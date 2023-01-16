Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black trans woman awarded $1.5M after 6 months in male prison over bogus drug arrestWestland DailyAtlanta, GA
These are the 5 top rated burger joints in Atlanta. Do you agree?Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Popular Atlanta restaurant chain giving away free food in 25 locations on ThursdayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Atlanta Ranks #4 in U.S. for Jobs in Science and Technology – Ahead of San Francisco and Silicon ValleyToby HazlewoodAtlanta, GA
The City of Stone Mountain Renames Street in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.Truflix NetworkStone Mountain, GA
Opinion: Families of Cheek Spruill House through the years
The historic Cheek Spruill House at the crossroads of Chamblee Dunwoody Road and Mount Vernon Road in Dunwoody was home to three families before it was saved from demolition by the community of Dunwoody and purchased by Dunwoody Preservation Trust in 1998. “The Story of Dunwoody,” by Elizabeth L. Davis...
Death Notices - Week of January 19th 2023
Nina Ledbetter Anglin, 58, of Cumming, passed away January 5, 2023. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory. Herman Hohnerlein, 82, of Roswell, passed away on January 6, 2023. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory. Andrew Kranjc, 74, of Atlanta, passed away on January 8, 2023. Arrangements by...
Photos: Dunwoody takes on MLK Day of Service
On this year's Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service volunteers gardened, cleaned, painted and stapled at a few key places across Dunwoody.
Barry Carroll
Barry Vaughn Carroll (76), a recent resident in Alpharetta, passed away 24 December 2022. He is survived by his loving daughter, Kelley Vance, her husband Jeff and her two children Jess and Liam as well as his brother Bud. Barry was a gentle and philanthropic soul. As an Alumni of Auburn University he was active in their scholarship program. In his retirement from Motorola/Phillips Corporation he traveled the world from the Netherlands to Africa, Australia to New Zealand and all points in between. He will be sorely missed by the people whose lives he touched. Rest in peace Barry.
Loren Schmerler
Loren Marc Schmerler, age 74 of Alpharetta, Georgia died on January 10, 2023. He is survived by his sisters, Barbara Schmerler of Montrose Colorado; Sister Beth Caldwell and her husband Rick Caldwell of Roswell, Georgia, and their three children. Niece, Alexis Halkyard and her husband Dan of Canton, Georgia, Nephew, Stephen Caldwell and his wife Shiloh of Kennesaw, Niece Megan Caldwell of Atlanta Georgia, and Cousin Karen Schmerler of Orlando Florida. Loren graduated Suma Cum Laude in finance from Boston University and was the recipient of the Harold C Case scholarship for academic excellence. He held an MBA with honors from Georgia State University. He was a respected business broker and active member of GABA. Loren was a brilliant public speaker and was published many times for his insightful ideas in business. In his younger years he enjoyed bowling and was captain of his team. Per Loren's request there will be no memorial service, but donations may be made in his memory to: American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) 199 Water Street, 11th floor New York, NY 10038.
Dunwoody Lemonade Days Festival returns for 23rd season
DUNWOODY, Ga. — This spring, the five-day Lemonade Days Festival event will return to Dunwoody for its 23rd year, bringing fun, food, rides and shows to support the Dunwoody Preservation Trust. The 2023 Lemonade Days Festival will be held at Dunwoody’s Brook Run Park from April 19 to April...
Cash register stolen at Rush Soccer Club
MILTON, Ga. — The owner of Rush Soccer Club on Birmingham Highway reported a burglary to Milton Police Jan. 3. Police saw that a wooden door had been kicked inward, and the frame broken, the report said. The door led to the concession area, where police saw change on the floor and the room in disarray.
Opinion: A little background on today’s Spalding Drive
Spalding Drive east of Roberts Drive was originally part of Jett or Jett’s Ferry Road. The old Jett Ferry Road ran closer to the Chattahoochee River near the place where the Jett family operated a ferry. The ferry was where Ball Mill Creek meets the river. In 1929, the...
