Carmen A. Coletta, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmen A. Coletta, 80, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital. Carmen was born on January 10, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Anthony and Louise (Bozzacco) Coletta. He was a 1961 graduate of North High School...
Betty Jo Stout, Southington, Ohio
SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty J. Stout, 87, of Southington, Ohio passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was born September 28, 1935, in Meadowbrook, West Virginia, the daughter of the late William and the late Ruby (Keener) Lipscomb. She worked in the service...
William C. Bailey, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” C. Bailey, age 67, of Columbiana, died on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. He was born on June 7, 1955, in Columbiana, son of the late Clyde and Arlene Harrold Bailey. Bill was a graduate...
Thelma J. Chizmar, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thelma J. Chizmar, 90, a lifelong resident of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday morning, January 16, 2023 at Briarfield Manor in Austintown. Thelma was born June 23, 1932, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Sherman and Genevieve...
Jack Utley, Lake Milton, Ohio
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack Utley, age 81 of Lake Milton, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at his residence. He was born on January 10, 1942 in Diamond, Ohio, the son of the late Edgar F. Utley and Margaret (Joseph) Utley. Jack...
Sheila Talbott, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – We are confident, I say, and willing rather to beabsentfromthebody, and to be present with the Lord. 2 Corinthians 5:8 (KJV) Sheila Talbott, 71, of Campbell, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 9:42 p.m. at her residence, following complications from an extended illness.
Roslyn F. Fabian, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roslyn F. Fabian, 67, passed away Monday afternoon, January 16, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital with her family by her side. Roslyn was born July 14, 1955, in Boardman, the daughter of the late Thomas and Helen Epiley Ricciardi and lived in the area most of her life, after spending several years living in Florida.
Joseph “Carl” Stamm, Jr., North Jackson Township, Ohio
NORTH JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, January 14, 2023, Joseph “Carl” Stamm, Jr., age 58 of North Jackson Township, Ohio, died at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. He was born on March 5, 1964, to James Earl and Norma Jean (Morris) Stamm. Besides his mother,...
Anthony Giampetro, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony was born on June 9, 1920 in Youngstown, Ohio. His parents were Leonard and Mary (Bonamase) Giampetro, both deceased. Anthony was a graduate and President of East High School in 1938. He also was a graduate of Youngstown State University in 1949, majoring in accounting. He received his CPA certificate in 1967.
Jessica Marie Lauer, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jessica Marie Lauer, 40, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was born August 11, 1982 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Dale William Lauer and Rebecca A. (Lindsay) Rein. Jessica was a 1999 graduate of Champion...
Virginia Ruth (Mather) Boyle, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Ruth (Mather) Boyle, 91, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Crandall Medical Center in Sebring. She was born on June 6, 1931 in Alliance, Ohio, the daughter of the late Raymond and Elsie (Phillips) Mather. Virginia was a 1948 graduate of Goshen...
Mona Lisa Farabee, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, January 13, 2023, Mona Lisa Farabee, age 58, of Youngstown, Ohio, unexpectedly passed away of natural causes at her home. She was born in Washington, Pennsylvania on August 17, 1964, to the Bud Leroy Farabee and the late Doris Irene (Rogers) Farabee Ritter.
Tammy Lynn Gault, Andover, Ohio
ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tammy Lynn Gault, age 60, died Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Cleveland Clinic Main Campus. She was born November 24, 1962, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Betty L. (Lamson) Lindsay. A long time Andover resident, Tammy was a 1981 graduate of Pymatuning Valley...
Melvin Dunklin, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melvin Dunklin, 68, of 182 High Street, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 2:30 a.m. at Warren Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, from complications of an extended illness. He was born May 30, 1954 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Melvin Provo...
Scott Boserman, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott Boserman, 45 of Boardman, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, following a long battle with kidney disease. Scott was born May 11, 1977 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Michael and Ghislaine (Rossignol) Boserman. He was a 1995 graduate of Austintown Fitch High...
Nelson W. Schiavi, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nelson Schiavi, 60, passed away unexpectedly, with his family at his side, in the early hours of Sunday, January 8, 2023. Nelson was born on June 22, 1962 to Antonella (Cianci) and Aldo Schiavi in Caracas, Venezuela. He graduated high school in Seattle, Washington in...
Dorothy (Ferry) Fisher, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy (Ferry) Fisher, 61, died unexpectedly Thursday, January 12, 2023, at her home, after being released from the hospital. Dorothy was born March 21, 1961, in Youngstown, the daughter of Richard, Sr. and Nancy Cromer Ferry. Dorothy was a 1979 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High...
Ronnie Lee Shay, Windham, Ohio
WINDHAM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronnie Lee Shay, age 76, a veteran and longtime resident of Windham, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 9, 2023, surrounded by family. Ronnie was born in Kingwood, West Virginia on November 27, 1946 to his parents, Russell Ronald Shay and Betty McGinnis Shay,...
Michael J. Sheridan, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael “Mike” J. Sheridan, 82, passed peacefully Monday, January 16, 2023, at the Hospice House with his family at his side. Mike was born June 19, 1940, in Youngstown, the son of the late Robert F. and Lucille McBride Sheridan, he was a lifelong area resident.
Shaffer V. Cormell, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shaffer V. Cormell, 93 of Austintown, Ohio, died early Sunday morning, November 27 at St. Elizabeth /Mercy Health Care Center of Youngstown, Ohio. Shaffer was born March 16, 1929 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Vonia and Alma B. (Ireland) Cormell and was...
