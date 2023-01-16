Read full article on original website
Maine’s Only Law School is No Longer in One of America’s Ugliest Buildings
Instead of an eye sore, Maine’s only law school is holding classes at its new location in Portland’s Old Port. According to the Portland Press Herald, The University of Maine School of Law packed up from 246 Deering Avenue and moved into Portland's Old Port at 300 Fore St.
One of the Best Hikes in All of the United States is in Maine
Maine truly is Vacationland. The well-earned nickname has only grown stronger over the years, especially with the state gaining more and more exposure. Maine is constantly being compared, contrasted, dissected, observed, and reviewed by travel websites from across the globe. These articles can be great reference guides to future Maine vacationers or even future residents.
This New Hampshire Pizza Place Voted One of the Best in Entire U.S.
When it comes to pizza, New Englanders know a lot. We have the North End in Boston for authenticity, and many transplants from the Mediterranean who've settled in small towns to create delicious, one-of-a-kind pizza experiences. When The Daily Meal recently released its list of the top pizza joints across...
A Kid From Maine Recently Broke a Guinness World Record
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Maybe it was a personal record you set for yourself and you surpassed it, or maybe you’ve broken records in a practice you actually got rewarded for.
Students in Bangor are representing Maine in this national NASA Challenge
BANGOR, Maine — A group of seventh-grade students in Bangor are set to build their experiments after being announced winners in NASA's national TechRise Student Challenge. In a livestream earlier this month, it was announced that six students from the William S. Cohen School in Bangor were one of the 60 student teams chosen across the country to compete.
Senate Republicans offer proposals to reform the Office of Child and Family Services in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Senate Republicans gathered at the State House to offer similar proposals to the Walk A Mile In Their Shoes foundation to reform the Office of Child and Family Services. They say there should be better data collected and the right people need to be involved, especially...
This Maine Diner Got National Recognition and Was Named the ‘Best’
You wake up in the morning, your belly is grumbling, and you’re in need of a nice cup of Joe. Odds are, the thought of a warm, cozy, and classic diner is what tickles your fancy. If you live in Maine, where would you go?. Maine has countless breakfast...
Maine considers adding passenger rail service between Portland and Bangor
The MaineDOT says they are conducting a study to see if there is a demand for a passenger rail service between Portland and Bangor. The MaineDOT, in partnership with the cities of Augusta and Bangor, are conducting a study to assess the demand and viability for a new or enhanced transit service. This would include a passenger rail service between Portland and Bangor as well as an inter-city bus service.
How Much Snow Are Maine And New Hampshire Going To Get On Friday?
It looks like we are going to be getting our first real taste of winter tomorrow. Yes, I know that we have had a few winter storms over the last few months, but those were as much sleet and ice as they were snow. And, when the storms were over, we almost always got slammed with a blast of warm weather that caused everything to melt.
3 Snowstorms in The Next 6 Days For Central Maine? Charlie Lopresti at WGME 13 Says YES!
We all have to admit, it has been a pretty mild winter so far for most of us here in Vacationland, right? I mean, it's not even just the small amount of snow that we've received so far, but the temperatures have been pretty mild as well. It looks, however,...
Maine DOT to Meet about Public Transportation
BANGOR — The Maine Department of transportation has started the process to connect the Bangor area to Portland and auburn via rail. The Maine Department of transportation has confirmed that it will be hosting a meeting on Thursday the 19th to discuss the potential of improving Bangor’s inter-city bus service and adding a passenger rail that would connect Bangor and Augusta to Portland.
Stephen King Says This Remote Island That Finally Sold in Maine is Novel-Worthy
There was once a Maine island for sale but only for those who could handle it. We often joke around about wanting to run away and live remotely on your own island away from others but do you think you could truly rough it out?. This special Duck Ledges Island...
Maine forecast Thursday night and Friday: Not a blockbuster, but the first of a blitz?
MAINE, USA — In general, I'm not a fan of 3-6" and 4-8" storms. They are the avocado toast of winter events: basic and played out. But in a winter that has failed to deliver many "real storms," I suppose things will look shockingly wintry on Friday morning. At...
Here's what Mainers need to know about the snowstorm set to hit state Thursday night
PORTLAND (WGME)--- The daytime hours of Thursday will be quiet, before an impactful snowstorm moves into Maine Thursday night. Plowable amounts are expected across much of the state with heavy snow and slick travel on Friday morning. Snow wraps up by Friday evening, but there are 2 more winter storms...
Some of the Funniest Street Names in Maine
Growing up my best friend lived on Chicken Dinner Road. Being a kid, it never really hit me how funny and unusual that is. I don't know how that street got its name, but some 50 years later...if you find yourself in super rural southern Idaho, you'll see that Chicken Dinner Road still exists.
Mainers on The Titanic Author To Tell the Story Via Zoom
Who hasn't heard of the sinking of the Titanic. One of the most famous marine stories in history. But maybe you didn’t know that there were 14 Mainers on board the ship on that fateful day, and only 7 of them survived. Most were from M.D.I. That from a...
Probable case of congenital syphilis reported in Maine for first time in nearly 30 years
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine CDC says it was recently notified of a case of probable congenital syphilis (CS). This is the first case of congenital syphilis reported in a Maine resident in nearly 30 years. Congenital syphilis occurs when a pregnant person with syphilis passes the infection to the...
The NEWS CENTER Maine Staff Deserves All the Love and Respect for This Video
This is the coolest thing. Legitimately the coolest thing. Because this didn't have to be done at all. And in all honesty, this was probably a quick couple minutes out of a busy staff's day and wasn't a big deal for them to execute. But what it meant for the...
