For the fiscal year ending in March 2023, the Japanese automaker, currently the world's second-largest behind the Volkswagen Group, is on course to build at least 9.2 million vehicles, down from the 9.7 million-unit prediction it previously made.
CarBuzz.com
66K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0