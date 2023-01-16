ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Burlington, VT

Two arrested for alleged South Burlington truck theft

By Isabel Schonemann
 3 days ago

South Burlington, VT– Just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning on January 14th, the South Burlington Police Department identified a stolen truck in the Quarry Hill neighborhood. Police say the neighborhood has been experiencing a rise in thefts from vehicles, resulting in a dedicated patrol of the area.

Jeffrey Finnegan, 28

While on patrol, SBPD Officer Aaron Schwartz noticed a Dodge Ram Truck driving with its lights off. He identified the truck as reported stolen from the Market Place Parking Garage in Burlington around 2 p.m. on January 13th. Officer Schwartz stopped the truck with assistance from University of Vermont and Burlington Police. The operator was identified as 28-year-old Jeffrey Finnegan, with passenger 39-year-old Ashley Richards.

Joselyn Chambers, 40

During the investigation, SBPD responded to Quarry Hill Road for a report of a person calling for help. Officers located 40-year-old Joselyn Chambers in an apartment complex parking lot, and found her to be in violation of her assigned curfew. Chambers was arrested, and found in possession of a wallet, which police determined to be in connection to the Dodge Truck.

Police say both Chambers and Finnegan were released on citations, and Richards was released pending further investigation. Police also note that the suspects in this case are known to area law enforcement, and have over 300 previous public safety incidents on file combined.

The South Burlington Police urge people to lock their cars, to not leave valuables inside unattended vehicles, and to report any suspicious activity.

