WILMINGTON, Ill. (CBS) – Scathing reviews are piling up for a Grundy County contractor. One customer complained about "pathological lies. Another said he "never called or came to do the work."Morning Insider Lauren Victory introduced us to a third angry victim who's celebrating a win despite being out more than $100,000."When everything you own is in there, the panic …," Amber Bormet recapped fighting back tears.She told about the day she and her husband's house burned down in May 2021.It was only a few months before Bormet gave birth to her and husband Will's son Cassius."Me being so pregnant was...

GRUNDY COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO