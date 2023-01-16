Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
REEDSPORT SEEKING APPLICANTS FOR CITY COUNCIL POSITION
The City of Reedsport is seeking someone to fill a seat on the city council. Councilor Joe Liedtky tendered his resignation in December. It was formally accepted by the rest of the council at their January 9th meeting. The person selected will serve the balance of the term, which is...
ijpr.org
JoCo commissioners removed public notices from the Grants Pass Courier. Residents say it’s retaliation.
Residents in Josephine County are angry at local commissioners for making what they call a political decision to remove required public notices from the Rogue Valley’s largest newspaper on Wednesday morning. Dozens of residents attended the commissioners meeting to chastise the board in what they said was retaliation against...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG PUBLIC LIBRARY CLOSED THROUGH FRIDAY
The Roseburg Public Library is closed through Friday while the building’s boiler is replaced. A City release said that means all programs, including Storytime, have been canceled for this week. Library staff will provide limited reference services by email at: library@cityofroseburg.org. The library will resume regular operations on Saturday.
kqennewsradio.com
SHOOTING INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY IN DOWNTOWN ROSEBURG WEDNESDAY
An investigation is underway following a shooting in downtown Roseburg Wednesday morning. Sergeant Daniel Allen of the Roseburg Police said at about 8:40 a.m. officers with RPD along with deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Cow Creek Tribal Police responded to the incident in the 500 block of Southeast Rose Street. Allen said the initial investigation revealed that the shooting stemmed from a conflict between two individuals who appear unknown to each other. There is no known ongoing threat to the public.
kcfmradio.com
Stretch of 126 To Get Widening; Missing Man; Gas Prices; Reedsport School Board; FloGro
The seven mile stretch of Highway 126 between West Eugene and Veneta is mostly a long, flat stretch of roadway with no space for anyone to get off the road if they have a mechanical problem. Plus, it’s an area that can be prone to crashes. Molly Cary is a Project Manager with the Oregon Department of Transportation. She says safety is one big reason for widening the highway sandwiched between Fern Ridge Reservoir and a railroad.
kqennewsradio.com
TWO CITED AFTER FIRE AT GADDIS PARK
Two people were cited by Roseburg Police following a fire at Gaddis Park on Tuesday. The RPD report said just after 6:10 p.m. the incident under the pavilion in the 800 block of Northwest Highland Street was called in. A 35-year old man and a 30-year old woman were on the scene. The woman admitted to adding items to the fire and was cited for outdoor burning and was released. The man had numerous items and trash around the area and was cited for offensive littering before being released.
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT CITED FOR LITTERING NEAR A WATERWAY IN GADDIS PARK
A transient was cited for littering near a waterway in Gaddis Park on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said at 10:45 a.m. the 54-year old man was contacted near the park’s bike jumps in the 800 block of Northwest Highland Street. The man has allegedly been camped out in the same area for the last month. The camp is 50 feet from the north bank of the South Umpqua River. Officers have issued the man multiple warnings to clean up his mess, and had given him trash bags.
kqennewsradio.com
CITY OF ROSEBURG WINTER PHOTO CONTESTS IS OPEN
The City of Roseburg is inviting residents to enter the winter 2023 City Connection photo contest. A City release said pictures submitted should show how beautiful, awesome, inspiring, intriguing, industrious or just downright funny Roseburg and the nearby mountains can be. Photos selected will be featured in the e-newsletter. Entry deadline is January 27th.
