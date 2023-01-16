Read full article on original website
Related
maritime-executive.com
South Africa Plans Naval Drills With Russia and China
Despite domestic opposition, South Africa's government is going ahead with plans for an extended joint exercise with Russian and Chinese naval forces. In February, three Chinese naval vessels and two Russian warships will join a South African Navy exercise off the nation's east coast. The government of South Africa plans to dispatch a single warship to join the maneuvers, according to local defense industry site Defenceweb.
Russia's New Regiment Sounds Warning to Finland
Russia's defense minister also announced the creation of three new motorized rifle divisions and two air assault divisions, as well as two new military districts, Moscow and Leningrad.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
maritime-executive.com
Italian Police Find One Tonne of Cocaine Aboard Chinese Freighter
Italy's customs police have seized a major cocaine shipment from a Chinese multipurpose cargo ship at the port of Savona, the Guardia di Finanza announced Tuesday. The 60,000 dwt freighter Cosco Shipping Honor was searched in Savona when she arrived on a voyage from South America. Before calling in Italy, she had stopped in Santos and Paranagua, Brazil; Conchillas, Uruguay; and Santos once again. Authorities discovered one tonne of cocaine in bales aboard the ship and confiscated the drugs.
maritime-executive.com
What to Expect in Shipping in 2023
Taking stock of developments in the maritime industry in 2022, one must be content: Every segment experienced a performance ranging from good to outstanding. From offshore to cruise ships and LNG vessels, shipping markets were overall profitable in 2022, in stark contrast to extremely poor markets of a couple of years earlier.
maritime-executive.com
EU Funds Tests for Development of Wind-Powered Car Carrier
The European Union is providing €9 million ($9.7 million) in funding to support the building of the first wind-powered Ro-Ro car carrier. According to the partners working on the project led by Wallenius Wilhelmsen, they are continuing to make progress and with the support of the EU’s Horizon Europe funding they are planning tests during mid-2024 toward the goal of commencing sailing by late 2026 or early 2027.
maritime-executive.com
Indonesian Navy Keeps an Eye on China Coast Guard Mega-Cutter
The government of Indonesia has dispatched a naval vessel to keep an eye on a China Coast Guard mega-cutter which has been loitering in the Indonesian EEZ, the head of the Indonesian Navy told media over the weekend. China Coast Guard 5901, the world's largest coast guard vessel, has been...
maritime-executive.com
Video: Product Tanker Explodes at Shipyard in Thailand
A product tanker undergoing maintenance in Thailand exploded at a local shipyard along the Mae Klong River south of Bangkok. Initial reports are that one or two people were killed, at least four were hospitalized, and as many as seven or eight still missing. Thai officials ordered the shipyards closed saying that they were launching a full investigation into the operations as well as today’s tragedy.
maritime-executive.com
Industry Advises Philippines on Training as EU Considers Crew Ban
The shipping community is rallying to the support of Filipino seafarers after it came out last month that due to training concerns, the European Union was considering banning Filipinos from working on EU-registered ships. Responding to a recommendation from the Philippines’ new president Ferdinand Marcos Jr., organizations representing seafarers, shipowners, and other maritime employers signed a memorandum of understanding with the Philippines’s Department of Migrant Workers to form the International Advisory Committee on Global Maritime Affairs (IACGMA).
maritime-executive.com
Increasing Autonomy Raises Cyber Risk for the Maritime Industry
The maritime industry is vulnerable to cyber threats. Ships and surrounding infrastructure are becoming increasingly connected and digitaliszd, which is providing more opportunities for cyber attacks. According to maritime expert Cameron Livingstone of The Nautical Institute, “As ships become more technologically sophisticated, methods an attacker could use to disable ship...
maritime-executive.com
LNG or Hydrogen to Fuel Gas-to-Power Barges for Greek Islands
Working to develop new sources of environmental-friendly power generation, Cyprus-based Blue Sea Power and UK engineering firm Houlder are developing designs for gas-to-power barges that will use LNG, and later bio-LNG or hydrogen to generate power. The companies expect to complete the designs for their novel power barges in 2023 and to deploy the first three barges in the Greek islands in 2025.
