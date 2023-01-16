Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Another winter storm moves into Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Yet another winter storm is headed into Arizona. This one is colder than the storms from the weekend. We are issuing a First Alert for a Winter Weather Advisory in northern Arizona until 2 p.m. on Friday above 3,500 feet. Areas above 7,000 feet could receive around 3-6″ of snow, with much of the accumulation coming overnight. Payson could see 2-4″ of snow, and Prescott could get a couple of inches of snow.
SignalsAZ
More Snow Expected Jan 19-20, 2023
The US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona put out a notice on January 18th that more snow is expected to arrive with the next storm system rolling through Arizona on January 19th through 20th. With the storm system, a Winter Weather Advisory has been put in place from January 19 at 8:00 pm MST to January 20 at 2:00 pm MST.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Another storm coming to Arizona; cold temps continue in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -It’s a cold start to your Thursday with Valley temperatures in the 30s. We’ll warm to about 59 degrees this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. That’s 9 degrees below normal for this time of year in Phoenix. Quiet but cold weather continues today for...
a-z-animals.com
Discover The Largest Channel Catfish Ever Caught in Arizona
Arizona is a popular fishing destination for worldwide anglers, especially because some of their catfish records are very impressive! Whether you are visiting Arizona to enjoy the sights and nightlife in Phoenix or going on a camping trip out near a vibrant lake, there are plenty of fishing opportunities. A common fish in Arizona’s lakes and rivers is the channel catfish.
kjzz.org
Arizona is having a surprisingly wet winter — and it's actually helping the drought
For the last week, we’ve seen heavy rains in the Valley and mountains of snow in the high country. In Phoenix, rainfall is already above average with 1.23 inches of rain this month. And up north in Flagstaff, snowpack is two feet above normal. As Arizona faces historic drought...
lifetrixcorner.com
Camping in the Mountains of Arizona
Arizona is known for its stunning deserts, but the state also boasts a diverse range of mountains and forests. From the towering peaks of the San Francisco Mountains to the lush forests of the White Mountains, Arizona’s mountains offer a wide range of opportunities for camping and outdoor adventure. In this guide, we will explore some of the best places to camp in the mountains of Arizona, as well as tips and advice for planning a camping trip in this beautiful and rugged terrain.
kiowacountypress.net
Drought conditions in Arizona improving
(Arizona News Connection) Arizona's drought conditions are improving. Erinanne Saffell, state climatologist, said it is important to note Arizona evaluates short-term and long-term drought, both of which have recently improved. Saffell explained when looking at short-term drought, things like precipitation, soil moisture and vegetation are essential in understanding short-term effects....
AZFamily
Rangers hope to rescue stuck campers near Tucson by Thursday
Health inspectors found mold in an ice machine at a Phoenix taco shop and dressings and salsa not kept cold enough at a Tempe lounge. Man dead, two others hurt after shooting in west Phoenix. Updated: 31 minutes ago. |. A man died at the scene and another was taken...
AZFamily
Mold in ice machine, frozen meat in garbage bags found at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona business builds tiny home using mud and hay
It may be hard, at least for Americans, to envision a house that is made of straw and mud, but the owners of the Worm Farm in Phoenix did. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.
RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain fell across the Phoenix area?
PHOENIX — There are still another two weeks left of January and the month has already recorded some of the most rainfall the Valley has seen in years. As of Jan. 16, the Phoenix area had accumulated 1.07" of rainfall. The Valley has not recorded over an inch of rainfall during the month of January since 2017 when 1.31" fell over the Valley.
visitusaparks.com
Discover State Parks in the Heart of Arizona
From wildlife to wildflowers and cactus blooms, late winter and spring is when the desert comes alive. Take a trip through the heart of the Sonoran Desert by way of Arizona State Parks. Ask any Arizonan how they can manage the summer heat, and they’ll invariably tell you they live...
Storm dumps nearly 20 inches of snow on northern Arizona
A winter storm dumped up to nearly 20 inches of snow in northern Arizona on Sunday with the Flagstaff area getting between 12 and 18 inches of snowfall, according to the National Weather Service. The post Storm dumps nearly 20 inches of snow on northern Arizona appeared first on KYMA.
fox10phoenix.com
Winter storm still bringing rain to Phoenix area, snow to Flagstaff
Arizonans are still experiencing active winter weather, as a storm continues to bring rain and snow to various parts of the state. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports from Flagstaff, while FOX 10's Linda William reports from Phoenix.
'An exceptional case': Arizona suburb water supply cut off offers cautionary tale during continued drought
There are a handful of other communities in Arizona like Rio Verde that pay outside cities for their water supply, but Rio Verde is "an exceptional case," according to the director of the Kyle Center for Water Policy at ASU.
kjzz.org
Could there finally be a passenger train between Phoenix and Tucson?
The idea of a passenger rail line between Phoenix and Tucson has captured the attention of Arizonans for a long time. But now, some advocates say the proposal is closer to reality than it has been in years. The Federal Railroad Administration points out that as part of last year’s...
KTAR.com
Drivers warned to stay home during Arizona’s high country winter storm, weather service says
PHOENIX — As a record-round of winter storms passed through Arizona’s high country into Monday morning, weather officials warned travelers to stay home as more hazardous storms are in the forecast. Another wave of storm activity picked up into the afternoon in Flagstaff, as a winter storm warning...
