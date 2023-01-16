Read full article on original website
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Wednesday’s $439 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot continues to rise after one lucky winner in Kansas won $93 million in the November 19 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Wednesday’s winning lottery numbers:
Jessica Pegula honors Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Pro tennis player Jessica Pegula has Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on her mind — and his No. 3 jersey number on her outfit — at the Australian Open. Pegula, whose parents own the NFL’s Bills and the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres, is wearing...
How much are Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals tickets? Cheapest seats for NFL Divisional Round
The Buffalo Bills are through to the 2023 NFL Playoffs Divisional Round, where they’ll play host to the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Field in Orchard Park, N.Y on Sunday, January 22 (1/22/2023) at 3 p.m. ET. It’s a can’t miss showdown for Bills fans, and standard admission tickets are...
