Governor Newsom signs new executive order in response to lingering winter storms

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order today, Jan. 16, with provisions to improve emergency response and assist people impacted by recent winter storms.

Some of the executive order's provisions are waiving work hour limitations for retired annuitants to expand available emergency staff and waiving fees to replace records like marriage and birth certificates.

For the full text of the executive order, click here .

Due to the severity of recent winter storms over the past week, California has secured both a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration as well as a Presidential Emergency Declaration which makes federal emergency response resources available.

The State Operations Center was activated to its highest level and a state of emergency was declared statewide on Jan. 4.

