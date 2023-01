LSU’s football team is scheduled to have its top five rushers back for the 2023 season. The final member of that group, senior John Emery Jr., will be part of that unit after not submitting his name by Monday’s deadline for the NFL draft. He’s one of three players returning for a fifth year of eligibility with the Tigers, joining quarterback Jayden Daniels and defensive back Greg Brooks Jr.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO