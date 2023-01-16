Skrillex Explains Why He's 'Been Away' In Heartfelt Message

Photo: Getty Images

Dubstep innovator turned super DJ Skrillex has taken to Twitter to share an update with his fans. In a series of tweets, he lets fans know that 2022 was a difficult year for him, explaining that some festival cancellations which were originally blamed on album delays actually came as a result of his mental health.

The series of tweets opens up with Skrillex confession "Had the toughest year of my life in 22, as did so many others. I literally found myself with no drive and purpose for the first time in my life," and follows it by tracing some of his struggles back to the death of his mother in a second tweet. "My mother passed away a few years back 2Nd day of Lalapalooza tour in SA. I never ever coped with it … I drank the pain away and kept going."

While a number of the tweets work to explain the absence of new Skrillex music in 2022 he also makes sure to thanks fans for their continued support, "Lastly, the support you’ve all shown over the years does mean the world and I’ll continue to work on myself and not get into a situation where I have to cancel shows / go into hiding." While he doesn't make a direct promise of any new material coming, he assured fans that he's doing better going into 2023 "For the first time in 4-5 years I’ve found a new sense of peace. It took so much work and sacrifice to get here."