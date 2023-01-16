The Boston Celtics released a statement Wednesday announcing the death of former player and head coach Chris Ford. His family confirmed the news in a statement. “The Ford family is sad to announce the passing of Chris on Jan. 17, 2023,” the statement read. “Chris was beloved by his family, friends, and teammates. He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the entire Celtics family. He always showed humility and respect for all those that were fortunate enough to be a part of his life.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO