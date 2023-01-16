Read full article on original website
Source: Bo Horvat Talks Between Bruins And Canucks Pick Up
An NHL source has confirmed to Boston Hockey Now that reports of NHL trade talks between the Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks picking up recently are indeed true. According to this source, Canucks captain and center Bo Horvat has been the center of attention for Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, as he is for GM’s of other Stanley Cup contending teams.
Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
SENATORS PLACE ROOKIE FORWARD ON WAIVERS
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Ottawa Senators have placed rookie forward Jake Lucchini on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the American Hockey League. Lucchini, 27, made his NHL debut back on December 14th against the Montreal Canadiens and followed that up by scoring his first NHL goal on January 1st against the Buffalo Sabres.
Sabres hire COO as president Kim Pegula continues recovery
The Sabres and Pegula Sports & Entertainment hired a chief operating officer, John Roth, as president Kim Pegula recovers from unexpected health issues.
Canucks News & Rumors: Rutherford, Pearson, Horvat & More
In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford held a press conference regarding Tanner Pearson’s hand injury on Monday. Rutherford discussed the injury and how the team’s medical staff handled it. Also, he discussed the team’s current status and the ongoing contract negotiation with Bo Horvat.
Penguins’ Best & Worst Moves Under GM Ron Hextall
On Feb. 9, 2021, the Pittsburgh Penguins announced Ron Hextall as their new general manager (GM), along with Brian Burke as their president of hockey operations. As the former GM for the Philadelphia Flyers, Hextall was often criticized for a number of reasons by the Flyers fanbase, which was an immediate cause for concern for the Penguins. Hextall was known to be too patient with his team and unwilling to make changes when they were needed. In addition, he wasn’t the best at drafting as he failed to land various all-star caliber players when he had the chance. Once hired in 2021, his time in Pittsburgh has been nothing short of interesting. His transactions have ranged from amazing to terrible and everywhere in between. Here are Hextall’s best moves and worst moves as the Penguins’ GM in his two-year stint.
Blues Have Large Ask from Maple Leafs for Ryan O’Reilly
Despite the fact that Ryan O’Reilly is out with an injury and might return to the NHL in just enough time to show that he could be a useful addition to an NHL playoff team, the St. Louis Blues are asking for quite a bit if they’re to trade him. In fact, in a recent article for The Athletic, Jeremy Rutherford is writing that he’s spoken to a source who said the Blues want multiple pieces, specifically one of the Maple Leafs’ best prospects if Toronto gets involved in trade conversations.
Brady Tkachuk scores in OT as Senators beat Penguins 5-4
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored 25 seconds into overtime, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Wednesday night. Alex DeBrincat, Tim Stutzle, Drake Batherson and Shane Pinto also scored for Ottawa (20-21-3), which went 4 for 9 on the power play. Tkachuk also had three assists, and Cam Talbot stopped 16 shots.
NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, and the Chicago Blackhawks
UFAs – Ryan Reaves, Frederick Gaudreau, Matt Dumba, Andrej Sustr, Brandon Baddock, Joe Hicketts, Zane McIntyre, Dakota Mermis, Andrei Svetlakov. RFAs – Sam Steel, Brandon Duhaime, Mason Shaw, Calen Addison, Filip Gustavsson, Hunter Jones, Damien Giroux, Nick Swaney, Mitchell Chaffee. Jonathan Toews seeing the writing on the wall.
TRADE ALERT: DETROIT RED WINGS AND SAN JOSE SHARKS COMPLETE MINOR DEAL
It may not be the blockbuster everyone has been waiting for, but we finally have a trade completed in the NHL. The Detroit Red Wings announced on Wednesday that they've acquired forward Jasper Weatherby from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Kyle Criscuolo. Weatherby, 24, was a fourth-round...
Player to Watch David Perron- The Red Wings will lean on Perron tonight against his former team
The Detroit Red Wings are finishing their west coast trip tonight by taking on the Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights with a 10:00 PM puck drop. This is the Wings’ second and final matchup against Vegas this season. The Red Wings dropped the first game against Vegas 4-1 in Detroit. The Wings’ record against the Golden Knights dating back to last season is 1-2-0, and they are outscored 11-8 in those three games.
Hasek assists Sabres in honoring goalie Ryan Miller
The Buffalo Sabres honored former star goalie Ryan Miller by retiring his number during a ceremony before the team's game against the New York Islanders
PREVIEW: Red Wings focusing on consistency Thursday at Vegas
LAS VEGAS -- The Detroit Red Wings will conclude a three-game road trip out west on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena against the Vegas Golden Knights. Puck drop between Detroit (18-17-8; 44 points) and Vegas (28-15-2; 58 points) is set for 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket).
Wings look to avoid tailspin, visit lowly Coyotes
The Detroit Red Wings didn’t feel like they played poorly in the front end of a back-to-back. Nonetheless, they head
NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Ottawa Senators
Harman Dayal: Vancouver Canucks president Jim Rutherford said that if they can’t move certain contract this summer they will have to look at buyouts. Chris Johnston: Rutherford said that contract talks with pending UFA forward Andrei Kuzmenko have started. Ben Kuzma: (twitter thread) Rutherford on the Canucks:. “The changes...
ANDREI MARKOV FIRED FROM KHL COACHING POSITION; REPLACED WITH ANOTHER FORMER NHL DEFENCEMAN
Andrei Markov was a fan-favourite in Montreal and his home country of Russia during his more than 16 years in the NHL. That wasn't enough to save him from getting the axe in his current position, though. Sport-express.ru is reporting that Markov has been fired from his associate coaching position...
