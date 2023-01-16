Baylor Bears Defensive End TJ Franklin Returning for 2023 Season

Temple native announced on Twitter Monday he will be using his last year of eligibility to stay with the Bears.

Baylor Bears defensive end TJ Franklin announced on Twitter Monday he would be returning to school for his fifth and final season of eligibility.

Franklin will be the only 2023 starter to play under both Matt Rhule and Dave Aranda, having played in 11 games under Rhule in his freshman season in 2019. Last season, in a tradition which started under Rhule and continues under Aranda, Franklin was awarded a single digit number (No. 9), a marker of being a leader and one of the toughest players on the team.

In 2022, Franklin tallied 32 tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and three passes defended in 12 games. For his career where he has played all but six available games, Franklin has compiled 13.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks and a forced fumble.

With Siaki Ika declaring for the NFL Draft and Jaxon Player out of eligibility, Franklin will be a focal point on the defensive line, along with Gabe Hall, should he not declare for the draft.

Baylor returned their entire starting defensive line in 2022 and added Player through the transfer portal, yet regressed from their 2021 dominance. The Bears ranked ninth in the Big 12 in sacks and while they only dipped down to third in rushing yards against from second in 2021, they allowed 30 more rushing yards per game this season as opposed to last.

Matt Powledge will be the third Baylor defensive coordinator Franklin has played under.

