Sidney Daily News
Commissioners tackle lengthy project list in 2022
SIDNEY — Shelby County officials entered 2022 with an ambitious list of projects. Unfortunately supply issues, a tight labor supply and inflation have affected our progress. “We are happy to have most of our projects under contract as each new bid shows the strains of inflation. A new garage proposal received no bids and other projects are being scrutinized as the projected bid amount will no longer work,” said Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann.
Sidney Daily News
Dayton Area Mensa hosts qualification testing
DAYTON — Dayton Area Mensa, the international high IQ society Mensa (www.us.mensa.org) will offer the society’s membership qualification test on Wednesday, Jan. 25, starting at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Dorothy Lane American Baptist Church, 960 W. Dorothy Lane, Kettering, across from the Community Golf Course.
Sidney Daily News
Pennsylvania Western University dean’s list
CALIFORNIA, Penn. — Haley Fledderjohann, of New Knoxville, has been named to Pennsylvania Western University dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester. Over 3,500 Pennsylvania Western University students earned placement on the dean’s list. Degree-seeking undergraduate students who achieve high academic standards are identified in accordance with the following criteria:
Sidney Daily News
Talking history
Rich Wallace, of Sidney, speaks during a party held in place of the Shelby County Historical Society’s traditional membership board meeting at the Ross Historical Center on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Members went on to tour the Wallace Family Learning & Innovation Center.
Sidney Daily News
Trustees reorganize for 2023
SIDNEY — Washington Township Trustees held its organizational meeting Jan. 5, 2023. Elected as officers were Douglas K. Stangel, chairman; Ted Larger, vice chairman; and Rick Feight, overseer of Beechwood Cemetery. The monthly meetings will remain the same — the third Thursday of each month beginning Jan. 19, at...
Sidney Daily News
Auglaize County residents to eat cake
WAPAKONETA — Auglaize County’s 175th Anniversary Committee invites all local residents to enjoy (birthday) cake on Feb. 14. School cafeterias, restaurants, work places, group living centers, individual families — everyone is encouraged to celebrate the 175th with cake, and then send a picture to post on the Auglaize County Historical Society Facebook page.
Sidney Daily News
Botkins BOE approves tax exemption requests
BOTKINS — The Botkins Board of Education approved two CRA Tax Exemptions during its Jan. 11 meeting. Approved were 50% resolutions for Platfoot Industrial Properties and Eric May Enterprises, LLC. Both had requested a 100% tax exemption, which was denied by the board. In other business, the board:. •...
Sidney Daily News
Giving, receiving food feeds us physically, spiritually
As I was using a church cookbook recently, I remembered the running joke about how church people love to get together and eat. The way in which relationships are strengthened through sharing time and food with one another is priceless. The act of giving and receiving food can feed us physically and spiritually.
Sidney Daily News
Reading with grandma
Cayson Shadley, 4, listens as his grandma, Joyce Shadley, both of Sidney, reads him a book in the ELC Room at the Amos Memorial Public Library on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Shadley said she reads to Cayson every time she cares for him and his favorite books are ones about trucks. Cayson is the son of Todd and Megan Shadley.
Sidney Daily News
Guys in TIES and Girls in PEARLS launches at Sidney Middle School
SIDNEY — A spark of an idea has ignited a meaningful new mentorship program for fifth-grade youth at Sidney Middle School. As Tom Clark rounded out his final official year in education, he observed some gaps in youth programming in our community. On a mission to narrow those gaps, Clark had the idea of Guys in TIES — a chance to provide mentorship to impressionable young men. Recognizing the need for mentorship among young ladies as well, but recognizing he might not be the right fit for mentoring girls, Clark eventually shared his idea with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County, and a new site-based program was born.
Sidney Daily News
OSU Alumni Club offering scholarships
SIDNEY — The Shelby County OSU Alumni Club is offering scholarships to any high school senior hoping to attend The Ohio State University in the fall. Applicants must be a Shelby County resident or attend a school in Shelby County. The club offers several scholarships ranging from $1,500 – $2,500. The $2,500 scholarship is renewable for four years.
Sidney Daily News
Monday/Tuesday basketball roundup: Sidney can’t keep up late with Northmont
CLAYTON — After cutting the deficit to four points early in the fourth quarter, Sidney couldn’t keep up the rest off the way and lost a nonconference boys basketball game 59-47 on Tuesday at Northmont. The Yellow Jackets scored the first four points, but the Thunderbolts controlled the...
Sidney Daily News
January virtual expert series programs
DAYTON — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is hosting two virtual Expert Series programs in January that will provide participants with actionable tools to help protect their brain health and put legal and financial plans into place following a dementia diagnosis. The programs, being offered free to...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
————— While crossing the Ohio Southern railroad tracks a mile north of Jackson Center yesterday afternoon, the rear end of George Wildermuth’s wagon was struck by a passenger train. He saw the train coming, but his horses frightened and he could not get them to move off the tracks. The rear end of the wagon was broken up, but he and the horses escaped.
Sidney Daily News
Counseling practice opens location in Sidney
SIDNEY – A counseling practice that has been based in Celina since 2015 has opened a second location in Sidney. Momentum Counseling and Consultation, LLC opened its Sidney location in June 2022 at 500 E. Court St. after clinician and founder Michelle Salazar heard from some community members that there was a need for more counseling in the area.
Sidney Daily News
175th anniversary gala planned
WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County 175th Anniversary Committee will host a gala at the Auglaize County Courthouse on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, from 7 to 10 p.m., in celebration of this county milestone. The event will include dancing, food tasting —with offerings provided by Auglaize County restaurants — a...
Sidney Daily News
Let yourself go
• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held for children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
Sidney Daily News
Mooney Museum featured in Facebook event
ST. MARYS — The Auglaize County Historical Society will present “The Art and Architecture of the Mooney Museum” as a Facebook Live event on Monday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m. The event is presented in conjunction with the bicentennial for the city of St. Marys, which will be celebrated throughout 2023.
Sidney Daily News
Scholarship, internship offered by Phelan Insurance Agency
GREENVILLE — Current college students are invited to apply for a scholarship and/or internship available through Phelan Insurance Agency in Versailles. The program honors the memory of former company chairman James B. Phelan, who died in 2015. Applicants must be current college students who attended high school in Darke,...
Sidney Daily News
TnL Welding moves locations
SIDNEY – TnL Welding LLC – a shop specializing in manual and robotic welding, fabrication, and production welding – has moved locations to 825 S. Vandemark Road allowing the business to expand after 17 years in a previous location and over 20 years in business. TnL Welding...
