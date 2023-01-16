Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; man wounded, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 19 at an unknown location. The victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man sustained a single gunshot wound and arrived at the hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; man wounded near 91st and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 25-year-old man was shot and wounded near 91st and Silver Spring on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 19. The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. Officials say during an argument, the shooter, a 22-year-old Milwaukee woman, shot the victim. The 25-year-old man was taken to a hospital...
CBS 58
18-year-old Milwaukee man shot, police investigating
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are reporting a shooting that happened on Thursday, Jan. 19, around 12:23 a.m. at an unknown location. An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot once and went to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
82nd and Hampton shooting, Milwaukee police seek shooter
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man wanted in a shooting near 82nd and Hampton on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Officials said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Police said the man fired several shots from his vehicle, striking a victim. The shooter fled in his vehicle.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man formally charged after allegedly killing two teenagers
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old Wisconsin man accused of shooting two teenagers to death in southeast Wisconsin has been officially charged. According to a press release, Brandon J. Randall of South Milwaukee has been charged in connection to the deaths of two teenagers. On Thursday, December 29,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 10-year-old accused of killing mom due in court
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee 10-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing his mother over a virtual reality headset is due in court for a motion hearing Thursday, Jan. 19. He is charged as an adult. An amended criminal complaint filed Dec. 8 charges the boy with first-degree reckless homicide, or,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Glendale stolen vehicle chase, driver, 3 teens arrested
GLENDALE, Wis. - Four people were arrested after Glendale police chased a stolen vehicle Thursday afternoon, Jan. 19. Glendale police said around 2 p.m., officers tried stopping the Ford Fusion stolen out of Milwaukee near 13th and Silver Spring. The driver sped off, and police deployed stop sticks. The four...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine fatal shooting near 17th and Packard Avenue; man in custody
RACINE, Wis. - Racine police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man near 17th and Packard Avenue on Wednesday evening, Jan. 18. Officers responded to the neighborhood around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found the victim lying on the floor from what appeared to be a fatal gunshot wound. The shooter, later identified as a 26-year-old man, fled the scene before police arrived.
WISN
Fourth person arrested in Milwaukee mail carrier killing
MILWAUKEE — A fourth person has been arrested in the killing of a Milwaukee mail carrier. Aundre Cross was shot and killed on Dec. 9 near 65th Street and Lancaster Avenue. Lakisha Ducksworth is now charged with lying to investigators after the shooting. According to federal prosecutors, she gave...
CBS 58
FBI Milwaukee: $25,000 reward offered for information on arson at Wisconsin Family Action office
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The FBI Milwaukee Field Office is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect responsible for an arson at the Wisconsin Family Action executive office located in Madison. The arson happened at approximately 6...
CBS 58
Milwaukee boy, 10, charged as an adult appears in court; discrepancies raised in witness statements
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) --The 10-year-old boy who is being charged as an adult after allegedly killing his own mother appeared in court Thursday morning for a motion hearing. Last December, the judge motioned to wait to possibly dismiss one of the two counts (one count of first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree intentional homicide) that the boy was being charged with, until written requests were filed. On Thursday, the judge agreed on charging the minor with one count of first-degree intentional homicide, which could mean life in prison for the boy.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Cousins killed in South Milwaukee, man charged
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police on Jan. 18 announced a 22-year-old man has been charged in connection to the fatal shootings of two teens. Brandon Randall of South Milwaukee is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a firearm silencer.
CBS 58
Man charged, accused in deadly shooting of 2 teens in South Milwaukee
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 22-year-old is accused of fatally shooting two teenagers in South Milwaukee. The shooting happened near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights on Dec. 29. Ava Allen, 17, and Jaelen Yracheta, 18, were found dead in a car outside an apartment complex. On Jan. 10,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 10-year-old accused of killing mom, witness credibility questioned
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee 10-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing his mother over a virtual reality headset was in court for a motion hearing Thursday, Jan. 19. He is charged as an adult. The judge ordered that the boy not be identified at this time because pending a Jan....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine police shooting; officers wounded, man arrested
RACINE, Wis. - Two Racine police officers were shot and wounded after an incident that on Gillen Street just east of West Boulevard overnight. Officers responded to a domestic incident around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17. A woman met officers outside and told them her husband was inside their home with their two children, officials said.
WISN
Racine officers stay on scene after being shot in face and shoulder
RACINE, Wis. — Racine police chief Maurice Robinson choked up during today's press conference after two officers were shot during astandoff. "The event that brings us here gives me a great deal of displeasure," said police chief Robinson. Two officers were shot when responding to a domestic disturbance call...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; man wounded near 26th and Hadley
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 55-year-old man was shot and wounded near 26th and Hadley on Monday evening, Jan. 16. Officials say the gunfire happened shortly before 9 p.m. Monday. The victim, a Milwaukee man, was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police are seeking the shooter in this...
CBS 58
Woman seriously injured in hit-and-run near 8th and Keefe, suspect sought
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are seeking a silver four-door vehicle and the unknown driver involved in a hit-and-run near N. 8th St. and W. Keefe Avenue Wednesday, Jan. 18. Police say the driver struck a pedestrian crossing the street before fleeing the scene around 6:10 p.m. The victim,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting near 49th and Capitol
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 20, died after he was shot near 49th and Capitol Monday evening, Jan. 16. Police said the shots were fired around 5 p.m. The victim arrived at the hospital but died from his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests...
wearegreenbay.com
Inmate in Wisconsin dies in custody, investigation underway
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old inmate in southern Wisconsin died on Tuesday after being in custody for only a day. According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, on January 17, 2023, at around 6:00 a.m., the man was found unresponsive in his cell at the Waukesha County Jail during a routine check.
