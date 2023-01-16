New Port Richey Man Killed When He Crashes Motorcycle Into Car

TFP File Photo

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A New Port Richey man was killed in a crash that happened on Monday around 11:15 am, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a car was stopped, eastbound, on Broadmoor Drive at the intersection of Rowan Road.

The New Port Richey man on a motorcycle was traveling southbound on Rowan Road, in the outside lane, approaching Broadmoor Drive.

Troopers say the man failed to yield and traveled into the intersection and path of the car.

As a result, the motorcycle collided with the car. The man was transported to an area hospital but later died from injuries suffered in the crash.

