A Roseburg man was cited for stalking following an alleged incident on Tuesday night. A Roseburg Police report said the victims own a local business on Garden Valley Boulevard and the suspect worked for them in the past, but has recently been contacting them at both their home and business. The suspect has been persistent and described as “somewhat threatening” during these contacts. On Tuesday the man allegedly nearly ran over two of the victims at their business. He then showed up at their home on three separate occasions, one of which was after officers warned him of his stalking behavior.

ROSEBURG, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO