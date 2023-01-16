ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victim’s Sister: On The Run Murder Suspect Is “Pure Evil”

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. – The search is on for 37-year-old Timothy Parson. He’s accused of a stabbing Ashley Scoggins to death inside the Silver Express convenience store in Kings Mountain Tuesday night. 34-year-old Scoggins was his ex-girlfriend. She was also a mother to a 3-year-old daughter and 11 -year-old son. Her family tells us she had taken out a restraining order on Parson.
Charlotte teens arrested after stealing car with 4-year-old inside

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police took two teens into custody on Monday after they say the teens stole a car with a 4-year-old inside. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to a kidnapping call around 6:15 p.m. on Monday in east Charlotte. A caller told officials that her car was stolen with a 4-year-old inside.
Locust Police Searching For Missing Woman, Family Worried

LOCUST, N.C. — Police say Tara Norton, 52, was last seen on January 15th around 6 p.m. willingly getting into a silver pickup truck with an unknown person. Norton is described as a white woman standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has long blonde hair and brown eyes.
Suspect in brutal killing of Charlotte woman gets bond on murder charge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect in the brutal killing of a 20-year-old Charlotte woman now has a $250,000 bond on his murder charge. James Salerno is one of four accused in the murder of Mary Collins in April 2020. “Stunned,” said Collins’ grandmother, Mia Alderman. “I don’t know...what’s the...
CMPD Investigating Shooting at Walmart Parking Lot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Just after 7 p.m. on January 17th, police responded to a shooting near the Walmart on Wilkinson Boulevard. Medic said they took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. WCCB-TV’s crew on scene says police seem to be focused on a car in the Walmart parking lot.
Man walking on tracks killed by train in Lincolnton, police say

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Police in Lincolnton tell Channel 9 that a man was killed when he was hit by a train Wednesday morning near S. Flint Street. It happened just after 10 a.m. when a pedestrian was hit by a CSX train that was going west through town, according to the Lincolnton Police Department. The pedestrian, identified as Jonathan William Elmore, was walking west on the tracks when he was hit.
Man Arrested After Chase In Caldwell And Burke Counties

Wednesday morning, Morganton Public Safety Officers were asked to assist the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office with a vehicle pursuit that was entering Morganton. Caldwell Officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle. Morgantron units moved into position to assist near Lenoir Road and Shadowline Drive. Stop Sticks were deployed to deflate...
NC man charged with shooting, killing wife in their Mooresville home

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville man was charged with shooting and killing his wife at their home Sunday afternoon, police said. Mooresville police responded to a reported shooting at a home on Laurel Glen Drive in the Cherry Grove subdivision a little after 5 p.m. Sunday. The caller, 39-year-old Derik Thomas Trocke, told 911 dispatchers that he shot his wife. When officers arrived, they found 39-year-old Annalene Julia Trocke dead from a gunshot wound.
Road taped off, police investigation underway in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway in east Charlotte with multiple Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police units responding to the scene. Officers responded to the incident midday Wednesday around Woodland Drive, not far from Eastway Middle School in east Charlotte. Queen City News was on the scene and officers appeared to be questioning an […]
Taylorsville Man Held In Jail Without Bond

30-year old Jonathan David Williams of Taylorsville was arrested on Friday, January 13 by the Office of Probation and Parole. He was charged with felony parole violation and placed in the Alexander County Detention Center. An additional charge of failing to notify law enforcement of an address change as a registered sex offender has been added. Williams remains in the Alexander County Detention Center with no bond on the parole violation and a secured bond of $75,000 for the failure to register offense. A January 23rd court date is scheduled.
