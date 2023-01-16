Shelby County Restaurant Scores:, Jan. 10-16, 2023

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here .

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest:

Pacific Fusion: 85 on followup inspection, improved from 59 on Jan 9

1140 N. Germantown Parkway, Cordova

Violations in followup include: Raw chicken not wrapped during cool-down; raw fish sitting out; gnats near the soy sauce; dish rags on the avocadoes.

Full report

Rock N Roll Sushi: 88

2886 Wolfcreek Parkway, Memphis

Violations include: Make sure handsinks are properly equipped and that there are thermometers in coolers and freezers; replace cutting boards; clean around dish machine; post new food permit and inspection report.

Full report

Highest:

Frida’s Bar Collierville: 100

4650 Merchant’s Park Circle, Suite 856, Collierville