KDRV
Marijuana search warrant brings Josephine County arrests, plants destruction
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Two arrests and 700 marijuana plants are part of a Josephine County search warrant service today. The Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) says it executed a search warrant today in the 5000 block of Tunnel Loop Road in Grants Pass regarding an illegal indoor marijuana grow site.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOR ALLEGED SPRAY PAINTING INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was cited Monday after being identified as the suspect from a January 9th case in which he allegedly spray-painted the sidewalk in front of a business in the 100 block of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard. The man was contacted in the 2100 block of Northeast Diamond Lake...
kezi.com
North Bend murder suspect may be unfit to stand trial; Coos County D.A. contests finding
COOS BAY, Ore. -- A North Bend man who in 2021 allegedly killed four people and kidnapped a woman, taking her as far as Wisconsin, may be unfit to stand trial due to mental issues. However, the Coos County District Attorney’s Office is trying to reverse this decision. Oen...
nbc16.com
Police: Winston man 'rampaged through multiple businesses'
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Winston man was arrested Friday on charges including theft and disorderly conduct involving businesses located in Roseburg. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, 48-year-old Jeremy J. Chilcott "rampaged through multiple businesses in the area," culminating in a shoplift when he ate from a bag of chips inside a store.
KDRV
Animal abuse case arraignment for Rogue River couple has 17 criminal counts each
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Jackson County couple has 17 counts of criminal charges to address in court for an animal neglect case. 71-year-old Michael Lee Hamilton and 62-year-old Debbie Lee Hamilton had arraignments today in Jackson County Circuit Court. Police say they found dead and neglected animals at the Hamilton's...
kptv.com
1 arrested, 1 injured in Roseburg shooting
ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPTV) - The Roseburg Police Department arrested a suspect after a shooting Wednesday morning. At about 8:40 a.m., officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 500 block of Southeast Rose Street. Shots were fired after a fight between two strangers. One person was injured but is expected to be okay, according to police.
kqennewsradio.com
SUTHERLIN MAN JAILED FOLLOWING AN ALLEGED THEFT INCIDENT
A Sutherlin man was jailed by Roseburg Police following an alleged theft incident. An RPD report said at 6:25 p.m. the 28-year old was detained after allegedly committing at theft at Home Depot, in the 3000 block of Northwest Aviation Drive in the 3000 block of Northwest Aviation Drive. He...
kqennewsradio.com
LOUD MUSIC LEADS TO ALTERCATION
Loud music lead to an altercation on Tuesday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said a 50-year old woman became upset with a 44-year old woman after being told to turn down her music, in the 2000 block of Southeast Stephens Street. The older woman allegedly got out of her vehicle and starting swinging at the victim, which the victim was able to block. The suspect then reportedly kicked the victim in the shin, before spitting in the face of another woman.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE ARREST WOMAN FOR PAST FORGERY CASE
Roseburg Police arrested a woman early Wednesday for a past forgery case. An RPD report said an officer took the case last October where 19-year old Adrienne Monaco was suspected to have cashed a $3200 check. She was arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at about 4:00 a.m. on an unrelated charge and was interviewed regarding this case. Monaco was charged with first-degree counts of forgery and theft, possession of a forged instrument and for identity theft. Additional charges were added.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED AFTER ALLEGED STALKING INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was cited for stalking following an alleged incident on Tuesday night. A Roseburg Police report said the victims own a local business on Garden Valley Boulevard and the suspect worked for them in the past, but has recently been contacting them at both their home and business. The suspect has been persistent and described as “somewhat threatening” during these contacts. On Tuesday the man allegedly nearly ran over two of the victims at their business. He then showed up at their home on three separate occasions, one of which was after officers warned him of his stalking behavior.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN CHARGED WITH SECOND-DEGREE DISORDERLY CONDUCT
A Roseburg woman was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct Wednesday night, due to an alleged prior incident on January 8th. A Roseburg Police report said at 10:45 p.m. the 41-year old was contacted after being identified as the suspect who pulled a firearm at an apartment building in the 700 block of Southeast Cass Avenue.
thatoregonlife.com
Oregon Coast Chowder Roundup: 6 Spots That Serve The Best Clam Chowder
Scenic and rugged coastline, kite festivals, artisan glass float hunts, salt water taffy, cute shops and mouth watering fresh seafood make the Oregon coast a spectacular place to visit at any time of year. Where To Find The Best Clam Chowder in Oregon. One of our favorite reasons to visit...
