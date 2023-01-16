ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Governor Newsom signs new executive order in response to lingering winter storms

By Andrew Gillies
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10o7Lw_0kGXvDQm00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order today, Jan. 16, with provisions to improve emergency response and assist people impacted by recent winter storms.

Some of the executive order's provisions are waiving work hour limitations for retired annuitants to expand available emergency staff and waiving fees to replace records like marriage and birth certificates.

For the full text of the executive order, click here .

Due to the severity of recent winter storms over the past week, California has secured both a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration as well as a Presidential Emergency Declaration which makes federal emergency response resources available.

The State Operations Center was activated to its highest level and a state of emergency was declared statewide on Jan. 4.

The post Governor Newsom signs new executive order in response to lingering winter storms appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 11

motor1
3d ago

executive order. it has to be newsense ORDERING THE LA NINA TO STAY AWAY.. DOES EVERYONE RECALL NEWSENSE AND HIS WEATHER SCIENTISTS LAST SPRING SAYING IT WAS GOING TO BE A LONG.. HOT.. DRY 2022 WINTER.. WELL, WELL, WELL. CLIMATE APPARENTLY DOES CHANGE..

Reply(1)
7
Miguel J Burnstein
3d ago

French Laundry is big with the pen 🖊️ I wish he would sign his resignation that would make me respect his more which is at zero now 😎🇺🇸👏🏽

Reply
7
Related
oc-breeze.com

Governor Newsom signs executive order to support communities impacted by winter storms

Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order to further bolster the emergency response to severe winter storms and support impacted communities across the state. In the past week, California has secured a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration and a Presidential Emergency Declaration to assist response and recovery efforts to the storms, which have resulted in at least 20 fatalities and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sacramento Observer

Caution and Equity Are Hallmarks of Gov. Newsom’s First Budget Under Black Director

(CBM) – On Tuesday Jan. 10, at a press conference held in Sacramento, Gov. Gavin Newsom presented his first draft of the state’s 2023-2024 budget to the Legislature. The proposal, which totaled $223.6 billion, is the first spending plan developed under the supervision of Joe Stephenshaw, the first Black director of the California Department of Finance. The state’s budget for the next fiscal year presents a more modest outlook than last year’s, which totaled $240 billion.
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Channel 3-12

The Department of Homeland Security and FEMA partnerships Center Director explains federal efforts to assist Californians in storm recovery

The Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Center Director, Marcus Coleman will explain President's Biden trip to California and the federal efforts to assist Californians with storm recovery. The post The Department of Homeland Security and FEMA partnerships Center Director explains federal efforts to assist Californians in storm recovery appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Newsom Signs Another Executive Order for Emergency Storm Services

Governor Gavin Newsom signed another storm recovery and emergency Executive Order on Monday, continuing to add state support as storms continue to batter California all over the state. Since late December, record rain and snowfall has besieged the state, responsible for at least 19 deaths, destruction all over California, and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
publicnewsservice.org

State Projects Millions Could Lose Medi-Cal as Renewals Start Back Up

Starting in April, an estimated 2-3 million people could be dropped from Medi-Cal, the state's health insurance program for low-income people. For three years during COVID, terminations were halted, but Congress recently voted to de-link the program from the Public Health Emergency. So California will have 14 months to re-evaluate eligibility for almost 15 million people.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Grist

California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?

In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into “a perfect sea,” as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Paso Robles Press

Former Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham Announces Formation of New Public Affairs Firm

SACRAMENTO — Former Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (San Luis Obispo) announced the creation of a new public affairs firm with his former chief of staff, Nick Mirman. The new firm, CM Public Affairs, LLC, is a full-service public affairs and political consulting firm. The team is well-positioned to help clients solve big problems and navigate California’s ever-changing political environment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
davisvanguard.org

Prison Closure Advocates Hold Massive Online Rally, Urge CA Governor, Legislature to Adopt ‘Roadmap’ to Closure of ‘at Least’ 7 State Prisons

SACRAMENTO, CA – Californians United for a Responsible Budget (CURB) and other prison reform advocates, in an online rally late last week, demanded Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration and state legislature adopt a “community-informed roadmap to close at least seven more prisons by 2025 as part of this year’s budget process.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Silicon Valley

Opinion: California’s economy is in danger. It can go one of two ways

The much-celebrated California boom is facing a harsh reality. Everything was looking good, based on enormous growth in capital gains in tech stocks and property, and some in Sacramento assumed the bounty would last — until it didn’t. The latest bad news is the evaporation of the state budget surplus that is now rapidly turning into a deficit that could run as high as $22 billion to $40 billion, particularly if there’s a recession.
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Channel 3-12

Direct Relief sends medical aid to storm-affected health facilities in California

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Direct Relief is continuing its response to deadly storms in Alabama and California this week. The organization is sending medical aid departing to assist first responders and medical providers. Deliveries were prepped on Tuesday including the County of Santa Barbara Public Health, Doctors Without Walls, Santa Barbara Street Medicine, SLO Noor The post Direct Relief sends medical aid to storm-affected health facilities in California appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Gavin Newsom Opened a Reparations Can of Worms

Despite that California was never a slave state, the San Francisco reparations committee just announced a proposal to pay each multi-decade black resident of the City $5 million. But Wait! It doesn’t stop there. The reparations committee also proposed granting total debt forgiveness due to the decades of “systematic...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Governor Gavin Newsom Announces California Secures Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to Support Winter Storm Response and Recovery

January 15, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday announced that the White House has approved California’s request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to support the state’s emergency response to ongoing storm impacts including flooding, mudslides and landslides in communities across the state. “California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

California’s Anti-Racist Water Plan

As of this coming Wednesday, water will no longer be racist because that’s when the California State Water Resources Control Board will discuss its 2023-2025 Racial Equity Action Plan. On the 18th, the Board will discuss – but will not vote to disapprove nor approve as the Action Plan...
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy