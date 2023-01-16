ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn lands in-state PWO running back Christian Burnette

By Lance Dawe
Auburn Daily
 3 days ago

The Auburn Tigers are rounding out their loaded running back room with an in-state back.

Christian Burnette, a running back/outside linebacker from Faith Academy in Mobile, AL, has announced that he will be continuing his academic and athletic career at Auburn University, per his social media.

Burnette was a standout running back at Faith, rushing for 1,205 yards (6.8 yards per carry) and 16 touchdowns. He also added on 16 receptions for 212 yards and one touchdown. He led the Rams in all-purpose yards and helped them on their way to a semifinal AHSAA playoff berth.

The Tigers backfield should be one of the best in the SEC, now featuring Burnette in the rear of the rotation behind Sean Jackson. Here is what the depth chart will likely look like for Auburn during spring practice:

Jarquez Hunter

His blend of power and explosiveness has provided Auburn with a fun compliment to star tailback Tank Bigsby - but now that Bigsby is gone, he should be ready to carry the load in the backfield.

Damari Alston

Alston was the newbie in the rotation this past season, and by default didn't see a lot of playing time - despite this, he finished inside the top 10 of PFF's individual offensive grades for the Tigers in 2022.

Brian Battie

Battie was named a 2021 NCAA Consensus All-American at kick returner, just the 2nd All-American in USF program history. and followed that with a 2022 season that saw him rack up 1186 yards (at 6.7 yards per carry) and eight touchdowns.

Jeremiah Cobb

This may be the most intriguing pickup of Auburn's 2023 recruiting class. Cobb was a monster at Montgomery Catholic High School, posting insane stats and displaying a well-rounded skill set

Sean Jackson

Jackson earned his scholarship as a redshirt freshman last season. He did not record a stat for the Tigers in 2022, but received 12 carries for 60 yards and one touchdown over the course of Auburn's first two games of 2021 (Akron, Alabama State).

Christian Burnette

PWO out of Faith Academy in Mobile. Versatile back that played both sides of the ball in high school.

