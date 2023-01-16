ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law & Crime

Ex-NFL Player Kidnapped Man, 'Forced' Him to Withdraw Money From ATM: Police

A 35-year-old former NCAA and professional football player was arrested in Mississippi last week for allegedly kidnapping a male victim and making the man take money out of an ATM machine before police intervened. Jerrell Quantez Powe, a Waynesboro, Mississippi, local who played college football at the University of Mississippi before being drafted into the NFL, was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with one count of kidnapping, jail records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Independent

Woman killed because she refused to flirt with University of Alabama basketball star, victim's mother claims

A woman was allegedly killed because she refused to flirt with a University of Alabama basketball star, the victim’s mother has claimed. Darius Miles, 21, has been removed from the team and charged with murder following the death of Jamea Jonae Harris, a 23-year-old mother. Michael Lynn Davis, 20, has also been charged with murder after the shooting that took place close to the university campus early on Sunday, according to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit. Mr Miles was the only individual involved in the shooting with connections to the University of Alabama, the authorities noted. The athletics department...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
prosportsextra.com

Scandal At Michigan As Police Search Home Of Football Coach

The day after Head Coach Jim Harbaugh declared he’s returning to the Wolverines instead of heading to the NFL, a report from the Detroit News indicates that one Michigan football coach is potentially in some trouble. According to the Detroit News’ Angelique Chengelis, Michigan co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach...
MICHIGAN STATE
thesource.com

Injured Passengers Identified in Crash That Killed UGA Football Player and Staffer

Early Sunday, University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a single-car crash. The UGA Athletic Association reported that the accident came just hours after their team celebrated its national championship with a victory parade and celebration. The turn of events from celebration and joy for the Bulldogs’ second national championship quickly turned to mourning over the sudden loss of two young community members.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Georgia Football Is Reportedly Losing Key Staff Member

Sustained success in any sport can lead to one major downfall: assistant coaches becoming targets for new promotions elsewhere. That unfortunate fact is becoming the case for the Georgia Bulldogs football program. A key offensive analyst for Kirby Smart, Eddie Gordon, is reportedly leaving Athens ...
ATHENS, GA
New York Post

Ex-NFLer Jerrell Powe arrested for kidnapping in Mississippi

Ex-NFLer Jerrell Powe was arrested on kidnapping charges in Mississippi on Thursday, picked up by police with an accomplice at a Chase Bank in Ridgeland. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers told WLBT-TV the incident began in Laurel, Miss., when a victim contacted police and said he was kidnapped “against his will,” and was “forced to withdraw money” at the bank. The alleged victim is safe, per authorities, while Powe, a 35-year-old former defensive lineman, and Gavin Bates, 35, were arrested and charged with kidnapping. Powe, still jailed at the Madison County Detention Center as of Monday with no bail set, is scheduled to make an initial appearance before a judge on Tuesday. It is unclear if he has a lawyer. Powe played defensive tackle for Ole Miss from 2008 to 2010. He finished with 69 tackles, seven sacks and an interception in 37 games. Powe was named Second-Team All-Southeastern Conference in 2009 and 2010. The Kansas City Chiefs selected Powe in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL draft. He played in 12 games over three seasons for the Chiefs, garnering eight tackles and one sack. Powe played in 16 games for the Houston Texans in 2014, recording 10 tackles. — With post wires
LAUREL, MS
Popculture

Olivia Dunne Shows off Injury in New Selfie

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne has not had a chance to compete this season so far due to a leg injury. Dunne, a junior majoring in communication studies, shared a mirror selfie from the gymnastics team locker room Monday, showing off the big boot she is wearing on her leg. Even though Dunne has been stuck on the sidelines, she is by far the most talked-about member of the team due to her massive social media following.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Watch: UNC Commitment Drake Powell Highlight Reel

PITTSBORO, N.C. --- Class of 2024 forward Drake Powell was the first member of UNC's now-loaded 2024 class when he committed to the Tar Heels on Sept. 8, 2022. At 6-foot-5, 190-pounds, Powell is ranked No. 50 in the 2024 class and is the No. 15 small forward -- for now. His stock is climbing, as the Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood standout is averaging 20.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game this season to lead the 13-2 Charger team.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Comeback

New details emerge in murder case involving Alabama basketball player

The college basketball world was stunned to learn Sunday afternoon that Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was charged with capital murder. This was due to his involvement in the shooting of 23-year old 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris early Sunday morning. The victim was hit while in the passenger seat amid crossfire between the driver and Read more... The post New details emerge in murder case involving Alabama basketball player appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ALABAMA STATE