Teen party turns foul with reported battery
ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police responded to a disturbance Jan. 7 on Bowen Road. A man reported there were about 57 teenagers being disorderly at his house. The man said he threw a birthday party for his 16-year-old daughter with about 70 high schoolers in attendance. When he told the kids to leave, a group of the boys began to break glass, shattering two glass planters valued at $60 each.
Podcast: Tornadoes in Georgia leave trail of destruction
On today’s episode of the Cadillac Jack – My Second Act podcast, Caddy and Donna talk about the damage done in Georgia, in particular to Griffin, from the tornadoes last week. But first, Donna has something to say about etiquette for leftovers in the refrigerator. Everyone knows that...
New Years Eve party results in stolen items
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek Police responded to a woman on Jones Bridge Road, who said a number of name brand clothing pieces and accessories were taken from her home. The woman told police Jan. 6 that she manages music artists, such as rappers, and is often gifted with items from time to time. The value of the missing items are estimated to be at least $24,000.
Sandy Springs primed for more development in 2023
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The Sandy Springs Development Authority set the stage for more planned development in 2023, targeting areas ripe for projects to boost the local economy. At the Jan. 12 meeting, Sandy Springs Economic Development Manager Caroline Davis gave authority members a recap of what was accomplished...
Atlanta animal shelter lowers adoption rates
FULTON COUNTY, Ga.— Throughout January, you can adopt a pet from LifeLine Animal Project for $23. The “new year, new friend” deal includes spay and neuter, vaccines and microchip. Typically, dogs have an $85 adoption fee at Lifeline, and cats have a $65 fee. The organization also...
Man appears at store with gunshot wounds
ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell detective is investigating the case after a man who entered the Holcomb Bridge Home Depot and declared he had been shot on Jan. 12. The man, a Cumming resident, appeared to have a gunshot wound on the lower jaw, but refused to remove a black cloth mask he was wearing with holes that matched the jaw wounds.
Police respond to call of fraudulent prescription
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police officers responded to a CVS on North Point Parkway Jan. 7 after receiving reports someone had attempted to obtain drugs with a forged prescription. Police said a man brought in a prescription from a Stone Mountain doctor, but when it was entered into the...
Woman gets wise to fraud attempt
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A woman told Johns Creek Police Jan. 7 that she was contacted by an individual on Instagram regarding a photo she posted of herself in a traditional Indian dress. The person offered the woman $500 to paint her portrait. The woman sent the person her...
Stolen SUV recovered in business parking lot
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — An SUV reported stolen in Hall County was recently recovered by deputies during a traffic stop on Browns Bridge Road in north Forsyth County. Authoritiess were alerted Jan. 9 that a stolen 2013 Chevrolet Avalanche SUV had been detected entering Forsyth County from Hall County by FLOCK traffic cameras, incident reports said.
Man loses $997 in phone number fraud
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga.— Sandy Springs police filed a theft by embezzlement report on Jan. 6 involving a 37-year-old man who had $997 stolen. The police narrative appears to be a transcript from the victim, who claims that while attempting to send money to his niece, somebody linked their bank account to her phone number and is fraudulently receiving her funds. The victim said they “requested the person to send the funds back, this did not happen either.” There is no information on the case status.
Man attacked over parking at Dunwoody apartments
DUNWOODY, Ga. — A bad parking job at a local apartment complex reportedly spurred a number of unidentified suspects to assault a Dunwoody man. On Dec. 26, Dunwoody Police learned a man was attacked outside of an apartment on Winters Chapel Road after he parked his car blocking in multiple vehicles outside of his building. When the victim went to move his car, he was attacked by five men, who asked why he had parked blocking cars in.
DeKalb County Schools kickoff new leadership
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga.— The DeKalb County Board of Education started off the year with the installation of three board members, who began their four-year terms Jan. 6. The newest board member Whitney McGinniss took over the District 2 seat from longtime board member Marshall Orson, who left the post in 2022. She won a runoff election for the seat on June 21.
