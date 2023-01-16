ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Port Richey, FL

New Port Richey Man Killed When He Crashes Motorcycle Into Car

By Local - Liz Shultz
 3 days ago
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A New Port Richey man was killed in a crash that happened on Monday around 11:15 am, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a car was stopped, eastbound, on Broadmoor Drive at the intersection of Rowan Road.

The New Port Richey man on a motorcycle was traveling southbound on Rowan Road, in the outside lane, approaching Broadmoor Drive.

Troopers say the man failed to yield and traveled into the intersection and path of the car.

As a result, the motorcycle collided with the car. The man was transported to an area hospital but later died from injuries suffered in the crash.

Comments / 8

Patrick
3d ago

Story makes no sense. Southbound vehicles on Rowan have the right of way to vehicles on either Briadmoor Drives. It further said that the motorcycle failed to yield to that car. That means that the motorcycle would have had to have left Rowan Road and struck the side of the vehicle on Broadmoor Drive, not the outside southbound lane of Rowan Road. The only other explanation would be that the eastbound vehicle on Btoadmoor Drive would have had to been stopped in the southbound lane of Rowan Road when hit by the motorcycle. Where exactly did the motorcycle collide with the stopped vehicle?

