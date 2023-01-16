Read full article on original website
Fox40
California natural gas bills are skyrocketing: What can you do?
Californians are getting hit with outrageously high natural gas bills this January as utility companies pass on the increased costs of procuring gas to customers. According to SoCalGas, which serves most of Southern California, prices are running about five times higher than last January. Among the reasons, below-normal temperatures along...
informnny.com
California is blocking diesel big rigs with pre-2010 engines
California is now actively banning older diesel trucks from operating on its roads. A new rule states that any diesel vehicle weighing over 14,000 pounds with an engine built before the 2010 model year is banned from California roads effective January 1, 2023. The rule, part of a set of emissions regulations implemented by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) in 2008, affects around 200,000 trucks and buses, including 70,000 big rigs, according to SFGate.
Drone footage shows dramatic improvement in California reservoir levels
In the wake of the atmospheric rivers that have brought an onslaught of rain, wind and snow to California over the last few weeks, short-term drought conditions and reservoir levels have improved, but the Golden State is not in the clear yet when it comes to the long-term drought, according to AccuWeather forecasters.
The Weather Channel
Hundreds Evacuated From California Commuter Train After Mudslide Blocks Tracks
More than 200 passengers were on the Altamont Corridor Express Train. The mudslide was one of several blocking transportation routes in parts of California hammered by recent storms. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. More than 200...
Will wet weather return to California before winter ends?
Will California see more storms and wet weather this winter? We talked to the experts.
GV Wire
Sierra Snowpack Might Be Biggest on the Planet Right Now
The gold standard for figuring out how much water will be delivered to California communities, businesses, and farms is the annual April 1 snowpack measurement. Finally, after three years of drought, things are looking up. Thanks to a long parade of storms, the statewide snowpack has already surpassed the April...
Video shows road partially collapsing after heavy rain in California
The state has seen widespread flooding as a series of atmospheric rivers brought multiple bouts of heavy rain and snow. The post Video shows road partially collapsing after heavy rain in California appeared first on Talker.
koamnewsnow.com
CA: EVAC WARNING PROMPTED BY FLOOD FEARS IN TRACY
KCRA.com
Here's where these Northern California reservoirs' levels stand after weeks of rain
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Without a doubt, weeks of rain and snow since late December are absolutely helping with California's water supply. But how much help exactly is a question many have been asking. KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan goes over where water reservoirs in Northern California stand. Spoiler alert: It's a lot of good news.
Driver Rescued After SUV Nearly Plunges From California Cliff
California firefighters rescued a man whose car went off the road and was left dangling from a cliff, the front two tires hanging in mid-air while spray from the tempestuous sea below washed over the hood. On Saturday evening, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department received a call regarding the incident....
californiaglobe.com
California Snowpack Reaches 250%, Reservoirs Begin To Fill From Recent Storms
The first snowpack and reservoir measurements following the latest record-setting atmospheric river events in California have been found to be much higher than expected, with many drought ravaged areas across the state now either approaching normalcy or even going above pre-drought averages. Before the storms came in late last year,...
East Bay And NorCal Flood Maps For Wednesday Plus Why Floods Are Going To Be The New Normal In California
I went to school on the beach at UC Santa Barbara. Every freshman class, by the time they graduated, would see the houses on the cliffs on Del Playa lose part of their decks. The cliffs would fall into the high tide and the fencing would have to be moved back.
To reel in oil industry, California should examine its maintenance practices – not tax profits
To reduce gas prices, Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed a tax on the oil industry's excess profits, but that won't necessarily help. California lawmakers should instead take a closer look at how refiners use maintenance shutdowns for their benefit.
Over 7.5 feet of snow from California storm falls at UC lab in the Sierra
"It's still coming down hard out there," the lab said of the snow that's fallen over the past week.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada Department of Transportation snow plowers prepare for heavy snowfall this weekend
Another storm heading to California before several consecutive sunny days
(KTXL) — After being hit with several atmospheric rivers that brought copious amounts of rain to the state since Dec. 27, 2022, the Sacramento area can expect to see one more storm before finally seeing the sun, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS said that from Wednesday afternoon through the evening the valley […]
Eater
Truckers Say This Dusty Roadside Diner Is California’s Best Restaurant
At the intersection of the 15 and 395 freeways, where the Cajon Pass stretches out of the San Bernardino Mountains, stands a 62-year-old A-frame building with tattered wooden shingles and vaguely country and western accents. Long rows of 18-wheeler trucks are parked out back. Inside, leather booths line the walls while worn turquoise seats frame a gleaming wood-grained counter, with the aroma of frying oil and hot coffee wafting beneath the high wood-paneled ceilings. Wagon wheel light fixtures hover overhead while kitschy signs like “We don’t have Wi-Fi. Talk to each other, pretend it’s 1995” dot the walls.
