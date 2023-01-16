Read full article on original website
Chilling Video Shows Moment Basketball Star Shot and Killed Innocent Alabama Woman
A prominent University of Alabama basketball athlete who sports analysts said was a standout star in the world of college basketball has been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of a woman near the Tuscaloosa campus early Sunday. Twenty-one-year-old Darius Miles has been accused of opening fire...
Darius Miles Shooting Video Allegedly Shows Women Fleeing Alabama Gunfire
Alabama University basketball player Miles and another man have been charged with capital murder after a 23-year-old woman was killed.
Ex-NFL Player Kidnapped Man, ‘Forced’ Him to Withdraw Money From ATM: Police
A 35-year-old former NCAA and professional football player was arrested in Mississippi last week for allegedly kidnapping a male victim and making the man take money out of an ATM machine before police intervened. Jerrell Quantez Powe, a Waynesboro, Mississippi, local who played college football at the University of Mississippi before being drafted into the NFL, was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with one count of kidnapping, jail records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Woman killed because she refused to flirt with University of Alabama basketball star, victim’s mother claims
A woman was allegedly killed because she refused to flirt with a University of Alabama basketball star, the victim’s mother has claimed. Darius Miles, 21, has been removed from the team and charged with murder following the death of Jamea Jonae Harris, a 23-year-old mother. Michael Lynn Davis, 20, has also been charged with murder after the shooting that took place close to the university campus early on Sunday, according to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit. Mr Miles was the only individual involved in the shooting with connections to the University of Alabama, the authorities noted. The athletics department...
prosportsextra.com
Scandal At Michigan As Police Search Home Of Football Coach
The day after Head Coach Jim Harbaugh declared he’s returning to the Wolverines instead of heading to the NFL, a report from the Detroit News indicates that one Michigan football coach is potentially in some trouble. According to the Detroit News’ Angelique Chengelis, Michigan co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach...
thesource.com
Injured Passengers Identified in Crash That Killed UGA Football Player and Staffer
Early Sunday, University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a single-car crash. The UGA Athletic Association reported that the accident came just hours after their team celebrated its national championship with a victory parade and celebration. The turn of events from celebration and joy for the Bulldogs’ second national championship quickly turned to mourning over the sudden loss of two young community members.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Player Following Corvette Crash
Following a crash that destroyed Dallas Cowboys' rookie Sam Williams' new Chevrolet Corvette on December 22, the Plano Police Department in Texas has issued a misdemeanor arrest warrant for reckless driving for the football player. "You're looking at the [totaled] car like, man, but God works in mysterious ways," he...
Update: Court Records Indicate Darius Miles Provided Gun In Weekend Shooting
The former Alabama basketball player provided the weapon that Michael Lynn Davis used to kill Jamea Jonae Harris.
Is this why Michigan football co-OC Matt Weiss is under investigation?
Reports indicated on Tuesday evening that Michigan football co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss is under investigation for what campus police are calling ‘computer crimes.’ But with that being a vague term, it’s left little explanation as to what he is being investigated about from a public standpoint.
Ohio State Football trying to steal five-star QB from TTUN
The Ohio State football team is trying to get their 2024 recruiting class back on the right track. After a rough finish to the 2023 class, Ohio State has turned their attention to the 2024 class. Unfortunately, they lost Dylan Raiola, the number one overall recruit in that class. Even...
University of Alabama Basketball Player Shoots Woman Over Being Rejected
Jamea Jonae Harris was gunned down in Tuscaloosa, AL on January 15, 2023. University of Alabama forward, Darius Miles along with suspect Michael Davis is being charged with capital murder. It is rumored that the reason Darius and Michael opened fire on the vehicle was because Darius was rejected by Jamea Harris after trying to […]
Georgia Football Is Reportedly Losing Key Staff Member
Sustained success in any sport can lead to one major downfall: assistant coaches becoming targets for new promotions elsewhere. That unfortunate fact is becoming the case for the Georgia Bulldogs football program. A key offensive analyst for Kirby Smart, Eddie Gordon, is reportedly leaving Athens ...
Ex-NFLer Jerrell Powe arrested for kidnapping in Mississippi
Ex-NFLer Jerrell Powe was arrested on kidnapping charges in Mississippi on Thursday, picked up by police with an accomplice at a Chase Bank in Ridgeland. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers told WLBT-TV the incident began in Laurel, Miss., when a victim contacted police and said he was kidnapped “against his will,” and was “forced to withdraw money” at the bank. The alleged victim is safe, per authorities, while Powe, a 35-year-old former defensive lineman, and Gavin Bates, 35, were arrested and charged with kidnapping. Powe, still jailed at the Madison County Detention Center as of Monday with no bail set, is scheduled to make an initial appearance before a judge on Tuesday. It is unclear if he has a lawyer. Powe played defensive tackle for Ole Miss from 2008 to 2010. He finished with 69 tackles, seven sacks and an interception in 37 games. Powe was named Second-Team All-Southeastern Conference in 2009 and 2010. The Kansas City Chiefs selected Powe in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL draft. He played in 12 games over three seasons for the Chiefs, garnering eight tackles and one sack. Powe played in 16 games for the Houston Texans in 2014, recording 10 tackles. — With post wires
People run for cover as gunfires break out at high school basketball game
Gunfire broke out at an Oklahoma City area high school after a basketball game, sending game commentators ducking for cover and fans running. At least one man was shot and taken to a hospital, officials told CNN affiliate KOCO. Officials also said that shots were fired both inside and outside the fieldhouse.
Alabama Coach Reveals He Spoke To Former NFL Star After Player's Arrest
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats has a tough situation on his hands. Earlier this week, now-former Crimson Tide basketball player Darius Miles was arrested and charged with capital murder. He admittedly provided a handgun to another man who allegedly fired the weapon and killed a young woman near ...
Popculture
Olivia Dunne Shows off Injury in New Selfie
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne has not had a chance to compete this season so far due to a leg injury. Dunne, a junior majoring in communication studies, shared a mirror selfie from the gymnastics team locker room Monday, showing off the big boot she is wearing on her leg. Even though Dunne has been stuck on the sidelines, she is by far the most talked-about member of the team due to her massive social media following.
Watch: UNC Commitment Drake Powell Highlight Reel
PITTSBORO, N.C. --- Class of 2024 forward Drake Powell was the first member of UNC's now-loaded 2024 class when he committed to the Tar Heels on Sept. 8, 2022. At 6-foot-5, 190-pounds, Powell is ranked No. 50 in the 2024 class and is the No. 15 small forward -- for now. His stock is climbing, as the Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood standout is averaging 20.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game this season to lead the 13-2 Charger team.
New details emerge in murder case involving Alabama basketball player
The college basketball world was stunned to learn Sunday afternoon that Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was charged with capital murder. This was due to his involvement in the shooting of 23-year old 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris early Sunday morning. The victim was hit while in the passenger seat amid crossfire between the driver and Read more... The post New details emerge in murder case involving Alabama basketball player appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
247Sports
Maryland Football assistant leaves for SEC job under former colleague
The Maryland football staff just saw its second departure of the offseason. Terps safeties coach Wes Neighbors is leaving for the same position at Ole Miss, according to a report by national college football reporter Matt Zenitz. Neighbors is leaving to reunite with Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, with whom...
