David Krejci Moments: What Center Meant To Bruins After Departure
David Krejci reached the 1,000-game milestone earlier this week as a member of the Bruins. To honor the accomplishment, we’re taking a look back at some of his career moments in Boston. Next up: how the Bruins planned to replace Krejci after he left for Czech Republic — highlighting his importance to the Black and Gold.
David Krejci Moments: Bruins Sign Center To Six-Year Contract In 2014
David Krejci reached the 1,000-game milestone earlier this week as a member of the Bruins. To honor the accomplishment, we’re taking a look back at some of his top career moments in Boston. Next up: signing a six-year deal with the Black and Gold. The Bruins showed their commitment...
NESN
Adam Fox, Rangers Welcome Bruins For Original Six Matchup In New York
The Boston Bruins continue their New York trip at Madison Square Garden for an Original Six matchup. The New York Rangers welcome the Black and Gold as they currently rank third in the Metropolitan Division. Adam Fox is a point per game player this season and will be a player...
NHL Best Bets: Jets vs. Maple Leafs Game Picks
The two top teams in Canada are set to face off tonight, with the Toronto Maple Leafs playing host to the surging Winnipeg Jets. Winnipeg Jets (+138) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (-166) Total: 6.5 (O-102, U-120) There’s a lot of positivity surrounding the Jets and Maple Leafs, who both sit...
NFL Analyst Thinks This NFC Team Should Contend For Tom Brady
Tom Brady’s days as the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers feel numbered following the team’s playoff exit. But one prominent NFL analyst believes Brady’s time spent in the NFC South is far from over. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky thinks Brady’s next team not only has to be...
Bruins Notes: Boston’s Special Teams Power Win Over Islanders
If there’s anything to nitpick in a 4-1 win for the Bruins over the New York Islanders on Wednesday night at UBS Arena it is the fact the Bruins committed six penalties. But with the way the Bruins are playing, they ultimately turned the infractions into a positive. The...
Relive Matt Grzelcyk’s Thrilling Game-Winner Over Maple Leafs
Matt Grzelcyk came up huge for the Boston Bruins on Saturday night. The B’s defenseman almost blew the roof off of TD Garden when he scored the game-winning goal in the third period in an electric Original Six matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The tie-breaking goal was Grzelcyk’s...
Linus Ullmark Achieves 100th Career NHL Win Vs. Islanders
The Boston Bruins are now the second-fastest team in NHL history to reach 35 wins in a season, getting it done over 44 games. Linus Ullmark made 25 saves on 26 shots on the night as he recorded his 100th career NHL win in the Black and Gold’s 4-1 victory over the New York Islanders at UBS Arena.
Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Make NHL History In Win Over Islanders
The Bruins became the fastest team in NHL history to reach thirty-five wins in a season after defeating the Islanders 4-1 on Wednesday night. Linus Ullmark also reached a major milestone with this win as he has now recorded 100 career wins in the NHL. Boston will continue their New...
Linus Ullmark Continues To Be ‘Backbone’ Of Bruins In Win Vs. Islanders
There were many things first-year Bruins coach Jim Montgomery could have pointed to as the main reason for Boston’s 4-1 win over the New York Islanders on Wednesday night at UBS Arena. There was stellar play from Bruins defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Derek Forbort along with Boston’s special teams...
NHL Best Bets: Lightning vs. Canucks Game Picks
Two teams are set to collide for the second time in a week, with the Vancouver Canucks playing host to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa Bay Lightning (-178) vs. Vancouver Canucks (+146) Total: 6.5 (O-128, U+104) In last week’s meeting in Tampa Bay, the Lightning escaped with a 5-4 victory,...
Should Bruins Be In On Jonathan Toews At Reported Price?
It’s hard to imagine Jonathan Toews wearing any jersey other than a Chicago Blackhawks sweater. However, if he and the team decide that’s best for their respective business, we could be looking at the final days in the Windy City for the longtime captain. Toews is in the...
Steve Kerr Compliments Boston Before Warriors-Celtics Matchup
The Boston Celtics weren’t the only ones who marked their calendars for Thursday night. Back on Dec. 10, the Golden State Warriors took the initial NBA Finals rematch contest convincingly with a 123-107 victory at Chase Center. In their second of two scheduled for the regular season, the Celtics have their shot at redemption in Boston.
Gronkowski Training with Legendary Kicker Vinatieri Ahead of 10 Million Dollar Field Goal
After creating plenty of headlines during his illustrious NFL career, Rob Gronkowski is back in the news for Super Bowl LVII. The veteran tight end, who has retired, even amid whispers he could return, is set to have a live TV commercial during the game. Gronkowski’s commercial is based around a campaign called the “Kick of Destiny,” which will feature a field goal attempt live during the Super Bowl.
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Rangers Lines, Pairings
The Bruins will close out their New York road trip Thursday when they take on the Rangers. Boston beat the New York Islanders on the front end of its back-to-back Wednesday at UBS Arena, and the Black and Gold will hope to win their fourth-straight game when they travel to Madison Square Garden.
Here’s Who Patriots Can Face In Germany Game Next Season
The NFL on Thursday announced the New England Patriots will host a game in Germany next season. Who will their opponent be? That, we don’t yet know. But we do have the list of potential options. The Patriots are designated as the home team for this game — their...
Islanders Struggle To Score As They Welcome Bruins To New York
The Boston Bruins are on the road in New York following two electric wins at TD Garden. The Black and Gold hit the ice against the New York Islanders for the second time this season at UBS Arena on Wednesday night. The Islanders are going through a rough patch as...
Former NBA Exec Would Like To See Celtics Trade For This Player
As currently constituted, the Boston Celtics are well positioned to make another run to the NBA Finals. They obviously have two bona fide stars leading the charge in Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, who continued building on his MVP-caliber campaign Monday with a 51-point effort in a win over the Charlotte Hornets.
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown To Return In NBA Finals Rematch Vs. Warriors
BOSTON — Jaylen Brown will return Thursday night for the Boston Celtics, the team announced, just in time for their NBA Finals rematch with the Golden State Warriors. Brown, who missed three games with a right adductor tightness he sustained in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans, will slot back into the Celtics lineup as they hope to exact revenge on a Warriors team that defeated them in the 2022 NBA Finals — clinching at TD Garden.
Celtics Release Statement On Death Of Franchise Icon Chris Ford
The Boston Celtics released a statement Wednesday announcing the death of former player and head coach Chris Ford. His family confirmed the news in a statement. “The Ford family is sad to announce the passing of Chris on Jan. 17, 2023,” the statement read. “Chris was beloved by his family, friends, and teammates. He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the entire Celtics family. He always showed humility and respect for all those that were fortunate enough to be a part of his life.”