maritime-executive.com
Crowley and Esvagt JV to Build US SOV to Service Dominion’s Wind Farm
Crowley will build a state-of-the-art service operations vessel (SOV) in partnership with Denmark’s Esvagt as part of the emerging industry to service the U.S. offshore wind power generation industry. The vessel, which will be built and registered in the U.S. will operate under a long-term charter with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy for service operations on the Dominion Energy Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project.
maritime-executive.com
UK Intel: Ancient Anti-Ship Missile Caused Deadly Apartment Blast
An anti-ship missile caused the deadly blast at an apartment complex in Dnipro, Ukraine on Friday, according to British intelligence. The UK believes that a Kh-22 heavyweight anti-ship missile (NATO reporting name AS-4 Kitchen) was "highly likely" the munition that struck a large apartment complex in Dnipro, killing at least 40 people. Russia has used the bomber-launched Kh-22 extensively over the course of the invasion, primarily for deep strike against targets behind the front lines.
maritime-executive.com
Japan’s First LNG-Fueled Ferry Enters Service
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines marked the start of commercial service for Japan’s first LNG-fueled ferry as part of its efforts to reduce emissions in the shipping company’s domestic operations. They are currently planning a total of four LNG-fueled dual-fuel vessels to join the growing worldwide adoption of LNG including in the passenger and ferry segments.
maritime-executive.com
UN Struggles to Find Tanker for Oil Transfer from FSO Safer off Yemen
UN officials reported the latest hurdle in their plan to remove the oil stored on a decaying tanker off the coast of Yemen is finding and affording a tanker to receive the oil. In a briefing at UN headquarters, they said they are making good progress both in the financing and planning for the effort, but that the cost and availability of tankers is their latest challenge. France earlier this week said it was increasing its financial contribution to help with the increased cost of the plan.
maritime-executive.com
Boskalis Takes On its 100th Offshore Wind Project
Boskalis has acquired the contract to construct a large offshore windfarm off the United States coastline. The Boskalis project scope includes the transportation and installation of the wind turbine foundations and power cables for which two crane vessels, several transport and cable-laying vessels will be deployed. The contract marks a special milestone for Boskalis as this is the 100th offshore windfarm project that Boskalis has worked on over the past decade.
maritime-executive.com
No Boxship Shortage for Russia: Turkish Carriers Pick up Liners' Slack
Most global shipping lines discontinued service to the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk by Q3 2022, but there are plenty of alternative carriers ready to replace them and fill up the gap in tonnage capacity, according to Ukrainian shipping intelligence firm Informall BG. Russian trade in containers is shifting...
maritime-executive.com
Ukrainian Grain Terminal Owners' Assets Frozen
Two American investment funds are moving to take control of one of Ukraine's largest grain export terminals over an unpaid debt in excess of $100 million. In 2019, the U.S. emerging markets fund Argentem loaned $75 million to the Odesa-based grain terminal operator GN Terminals (GNT). The loan has now been in default for 12 months, Argentem claims, and the outstanding balance is about $100 million.
maritime-executive.com
MSC Ordered to Pay $1M in Default Judgement on Shipper's Complaint
An administrate law judge ruled on January 13 that Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) must pay a shipper nearly $1 million because it failed to produce discovery documents in a 2020 complaint filed by a furniture company headquartered in Pennsylvania alleging violations of the Shipping Act by MSC and COSCO. MSC has up to 22 days to file an exception to the initial decision or it will become the final decision of the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC).
maritime-executive.com
Report: UK Gov't Likely to Cancel Funding for Type 32 Frigate Program
The government of new UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to suspend its funding plans for the Type 32 frigate, a follow-on vessel class which was to succeed current frigate models in future production. Scotland's naval shipbuilders had expected to secure $3 billion for the five-ship project, which would have kept their production lines hot through the second half of the decade.
Comments / 0