Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in ArkansasKristen WaltersFayetteville, AR
Behind-the-Scenes Look at Walmart's History at the MuseumKiki AlbaBentonville, AR
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural AmericaEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
KHBS
Gravette man accused in Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection expected to take the stand
GRAVETTE, Ark. — Richard Barnett is expected to testify in court during the trial against him this week. Barnett, 62, of Gravette, Arkansas, is facing charges over the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in 2021. Those charges include obstruction of an official proceeding, theft of government property, and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.
Oldest elementary school in Arkansas to close
GARFIELD, Ark. — The Rogers School Board decided to close Garfield Elementary School on Tuesday. Open since 1888, the elementary school is the longest continually operating elementary school in the state of Arkansas, according to the city website. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Perry says, "We've conducted community forums, we've met...
KHBS
Ozark teacher receives National History Day award
OZARK, Ark. — A teacher from Ozark High School received a major award from National History Day. As a way to connect the past with the present and future, National History Day and its sponsors have selected 16 teacher-student high school teams to participate in Sacrifice for Freedom: World War II in the Pacific Student & Teacher Institute, an all-expenses-paid program that offers an exceptional opportunity to study World War II history on Oahu, Hawaii.
Former Jefferson Elementary bought by local nonprofit
The old Jefferson Elementary School building is about to have a new future after the Fayetteville Public School District sold the building to a local non profit. However, some community members have a lot of concerns about the future of the building.
KHBS
Garfield community reacts to vote to close down elementary school
GARFIELD, Ark. — The Rogers School Board voted unanimously on Tuesday night to shut down Garfield Elementary in 2024. “It's a very emotional issue for the community," Rogers Superintendent Jeff Perry said. "It's a situation where the school board had to make a decision just out of the economic viability piece.”
KHBS
Oklahoma lawmakers file bills ahead of upcoming session
POTEAU, Okla. — Jan. 19 marks the deadline for Oklahoma lawmakers to file bills ahead of the upcoming General Assembly. Some of the elected representatives from LeFlore and Sequoyah counties have already filed some bills. We spoke with Republican Rep. Rick West, who represents District 3. So far, he...
KHBS
Washington County quorum court meets for first time in 2023
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — The Washington County quorum court is meeting for the first time this year on Thursday night. The board has six new members and a newly elected county judge. “I think coming in, new administration as county judge, I really wanted to set my tone," county...
Rogers School District to close Garfield Elementary
The Rogers School Board moves on Jan. 17 to close the Garfield Elementary School at the end of the next school year.
nwahomepage.com
Ozark Mountain Music Festival returns for another year!
Ozark Mountain Music Festival returns for another …. Ozark Mountain Music Festival returns for another year!. Animal Haven holds pet adoption event in Fort Smith. Animal Haven holds pet adoption event in Fort Smith. Gov. Sanders reverses office’s position on mask mandates. Gov. Sanders reverses office's position on mask...
Arkansas osteopaths look to cure a shortage
ARKANSAS, USA — According to an article by Arkansas Business, Arkansas’ two osteopathic medical schools are flexing their young muscles, sending hundreds of graduates into new residency programs and starting to ease a long-term physicians shortage, according to school leaders and the Arkansas Medical Society. The New York...
KHBS
Tusk V, Arkansas' live razorback mascot, dies
DARDANELLE, Ark. — Tusk V, a razorback who served as a live mascot forthe University of Arkansas, died Sunday afternoon, according to the university. He died of natural causes and was buried on his handlers' family farm. Tusk V became mascot in 2019 after his father, Tusk IV, retired....
Kait 8
Barnett’s opening statement causes both sides to file
GRAVETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Richard Barnett, 62, of Gravette will return to court on Jan. 17 but first, both sides of the trial filed documents with the court over the defense’s opening statement. “It has long been the rule that the opening statement ‘is not an occasion for argument,’”...
Fayetteville murder trial reset for April
The trial date for a Fayetteville man accused of murdering a missing woman and tampering with her body has been set for April 4.
KHBS
Colder air on its way to NWA, River Valley
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says colder air is on its way into Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley the next couple of days.Watch the videocast above to learn more. Interactive Radar | 7-Day River Valley Forecast | 7-Day Northwest Arkansas Forecast. This content is imported...
KHBS
Richard Barnett described as "Crazy Uncle" by defense
WASHINGTON — Richard Barnett is set to take the stand soon in his Federal trial. The Gravette man was described by the defense as a "crazy uncle" who might say the wrong things, but that is not illegal. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR MORE INFORMATION.
KHBS
Arkansas board decides not to decertify or ban former Crawford County election chair
VAN BUREN, Ark. — A state board decided Wednesday against decertifying the former chairman of the Crawford County Election Commission or banning him from working future elections. The Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners met in Little Rock to decide what punishment Bill Coleman should receive for taking canceled absentee...
nwahomepage.com
Tommy Varhall enrolls at Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Former Maryland offensive lineman Tommy Varhall has transferred to Arkansas and started classes on Tuesday. Varhall, 6-8, 315, was a preferred walk-on at Maryland and will be the same at Arkansas. He played his senior season at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. Prior to that he played at Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley Northwest.
KHBS
Family glad to have closure after racial bullying incident on Lavaca school bus
LAVACA, Ark. — "This was never about trying to ruin 13 and 14-year-old boys' lives. I wanted them to be held accountable for what they had done, and I want them to be educated and learn that this isn't OK, it's not alright," said Becky Burris after the final court hearing for the boys accused of harassing her daughter due to her race.
southarkansassun.com
Hundreds Of Deer Carcasses Dumped In Arkansas Prompts Investigation
The hundreds of deer carcasses dumped on a landowner’s property in Arkansas have prompted an investigation. The investigation was launched by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, together with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, launched an investigation...
KHBS
Cold tonight, with rain chances possible this weekend
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says it's cold tonight and quiet to start the weekend. Clouds will increase Saturday with rain chances for some of us.Watch the videocast above to learn more. Interactive Radar | 7-Day River Valley Forecast | 7-Day Northwest Arkansas Forecast. This content...
