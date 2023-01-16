Dadon Gillen records a double-double; four McFarland boys basketball players reach double figures in a win against Mount Horeb

Trailing by five at the half against Mount Horeb, the McFarland boys basketball rallied to a 67-65 win at McFarland High School on Saturday, Jan. 14.

The Spartans scored on six of its first seven possessions in the second half to take the lead. McFarland also flourished on defense to start the half, holding Mount Horeb to just one made basket on its first seven possessions to swing the momentum. The Spartans were up 67-62 before Mount Horeb hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left to make the final score 67-65.

Senior Dadon Gillen recorded a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Senior Aidan Chislom also scored 17 points and had eight rebounds and six assists.

Senior Deven Kulp reached double figures with 13 points, along with seven rebounds and five assists. Senior Kyle Kussow scored 11 points and held Mount Horeb’s leading scorer, Josh Manchester, to just seven points.

Junior Kaden Meinholdt scored five points and dished out four assists. Senior Evan Dean and sophomore Brady Ochalla each contributed two points in the win.

McFarland is 9-2 on the season and is in first place in the Rock Valley Conference standings.

McFarland 73, Turner 59

In a battle between two of the top teams in the Rock Valley Conference, the McFarland boys basketball team needed its seniors to step against Turner.

They did just that as senior Aidan Chislom scored a career-best 28 points, senior Deven Kulp added 16 and senior Dadon Gillen scored 15 points in a 73-59 win over Turner on Thursday, Jan. 12 at Turner High School.

The Spartans remain in first place in the conference standings with a two-game lead over Turner and Edgerton.

Chislom, who broke his previous record of 23 points, scored 17 points in the second half. Chislom also had a game-high five 3-pointers, while Kulp made four 3-pointers in the first half.

Senior Kyle Kussow and junior Andrew Kelley each added six points, while senior Evan Dean scored two points.