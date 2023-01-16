Read full article on original website
Family of Woman Killed in Crossfire Outside DC Restaurant Talks About Loss
The family of Dale Henson, 54, said she went to pick up food from a restaurant D.C. when she was caught in the crossfire of a shooting. Henson died, and a 15-year-old was charged in the shooting. Family of Woman Killed in Crossfire Outside DC Restaurant …. The family of...
Gov. Wes Moore to announce executive orders, address unreleased funds in first full day on the job
BALTIMORE -- It is the start of a new chapter Thursday with new leaders taking the reigns in Maryland.Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller are getting right to work on their first full day on the job after their historic inauguration Wednesday.After a day of pomp, circumstance and Oprah, the Moore administration is already getting to work on the key issues the governor has highlighted throughout his campaign trail.Moore pledged Wednesday to work for greater inclusion and economic equity while also focusing on fighting crime, improving education and tackling climate change. The governor said his administration Thursday will go...
Wes Moore celebrates inauguration at 'People's Ball' in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, Md. - R&B artists Maxwell and Raheem DeVaughn, plus Baltimore natives Dru Hill, headlined Wednesday's grand celebration for Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller inside the Baltimore Convention Center. "The People's Ball," which was sold out, began around 7:00 p.m. Dawn Moore and David Miller —...
Teen hurt in southeast DC shooting
Authorities say a juvenile was shot Monday in southeast D.C. The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Atlantic Street.
SLIDESHOW: Wes Moore, Aruna Miller make history in Annapolis
Gov. Wes Moore and wife, Dawn, embrace after Moore was sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore kisses daughter, Mia, after being sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Wes Moore is sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland by Maryland Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew Fader, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and son, James,...
NASA prepares for Virginia rocket launch that will be visible across the DMV
WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. - This coming Monday, look up! Rocket launches on Wallops Island, Virginia are happening more frequently, but the one coming up on Monday is a bit different. "We’re kind of excited about this one, because it is the first Electron rocket to be launched out of the...
DC bill would install new cameras to fine drivers with noisy cars
Street cameras in D.C. may start snapping photos of loud vehicles soon. If one council member's bill gets passed, the drivers will be receiving a fine in the mail. FOX 5's Sierra Fox spoke to D.C. residents about the idea.
DC police chief calls inaccurate information swirling over shooting of 13-year-old ‘reckless’
Hours before a scheduled community meeting, the head of D.C. police gave an impassioned statement to address what he called the “spreading of inaccurate information” surrounding the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy accused of breaking into a car.
Man found stabbed to death in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — DC Police are investigating after a man was found stabbed to death in Southeast D.C. late Monday night. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene in the 1500 block of 19th Street Southeast near Boone Elementary School just before midnight. When officers got to the scene, they found a man stabbed in his upper torso, according to a watch commander with MPD's Sixth District.
Lawmakers to hold hearing on Maryland 529 savings account issues
MARYLAND - Maryland lawmakers are calling for answers after hundreds of parents say they could not access funds in their Maryland 529 college savings account to pay for school expenses. The University System of Maryland, which oversees the state's public colleges and universities, said they are well aware of the...
Northeast D.C Mayor: A DC government employee shot and killed a 13-year-old
Residents of a neighborhood in Northeast D.C. are still asking for the identity of the guy who fatally shot a 13-year-old boy who was suspected of breaking into automobiles. On Wednesday, Mayor Muriel Bowser disclosed that the individual is employed by the District of Columbia.
Black Virginia Couple Purchase Home With 90 Acres of Land to Build Generational Wealth For Their Kids
Ten years ago, less than 4 percent of minorities owned rural land, according to a report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. A decade later, recent news reports indicate that number hasn’t gotten any better. Determined to defy statistics and build generational wealth for their family, Virginia natives, Chris...
Young Teens Busted After Crashing Car Into Tree During Police Chase
Two young teens have been arrested after reportedly stealing a car in an armed carjacking in Prince George's County, police say. Two boys, aged 14 and 15, were caught by police after their victim called for help after being carjacked in the 4800 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland, according to Prince George's County police.
Footage Shows Pursuit-Crash That Left 26-Year-Old NJ Driver Dead In Maryland
New details and video footage have been released of the harrowing high-speed police pursuit and crash on I-95 in Maryland that claimed the life of a 26-year-old New Jersey woman.Julie Clark, 26, of Tenafly, NJ, was killed on I-95 on Saturday, Dec. 31 in Cecil County after she attempted to elude Mar…
Mega Millions $1.35B jackpot hit, 7 Maryland players win third-tier prizes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — While one person struck gold in Maine winning the Mega Millions $1.35 billion jackpot, seven others in Maryland received a portion of the prize from Friday's drawing. The Maryland Lottery said six of the winning tickets are worth $10,000, and one at $20,000 because the winner...
Brian Walshe, husband of missing Massachusetts woman, allegedly searched ways to dispose of body
Listen: Full list of Google searches allegedly made by Brian Walshe. "How long before a body starts to smell" and "10 ways to dispose of a dead body if you really need to," were among a series of online searches Brian Walshe is accused of making on Jan. 1, 2023, days before his wife was reported missing.
DC could start using new cameras to fine noisy cars
WASHINGTON - Street cameras in D.C. may start snapping photos of loud vehicles soon. If one council member's bill gets passed, the drivers will be receiving a fine in the mail. Councilmember Brooke Pinto says she has received a number of complaints from her constituents about the loud noise from...
Virginia State Police looking for information in fatal hit-and-run
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police need your help solving a fatal hit-and-run, with a Tuesday morning news conference (streamed atop this story). Police are looking for the person who hit and killed Aaron Collins in September. The crash happened at 12:30 a.m. September 21, 2022 on Route...
Eight DC area residents charged in drug conspiracy
Eight D.C. area residents have been charged in a drug conspiracy involving cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and PCP, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. Seven of those suspects were arrested on Wednesday. All eight men were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent...
Maryland state trooper based in Hagerstown accused of trying to sell inside information about drug operations
BALTIMORE, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police suspended one of its Hagerstown-based troopers without pay after an FBI investigation led to federal charges against him. Cpl. Justin Riggs, who is assigned to the Criminal Enforcement Division Western Region Narcotics, was accused of selling inside information about operations aimed at stopping drug trafficking. An […]
