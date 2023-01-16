WATCH: The View host says Obama alums dubbed new Maryland governor 'next Barack Obama'



Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D-MD) , s oon to become the first black governor of Maryland , joined the ladies of The View for their Martin Luther King Jr. Day special on Monday.

During his interview, Alyssa Farah Griffin recalled being told that Moore would follow in the footsteps of former President Barack Obama, the first black man to hold the office.

"On election night, I was with some former Obama officials, and as you won, they said, 'This is our next Barack Obama,' and something you have in common is this is your first time running for office," she said.

Moore didn't address the comparison.

Asked about his double-digit win over his Republican opponent, the governor-elect stressed that excessive partisanship would have hurt the campaign. "We don't get to that number — we don't get to the win margin — by simply winning Democrats. We want Democrats. We want independents. We want a good chunk of Republicans because we want the same things, and they believed in our vision to help us get there," he said.

Laying out his plans for Maryland, he explained, "I want to make child poverty history."

"You cannot have real levels of economic mobility, which is our focus," he told the hosts. "This is about work, wages, and wealth. This is about economics."

Moore also claimed, "We are going to be the first state in this country to offer a service year option for every single high school grad."

Whoopi Goldberg joked that she would move to Maryland to be under Moore's leadership.

In November, he defeated Trump-endorsed Republican Dan Cox in Maryland's gubernatorial election. Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) could not seek another term as governor since he had already served two consecutively.