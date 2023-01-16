Read full article on original website
starvedrock.media
La Salle Man Has Growing List Of Domestic Battery Charges
A man who has been in and out of Ottawa courtrooms for domestic battery is allegedly at it again. Deputies from La Salle County on Wednesday arrested 26-year-old Aaron Kirby of La Salle for aggravated domestic battery along with violating his bond conditions. The new domestic battery charge relates to an alleged crime committed earlier this month in rural Peru.
starvedrock.media
Streator Meth Dealer Sent Back To Prison
A convicted felon from Streator is headed back to prison. Thirty-nine-year-old Steven Bottoms has been sentenced to 4 years in a state lockup for dealing meth. In exchange for his guilty plea, a second meth dealing count was dropped. The drug sale happened in May involving informants with the Tri-DENT task force.
starvedrock.media
Failed Ottawa Gas Station Robbery Lands Homeless Man In Prison
Prison awaits a man who failed to pull off a gas station robbery in Ottawa. Forty-five-year-old Eugene Orvis who was listed as homeless was given 6 years in prison for aggravated robbery while indicating he had a gun for an attempt at robbing the Circle K on Columbus Street in Ottawa last April. He was also given 2 years in prison for possession of a stolen vehicle which occurred around the same time. Orvis is allowed to serve the two sentences at the same time.
starvedrock.media
Grand Jury Indicts Streator Defendants on Controlled-Substance Charges
A La Salle County Grand Jury Tuesday handed down a number of indictments. Thirty-two-year-old Jeremy Seroka of Streator sits in jail in lieu of half-a-million dollars bond, too. Seroka charged by the grand jury with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver. Streator was represented by two...
starvedrock.media
Mental Examination Says Sheridan Shooter Is Unfit For Trial
The man said to be behind a shooting and police standoff in Sheridan won't be headed to a trial anytime soon. Fifty-six-year-old Jeffrey Plique of Sheridan was in an Ottawa courtroom recently. He was turned over to the Department of Human Services after a doctor's mental fitness exam said Plique was unfit to stand trial. A status hearing to check on Plique's progress has been set for March 3rd.
starvedrock.media
Cause of Princeton fire under investigation
The cause of a fire Friday in a Princeton business is under investigation. Firefighter Nick Dykstra says they responded before 4 to Mystic Metal Mover at1216 North 6th street. At the scene, firemen saw flames showing from the roof of the one story structure. The fire was extinguished in a rear shop and manufacturing room shortly after 5. The front interior of the business received heat and smoke damage.
nrgmediadixon.com
Grand Detour Man Arrested for Hit and Run Property Damage Accident
On the morning of Friday January 13 Ogle County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 2800 block of South Illinois Route 2 in regards to the report of a hit and run property damage accident. After a brief investigation, 70-year-old James Catalano Jr of Grand Detour, was located and arrested...
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man charged with DUI and leaving a crash scene
An Aurora man is facing charges of driving under the influence and leaving an accident scene early Thursday morning. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says that deputies were called to the area of Briarcliff Road and Fernwood Drive in Boulder Hill for a crash where one of the vehicles had fled the scene.
nrgmediadixon.com
Lee County Deputies Say Driver Drove Through a Franklin Grove Yard, Left Town and Then Returned and Struck a Stop Sign and Fire Hydrant
On Saturday January 14, Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies received a report of a reckless driver, who drove through a yard in the Village of Franklin Grove. The vehicle was last seen westbound on Old Mill Road. Approximately 20 minutes later, the vehicle was once again seen in the Village...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police investigating armed business robbery
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred near Baring Trace and Big Hollow Road Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers responded to the incident at approximately 9:47 p.m. A witness told police that a man entered the store wearing a mask and displayed a handgun. The man fled the scene before the police arrived.
starvedrock.media
Ottawa Man Rolls on Dee Bennett, Arrested at Yacht Club
A 22-year-old man from Ottawa is in some hot water after a late-night incident over the weekend. At about 2:00 on Sunday morning, James Ewing of Ottawa lost control of his vehicle while he was eastbound on Dee Bennett Road, a few miles east of Utica. According to the La Salle County Sheriff's Office, Ewing's vehicle went into the south ditch, overturned multiple times, and then struck a utility pole.
Woman killed in Kane County crash on I-88: ISP
Illinois State Police says a 27-year-old woman driving a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu hit the rear end of a semi tractor trailer around 3:30 a.m. on westbound I-88 near Mitchell Road.
starvedrock.media
Sentencing Delayed For Mendota Man Who Strangled Puppy
It'll be at least a couple more weeks before a Mendota man finds out his punishment for strangling a puppy to death. Twenty-year-old Lucas Ramey was set for sentencing Thursday afternoon but his lawyer asked for a delay and Judge H. Chris Ryan obliged by setting a new sentencing date of February 2nd. Before that date it's expected that Ramey will be evaluated for potential substance abuse issues and if that leads to a form of probation.
Wilmington family wins lawsuit against contractor who failed to do work they paid for
WILMINGTON, Ill. (CBS) – Scathing reviews are piling up for a Grundy County contractor. One customer complained about "pathological lies. Another said he "never called or came to do the work."Morning Insider Lauren Victory introduced us to a third angry victim who's celebrating a win despite being out more than $100,000."When everything you own is in there, the panic …," Amber Bormet recapped fighting back tears.She told about the day she and her husband's house burned down in May 2021.It was only a few months before Bormet gave birth to her and husband Will's son Cassius."Me being so pregnant was...
WTHR
Suspected bank fugitive arrested
Officers tell us police in Illinois arrested Jacob Edwards. Detectives believe he was involved in a multi-state crime spree.
starvedrock.media
St. Margaret's Peru Hospital to Temporarily Suspend Operations
Effective at 7 a.m. Saturday January 28th St. Margaret's Peru hospital will be closed temporarily. At 5 p.m. today (Friday 1/20 ) St. Margaret's CEO Tim Muntz and board chair Terry Judd sent this letter to employees and media as an official statement. Click below to download and read the full statement or scroll down to listen.
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon Man Arrested on Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop
During the evening on Thursday, Ogle County Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 4,000 block of S. IL Rte. 2. After investigations, Deputies placed 52-year-old Steven Smith of Dixon under arrest for Possession of Methamphetamine 15-100 grams, Possession with Intent to Deliver methamphetamine. Smith was additionally issued citations for no rear mud flaps and operating an uninsured vehicle.
1470 WMBD
Main/Jefferson closed in Peoria due to bomb threat
PEORIA, Ill. — An all-clear has been given by the Peoria Fire Department after a bomb threat Thursday morning in downtown Peoria. Main Street was closed at Jefferson, as both the Peoria Fire and Police Department investigated the threat. Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger confirmed to 25 News the...
starvedrock.media
Lots of Talking, Not Much Listening in Wake of Carus Disaster
More than a week after the explosive fire at Carus Chemical in La Salle, key parties seem to be talking past each other. Local business owner and community organizer Dani Piland says community members are concerned about property damage; medical conditions; economic impact; and the quality of our water, air, and soil. Meanwhile, the company is singing its own praises about its response to the disaster.
Illinois quick hits: DCFS faces another lawsuit; substance ID'd that sickened prison staff
DCFS faces another lawsuit Illinois’ child welfare agency faces another lawsuit. The Chicago Tribune reports a federal case filed Thursday alleges the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has for years been wrongly confining youth in juvenile detention facilities despite judges’ orders for their release. The department has previously been held in contempt of...
