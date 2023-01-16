ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Baltimore

Gov. Wes Moore to announce executive orders, address unreleased funds in first full day on the job

BALTIMORE -- It is the start of a new chapter Thursday with new leaders taking the reigns in Maryland.Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller are getting right to work on their first full day on the job after their historic inauguration Wednesday.After a day of pomp, circumstance and Oprah, the Moore administration is already getting to work on the key issues the governor has highlighted throughout his campaign trail.Moore pledged Wednesday to work for greater inclusion and economic equity while also focusing on fighting crime, improving education and tackling climate change. The governor said his administration Thursday will go...
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Wes Moore celebrates inauguration at 'People's Ball' in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. - R&B artists Maxwell and Raheem DeVaughn, plus Baltimore natives Dru Hill, headlined Wednesday's grand celebration for Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller inside the Baltimore Convention Center. "The People's Ball," which was sold out, began around 7:00 p.m. Dawn Moore and David Miller —...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Teen hurt in southeast DC shooting

Authorities say a juvenile was shot Monday in southeast D.C. The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Atlantic Street.
CBS Baltimore

SLIDESHOW: Wes Moore, Aruna Miller make history in Annapolis

Gov. Wes Moore and wife, Dawn, embrace after Moore was sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore kisses daughter, Mia, after being sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Wes Moore is sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland by Maryland Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew Fader, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and son, James,...
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Man found stabbed to death in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — DC Police are investigating after a man was found stabbed to death in Southeast D.C. late Monday night. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene in the 1500 block of 19th Street Southeast near Boone Elementary School just before midnight. When officers got to the scene, they found a man stabbed in his upper torso, according to a watch commander with MPD's Sixth District.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Lawmakers to hold hearing on Maryland 529 savings account issues

MARYLAND - Maryland lawmakers are calling for answers after hundreds of parents say they could not access funds in their Maryland 529 college savings account to pay for school expenses. The University System of Maryland, which oversees the state's public colleges and universities, said they are well aware of the...
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

DC could start using new cameras to fine noisy cars

WASHINGTON - Street cameras in D.C. may start snapping photos of loud vehicles soon. If one council member's bill gets passed, the drivers will be receiving a fine in the mail. Councilmember Brooke Pinto says she has received a number of complaints from her constituents about the loud noise from...
WASHINGTON, DC
WDBJ7.com

Virginia State Police looking for information in fatal hit-and-run

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police need your help solving a fatal hit-and-run, with a Tuesday morning news conference (streamed atop this story). Police are looking for the person who hit and killed Aaron Collins in September. The crash happened at 12:30 a.m. September 21, 2022 on Route...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Eight DC area residents charged in drug conspiracy

Eight D.C. area residents have been charged in a drug conspiracy involving cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and PCP, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. Seven of those suspects were arrested on Wednesday. All eight men were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Maryland state trooper based in Hagerstown accused of trying to sell inside information about drug operations

BALTIMORE, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police suspended one of its Hagerstown-based troopers without pay after an FBI investigation led to federal charges against him. Cpl. Justin Riggs, who is assigned to the Criminal Enforcement Division Western Region Narcotics, was accused of selling inside information about operations aimed at stopping drug trafficking. An […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD

