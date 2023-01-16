Read full article on original website
qcnews.com
Charlotte teens charged with 15 crimes each after shooting outside Huntersville amusement park, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two 18-year-olds are facing 15 charges each after gunshots rang out during a dispute at Frankie’s Fun Park in Huntersville, according to the Huntersville Police Department. Police said officers responded to calls regarding a shooting around 10 p.m. on Jan. 6 at...
wccbcharlotte.com
Victim’s Sister: On The Run Murder Suspect Is “Pure Evil”
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. – The search is on for 37-year-old Timothy Parson. He’s accused of a stabbing Ashley Scoggins to death inside the Silver Express convenience store in Kings Mountain Tuesday night. 34-year-old Scoggins was his ex-girlfriend. She was also a mother to a 3-year-old daughter and 11 -year-old son. Her family tells us she had taken out a restraining order on Parson.
WBTV
Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say
Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall has your latest First Alert forecast update. A neighbor said he called 911 around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday after seeing smoke and flames. Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say. Updated: 6 hours ago. The woman, identified by authorities as 34-year-old Ashley Erin Scoggins,...
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Teen Charged By Police With Larceny And Resisting Arrest
19-year old Malaku Taye Shalla Borlase of Taylorsville was arrested by Taylorsville Police Officers on Sunday, January 15th. He was charged with breaking and entering and resisting a public officer. Borlase has been released under a bond of $1,000 and has a court appearance scheduled for February 20th in Alexander County District Court.
WRAL
Charlotte teens arrested after stealing car with 4-year-old inside
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police took two teens into custody on Monday after they say the teens stole a car with a 4-year-old inside. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to a kidnapping call around 6:15 p.m. on Monday in east Charlotte. A caller told officials that her car was stolen with a 4-year-old inside.
wufe967.com
North Carolina man charged with fatally shooting wife in their home, reportedly with their children inside
A North Carolina man is accused of shooting and killing wife in their Mooresville home on Sunday, reportedly with their four children inside. Mooresville authorities have charged Derik Thomas Trocke, 39, with murder in the fatal shooting of his wife, Annalene Julia Trocke, 39, inside their residence at 177 Laurel Glenn Drive.
‘A nightmare’: Someone shot into northwest Charlotte home while children were in bed sleeping
CHARLOTTE — Bullets pierced through a northwest Charlotte home nearly hitting children inside. The family said they are shaken up and won’t sleep inside the house in the Moores Chapel Village neighborhood. Phylecia John carefully chose Moores Chapel Village for her family’s dream home. “I’ve thought to...
wccbcharlotte.com
Locust Police Searching For Missing Woman, Family Worried
LOCUST, N.C. — Police say Tara Norton, 52, was last seen on January 15th around 6 p.m. willingly getting into a silver pickup truck with an unknown person. Norton is described as a white woman standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has long blonde hair and brown eyes.
Reward offered for details about shooting involving wrecker, Gaston Co. police say
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A man was shot in the leg after he tried to stop a tow truck operator from taking his car that was parked in a lot in Gaston County, investigators said. Officers were called to Hickory Grove Road, just north of McAdenville, for the shooting...
2 in custody after Lancaster home invasion that left woman dead and son shot, deputies say
LANCASTER, S.C. — Two suspects, including a juvenile, have been taken into custody for an alleged robbery at a Lancaster home that left a woman dead and her son hurt after being shot, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says. The crime happened around 9:30 p.m. at a home...
WBTV
Suspect in brutal killing of Charlotte woman gets bond on murder charge
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect in the brutal killing of a 20-year-old Charlotte woman now has a $250,000 bond on his murder charge. James Salerno is one of four accused in the murder of Mary Collins in April 2020. “Stunned,” said Collins’ grandmother, Mia Alderman. “I don’t know...what’s the...
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Investigating Shooting at Walmart Parking Lot
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Just after 7 p.m. on January 17th, police responded to a shooting near the Walmart on Wilkinson Boulevard. Medic said they took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. WCCB-TV’s crew on scene says police seem to be focused on a car in the Walmart parking lot.
Husband, wife, dead in double-shooting during domestic situation, Cleveland County sheriff says
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A husband and wife are dead after a shooting during a domestic dispute Sunday in Cleveland County, the sheriff said. Deputies were called to a home in the 6500 block of Casar Road in Casar at about 11:30 p.m. about a domestic situation between husband and wife, David and Clarice Owens.
Man walking on tracks killed by train in Lincolnton, police say
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Police in Lincolnton tell Channel 9 that a man was killed when he was hit by a train Wednesday morning near S. Flint Street. It happened just after 10 a.m. when a pedestrian was hit by a CSX train that was going west through town, according to the Lincolnton Police Department. The pedestrian, identified as Jonathan William Elmore, was walking west on the tracks when he was hit.
Man dies in custody at Mecklenburg County jail, deputies say
CHARLOTTE — A man died after he was found unresponsive in his cell at the Uptown Charlotte jail, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said. MCSO said a detention officer found Bryon Miller, 49, around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Workers tried to resuscitate him but first responders said he died just after 5:30 a.m.
860wacb.com
Man Arrested After Chase In Caldwell And Burke Counties
Wednesday morning, Morganton Public Safety Officers were asked to assist the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office with a vehicle pursuit that was entering Morganton. Caldwell Officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle. Morgantron units moved into position to assist near Lenoir Road and Shadowline Drive. Stop Sticks were deployed to deflate...
NC man charged with shooting, killing wife in their Mooresville home
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville man was charged with shooting and killing his wife at their home Sunday afternoon, police said. Mooresville police responded to a reported shooting at a home on Laurel Glen Drive in the Cherry Grove subdivision a little after 5 p.m. Sunday. The caller, 39-year-old Derik Thomas Trocke, told 911 dispatchers that he shot his wife. When officers arrived, they found 39-year-old Annalene Julia Trocke dead from a gunshot wound.
Road taped off, police investigation underway in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway in east Charlotte with multiple Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police units responding to the scene. Officers responded to the incident midday Wednesday around Woodland Drive, not far from Eastway Middle School in east Charlotte. Queen City News was on the scene and officers appeared to be questioning an […]
qcnews.com
Wrecker seen leaving after shooting near McAdenville, Gaston County PD says
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police say a person was shot in the leg in the 600 block of Hickory Grove Road near McAdenville around 6 p.m. on Monday. 📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go. 📧 Sign up...
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Held In Jail Without Bond
30-year old Jonathan David Williams of Taylorsville was arrested on Friday, January 13 by the Office of Probation and Parole. He was charged with felony parole violation and placed in the Alexander County Detention Center. An additional charge of failing to notify law enforcement of an address change as a registered sex offender has been added. Williams remains in the Alexander County Detention Center with no bond on the parole violation and a secured bond of $75,000 for the failure to register offense. A January 23rd court date is scheduled.
