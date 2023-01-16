Read full article on original website
UConn Plans Human Rights Summit for October 2023Connecticut by the NumbersStorrs, CT
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in ConnecticutTravel MavenMiddlefield, CT
Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersCromwell, CT
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Hartford, CT
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Eyewitness News
Teen from PA arrested for summer swatting incident in East Lyme
EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - A call about a possible deadly shooting in East Lyme back in August was finally determined to be a swatting incident, according to police. East Lyme police said they charged a 15-year-old boy from Pennsylvania with first-degree falsely reporting an incident, misuse of the emergency 911 system, disorderly conduct, conspiracy to commit falsely reporting an incident, and conspiracy to commit misuse of the 911 system.
Eyewitness News
Norwich police seek manslaughter suspect
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Police in Norwich said they’re looking for a man wanted on a couple of charges, including manslaughter. The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Lionel J. Holland. He was wanted for second-degree manslaughter and sale of narcotics. No other details about the suspect were released. Anyone...
Eyewitness News
Teen arrested after carrying hatchet at Trumbull Mall, police say
TRUMBULL, CT (WFSB) – A teen is facing charges after he carried a hatchet and intimidated people at the Trumbull Mall, according to police. Authorities said the incident happened Monday evening. A patron at the mall told officers a teen was threatening others and holding a weapon, police said.
mycitizensnews.com
Animal Control seeks to place dogs
NAUGATUCK — A person who wishes to adopt man’s best friend doesn’t have to look any further than the Naugatuck Animal Control. Last year, about 22 dogs were dumped throughout various parts of the borough. Of those dogs, about seven were adopted and the rest went to rescues in other states, however roughly in the middle of December the Naugatuck Animal Control became full with nine dogs. The organization was able to return two dogs back to their owners as of the second week of January, said Steven Rupsis, Naugatuck Police Officer and Animal Control Officer who oversees daily operations.
Police identify 40-year-old New Haven man killed in targeted shooting
A 40-year-old man was shot to death in what police believe was a targeted attack Wednesday evening in New Haven.
Eyewitness News
Crash on Route 8 in Shelton leaves woman dead
SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A 32-year-old woman was killed in a crash that happened on Route 8 north in Shelton, according to state police. Troopers identified the victim as Joan Marie Forgas of Bridgeport. According to state police, Forgas had her vehicle parked between the right lane and right shoulder...
Waterford police look to identify Best Buy thieves
WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Waterford Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a group of people involved in a theft from Best Buy earlier this month. According to police, the theft was valued at $909.91. See photos of the suspects below: Police said the suspects were seen driving in a red car. […]
Eyewitness News
Residents safe following house fire in Seymour
SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a fire in Seymour on Thursday morning. The first selectwoman’s office reported that it was a house on the corner of Knorr Avenue and Karlak Street. “All occupants are out of the house,” the office posted to social media. “Please avoid...
Eyewitness News
Man dead after hit-and-run in East Hartford as pedestrian deaths are on the rise
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed in a hit-and-run on Pitkin Street in East Hartford on Wednesday night. Police said it happened around 9:30 p.m. at Pinkin’s intersection with Main Street. The victim was found in the street suffering from severe injuries. Firefighters tried to perform...
NBC Connecticut
Bulldog Euthanized After Attack in Vernon: Police
A bulldog that bit a man and woman in Vernon Monday morning and also caused the injuries that killed another dog has been euthanized. Vernon police officers and Vernon Animal Control responded to Beverley Road just after 11 a.m. after getting a report of a dog attack and officers found a woman and a man who had been bitten by a dog, police said. They declined to be transported for medical care.
Connecticut woman gets probation for abandoning baby, attacking mother
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman who abandoned an 8-month-old girl in a dumpster after assaulting the child’s mother has been sentenced to three years of probation, according to court officials. Both the baby and her mother survived. Andiana Velez, 26, was sentenced Tuesday in state court in New Haven after having pleaded […]
Eyewitness News
Scammers pose as DEA agents and Wallingford police officers
WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Wallingford Police Department warned that scammers are posing as its officers and DEA agents. Wallingford police said they received a fraud complaint on Wednesday. A victim reported that they received a phone call from people who claimed to be a DEA agent and a Wallingford...
fox61.com
Middletown suspect arrested for involvement in shooting
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Police in Middletown made an arrest following a reported fight and shooting on Sunday, where the suspect fled the scene. The investigation began around 8 p.m. on Sunday when police responded to the area of 48 Liberty Street to investigate a report of gunshots. When police arrived at the scene they discovered evidence of a shooting and multiple witnesses, police said.
Police ID woman found dead near TF Green airport
The cause of death of a Pawtucket woman is under investigation after her body was discovered near T.F. Green International Airport on Tuesday.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Homicide Arrest
#Bridgeport News: On Wednesday night, January 11, 2023, officers responded to 804 Fairfield Avenue for an assault. When they arrived, they found the victim, 49-year-old Daniel Engeldrum, suffering from a head injury. Endgeldrum, who was homeless, was taken to Saint Vincent’s Hospital, where he died from his injuries two days later, on January 13, 2023. A subsequent autopsy confirmed his death was due to the assault and ruled a homicide. Detective Brian Coyne of the Homicide Unit was assigned the case and was assisted by the other members of the unit. A local man, 32-year-old Elijah Humphrey of 944 Fairfield Avenue, was quickly developed as a suspect, and during questioning, confessed.
Vernon Man Charged With Arson After Blaze At Masonic Lodge In Ellington
A 23-year-old man is facing an arson charge after investigators reported that he set a masonic lodge on fire in Connecticut. Tolland County resident Gino DeGrandis, of Vernon, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 13, and charged with third-degree arson and first-degree criminal mischief, Connecticut State Police reported. A witness called...
Arrest made in Ellington Masonic lodge arson: State police
A Vernon man is facing charges after state police said he set fire to the Fayette Lodge in Ellington. State police said the fire started around 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 7. The lodge was located on Orchard Street in Ellington. When crews got to the scene, they found a working...
Man stole, damaged over $200K in cars from Meriden dealership: PD
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man possibly linked to 10 other car thefts is accused of stealing and damaging over $200K in cars from a dealership in Meriden last year. Police said on April 6, 2022, around 4:30 a.m., officers responded to Roberts Dodge on South Broad Street for a burglar alarm. When they arrived, […]
Eyewitness News
Hartford man charged with kidnapping in Springfield, MA
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State police arrested a Hartford man on kidnapping and other charges following a report out of Springfield, MA. Willie Avery Campbell, 25, was charged with third-degree assault, second-degree kidnapping, and second-degree unlawful restraint. On Monday a little after 8 p.m., Connecticut State Police in Hartford were...
Eyewitness News
A car strikes a Dunkin Donuts building in Putnam
PUTNAM, CT. (WFSB) - Police responded to reports that of a car hitting a building on 325 Woodstock Avenue. Around 7 A.M. on Thursday morning, 83-year old Royce Brooks struck the building driving a 2005 GMC Canyon. Brooks was pulling into a space when he inadvertently depressed the accelerator instead...
