ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Shelby County Restaurant Scores:, Jan. 10-16, 2023

By David Royer
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AJV9I_0kGXwHvT00

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here .

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest:

Pacific Fusion: 85 on followup inspection, improved from 59 on Jan 9
1140 N. Germantown Parkway, Cordova
Violations in followup include: Raw chicken not wrapped during cool-down; raw fish sitting out; gnats near the soy sauce; dish rags on the avocadoes.
Full report

Rock N Roll Sushi: 88
2886 Wolfcreek Parkway, Memphis
Violations include: Make sure handsinks are properly equipped and that there are thermometers in coolers and freezers; replace cutting boards; clean around dish machine; post new food permit and inspection report.
Full report

Highest:

Frida’s Bar Collierville: 100
4650 Merchant’s Park Circle, Suite 856, Collierville

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Rising crime causes business owner to leave Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crime in Memphis has people fed up, but one man is so tired of it all, he is moving. WREG talked with the business owner who said for him, it’s the only solution. Stephen Conn remembers the things that brought him to Memphis back in 2001. “Growing up, my family visited down here. I […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD car involved in crash in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police car was involved in a crash in South Memphis Wednesday. The two-vehicle crash happened on North Third Street near the Southgate Shopping Plaza. MPD says no injuries were reported. Police are investigating the cause of the crash. WREG will update when more information becomes available.
MEMPHIS, TN
Chalkbeat

What led MSCS board member Michelle McKissack to weigh Memphis mayoral run

Michelle McKissack, former chair of the Memphis-Shelby County Schools board, has a special place in her heart for the students of Hope Academy. But she wishes they never arrived there in the first place. The school, housed on the second floor of the Shelby County Juvenile Detention Center, serves children who are in the custody of the criminal-justice system, with a goal of keeping them current with their studies and facilitating their...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

World-famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to make stops in Memphis area

The world famous Wienermobile is in the Memphis area for the weekend. You have several chances to see it. WIENERMOBILE SCHEDULE: The Wienermobile location is always tracked and updated online. If you would like to follow the journey or check and see when it is near you, click here. Right now Oscar Mayer is hiring […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead in Collierville shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville Police have confirmed one person is dead after they were on the scene of a shooting Thursday afternoon. CPD said the shooter has been detained and there is no threat to the public. They said the shooting was isolated to a residence on Starlight Drive. One fatality has been confirmed. Details […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

Tennessee murder fugitive captured in Louisiana

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted for murder in Jackson, Tennessee, was captured in Louisiana by the U.S. Marshals last week. On October 31, 2022, Jackson police officers responded to a call at the Rodeway Inn on Hollywood Drive, where a man was found lying at the bottom of the stairwell with a gunshot wound, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County sending free gun locks to residents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County is taking a new step in the ongoing fight against gun violence. This week, the county will start mailing free gun locks to people who order them. When it comes to gun violence, Memphis and Shelby County have certainly seen their share of it. Even though homicides decreased last year, […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Free dental work at Cordova church this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dozens of doctors from across the Mid-South will provide free dental services like cleanings, fillings, and extractions this weekend at Bellevue Baptist Church. The annual Mid-South Mission of Mercy is a two-day, free dental clinic sponsored by the Memphis Dental Society for adults and children who may not have access to or […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Wife assaulted blind husband over Grizzlies game, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 60-year-old woman is accused by police of assaulting her 75-year-old, legally blind husband at a home in Orange Mound because she wanted to go to a basketball game. According to police, on Nov. 25 last year, Diane Williams informed her husband she was going to a Memphis Grizzlies game. He asked […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Thief hits five fast-food restaurants in one night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five fast-food restaurants in Memphis were robbed at gunpoint Monday night, and police need your help finding the suspect. Surveillance video shows a drive-thru shakedown at a Taco Bell in Parkway Village. The suspect wearing a gray hoodie and mask is seen pointing a handgun at a female cashier and grabbing the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shooting at hotel on Kirby kills one

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday night at a hotel in southeast Memphis. Police said they responded to a shooting 3076 Kirby Parkway, a Courtyard by Marriott near Highway 385, at 10:01 p.m. They found a 38-year-old man dead on the scene. The investigation is ongoing, but police provided no […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two men try to abduct woman jogging in East Memphis: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a woman was almost abducted while jogging with her dog Wednesday in an East Memphis neighborhood. Around 3:45 Wednesday afternoon, police officers responded to an attempted abduction in the 4100 block of Long Leaf Drive, off Wallace Road. The victim told police that about an hour earlier, she was jogging […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Double shooting kills 1 at Mt. Moriah store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, and another is injured after a shooting in Fox Meadows on Tuesday. Police say officers are responding to the shooting in the 5800 block of Mt. Moriah. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say a second man is in critical condition. Investigators say a man […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two suspects sought in Cash App phone scam

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for two suspects they say sent money from a woman’s phone via Cash App without her consent. MPD said a woman was approached by two males who were selling candy Sunday on North Germantown Parkway near Wolfchase Galleria. The woman didn’t have any cash, but the police said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tornado Watch issued across Memphis area, Mid-South

UPDATE, 8:04 p.m: The Tornado Watch has been extended for Benton, Lafayette, Marshall, and Tippah counties until 10 p.m. UPDATE: A Tornado Watch has been issued for the following counties until 8 p.m. Wednesday: Tennessee Mississippi Arkansas Fayette Benton Crittenden Hardeman Coahoma Lee Haywood DeSoto Phillips Shelby Lafayette St. Francis Tipton Marshall Panola Quitman Tate […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County DA wants Tyre Nichols’ arrest footage released

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy is speaking out about the soon-to-be-released video of Tyre Nichols’ arrest and how his office handles cases involving police officers. “Whenever there is an officer-involved fatality of any kind, shooting or otherwise, I want to bring in the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation so they […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Special prosecutor appointed for DUI case against Shelby County Assistant District Attorney

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A special prosecutor from Dyer County, Tennessee, has been appointed for the case of a Shelby County Assistant District Attorney charged with DUI. Monica Timmerman is facing drunk driving charges after investigators said she crashed into a utility pole at Poplar Avenue and East Parkway North on Dec. 8, 2022. Investigators said she didn't know where she was at the time officers arrived to the scene.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

58K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy