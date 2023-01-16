Interfaith Prayer Breakfast returns to Durham in-person

The 43rd Interfaith Prayer Breakfast in Durham returned in person this year with hundreds of people packing in the Sheraton Imperial Hotel.

This was a time for leaders all through the Triangle to speak on how Dr. Martin Luther King's words and purpose live on in our communities.

The keynote speaker, Dr. Gregory Howard, dean of Shaw University divinity school spoke on Dr. King's words which he says still feels relevant today.

He continued his speech in the program leaning heavily on his faith and his connection to Dr. King's dreams.

"So let him rise up in you my brothers and my sisters as Martin did and claim our own personhood and reclaim our dignity in the midst of sometimes these divided states we have a right through him or not only the promise but the realization of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness and wholeness," he said.

At the end of the program, mayors from Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill also spoke.