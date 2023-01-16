Dallas MLK Day parade returns after 2-year absence

From east to west, MLK Day festivities underway across the metroplex 03:35

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - As North Texans honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., there were several events around the community.

One of the largest ones is the annual MLK Parade in Dallas. It was put on hiatus the past two years due to the pandemic but it was back on this year.

Along MLK Boulevard and Holmes Street to Fair Park, thousands lined the street to celebrate the life of Dr. King.

Around 250 organizations participated from non-profits to dancers to drill teams.

This parade means so much to those who came to the lively event. "It's very important, two of my babies are in the parade," said Tanequa Williams.

Don Paul Chaisson and Deanna Woods woods were some of the first to stake a spot to watch this parade.

"It's pivotal to see the community come together as they do," said Chaisson.

"For me it's important because the work that Dr. King did allows me the opportunity to be able to come out here and just be a part of the community and live out his legacy, live out his dream," added Woods.

It's Dr. King's legacy and message resonating through—so many decades later.



"Dr. King's legacy is a non-violent approach and we're going to continue his message, today's theme is a day of service, a day on not a day off so we're out here to celebrate his legacy for years to come so we're excited," said Clinton Baker, Organizer of the Dallas MLK Parade. "That dream, everyone has that passion to really achieve something that's deeply felt within them that they want to overcome or see come to pass."