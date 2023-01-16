ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

One of the Best Hikes in All of the United States is in Maine

Maine truly is Vacationland. The well-earned nickname has only grown stronger over the years, especially with the state gaining more and more exposure. Maine is constantly being compared, contrasted, dissected, observed, and reviewed by travel websites from across the globe. These articles can be great reference guides to future Maine vacationers or even future residents.
A Kid From Maine Recently Broke a Guinness World Record

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Maybe it was a personal record you set for yourself and you surpassed it, or maybe you’ve broken records in a practice you actually got rewarded for.
Students in Bangor are representing Maine in this national NASA Challenge

BANGOR, Maine — A group of seventh-grade students in Bangor are set to build their experiments after being announced winners in NASA's national TechRise Student Challenge. In a livestream earlier this month, it was announced that six students from the William S. Cohen School in Bangor were one of the 60 student teams chosen across the country to compete.
Maine considers adding passenger rail service between Portland and Bangor

The MaineDOT says they are conducting a study to see if there is a demand for a passenger rail service between Portland and Bangor. The MaineDOT, in partnership with the cities of Augusta and Bangor, are conducting a study to assess the demand and viability for a new or enhanced transit service. This would include a passenger rail service between Portland and Bangor as well as an inter-city bus service.
How Much Snow Are Maine And New Hampshire Going To Get On Friday?

It looks like we are going to be getting our first real taste of winter tomorrow. Yes, I know that we have had a few winter storms over the last few months, but those were as much sleet and ice as they were snow. And, when the storms were over, we almost always got slammed with a blast of warm weather that caused everything to melt.
Maine DOT to Meet about Public Transportation

BANGOR — The Maine Department of transportation has started the process to connect the Bangor area to Portland and auburn via rail. The Maine Department of transportation has confirmed that it will be hosting a meeting on Thursday the 19th to discuss the potential of improving Bangor’s inter-city bus service and adding a passenger rail that would connect Bangor and Augusta to Portland.
Some of the Funniest Street Names in Maine

Growing up my best friend lived on Chicken Dinner Road. Being a kid, it never really hit me how funny and unusual that is. I don't know how that street got its name, but some 50 years later...if you find yourself in super rural southern Idaho, you'll see that Chicken Dinner Road still exists.
LEGAL NOTICES for Thursday, January 19, 2023

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the estates noted. The first publication date of this notice January 5, 2023. If you are a creditor of an estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by his name, a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-C M.R.S.A. §3-80.
