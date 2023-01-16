Update: Evacuation order issued for part of the town of Crows Landing

Related
centralvalleytv.net
Aircraft Emergency Investigation Closes Mitchell Bridge
MODESTO – An investigation into an aircraft emergency closed the northbound lanes of the Mitchell Road Bridge Wednesday afternoon. At about 1:00pm emergency crews were dispatched to the fields east of the Mitchell Road Bridge north of the Tuolumne River for a report of a plane crash. Arriving rescuers...
KCRA.com
As storms end, Stockton asks residents to continue reporting damages, return sandbags
STOCKTON, Calif. — As Stockton is finally seeing a break from intense rain and winds, city officials are asking residents to continue reporting storm-related damages and to also return any sandbags given out ahead of the storms. The city said in a release that it will reuse the sand...
Highway 99 partially reopens, but Acampo neighborhood has not seen help
ACAMPO – The cleanup on Highway 99 near Acampo is not over. All lanes are open except one northbound lane. Meanwhile, some neighborhoods say no one is rushing in to get water out of their area. The only reason why the water is gone on Harvest Road is because of a few sump pumps purchased by homeowners. Water spills onto the road but it is merely a fraction of what is seen at these homes."It was all the way to this level high – it was right here," said Maria Casarez-Asuncion, a resident. Floodwaters traveled into cars, sheds, yards and...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
CHP shares photos of flooded cars, warns against driving on flooded roads
Hopefully, the heavy rain and flooding that has hit California since Christmas has passed, but the CHP is warning drivers not to try and drive through flooded roads or drive around roadblocks. Flooded roads hide potential dangers such as large potholes or even sinkholes that could swallow a whole vehicle.
Hwy 99 still closed due to flooding in San Joaquin County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Highway 99 remains closed due to flooding near Woodbridge Road, and it's still unclear when it'll reopen. Caltrans closed a portion of Highway 99 between Turner Road and Peltier Road in San Joaquin County Monday afternoon due to flooding in the area. By Tuesday evening, not much changed as officials are still calling on people to find other ways through the area.
1 northbound lane, all southbound lanes open on Highway 99 in San Joaquin County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — One northbound lane on Highway 99 reopened in San Joaquin County Wednesday morning after a slew of winter storms hit Northern California, according to Caltrans. The northbound left lane on Highway 99 is open between Peltier Road and Turner Road. The right lane is...
New crime-solving technology coming to Turlock, where downtown has seen recent violence
Plans for the technology have been in motion well before back-to-back fatal shootings downtown.
Update: Evacuation warning for Modesto area is lifted. Some other warnings, orders remain
Monday’s rain brought Modesto past its average total for a year with two-plus months left in the storm season.
Towering tree splits Turlock house. No one hurt, but three people displaced
Tree of more than 100 feet “went across the whole lot.”
mymotherlode.com
Missing Man Found Dead In The Twain Harte Area
Twain Harte, CA – A man who went missing in Twain Harte over the weekend has been found dead. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian confirmed to Clarke Broadcasting that 46-year-old Arturo Madrid Jr. of Ponderosa Hills was found deceased in the Twain Harte area this afternoon near the location he was last seen and that his next of kin was notified. She added, “He was located in a small body of water near the area he was last seen. We do not suspect any foul play at this time, and this investigation is ongoing.”
Pilot killed in plane crash near Modesto Airport identified
The plane is registered out of the Bay Area to a company that appears to charter and lease planes.
Modesto man killed in two-vehicle accident
MODESTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol says a Modesto man died Tuesday night. He was a passenger in a Honda SUV that collided with another vehicle after the driver ran a stop sign. According to CHP, it happened around 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of Bacon Road and...
One final round of rain expected in Modesto, then dry but frosty conditions
The San Joaquin was about 5 feet below flood stage Wednesday.
Parts of Highway 99 reopen in San Joaquin County
(KTXL) — Caltrans District 10 announced on Wednesday morning that parts of Highway 99 have reopened after being closed since Monday. All southbound lanes have reopened along Highway 99 and a single northbound lane has reopened Woodbridge Road. In other parts of the county, more than two dozen roads were closed in sections due to […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Highway 99 remains closed near Lodi
Flooding in San Joaquin County has closed Highway 99 between Peltier Road and Turner Road since Monday evening. It remains closed on Tuesday morning. Commuters are urged to take Interstate 5 to travel between the Stockton and Sacramento areas. Other nearby roads being used as a detour are also underwater...
Acampo residents want answers as to why county pump didn't divert water from town
ACAMPO, Calif. — Jose Fernandez, like many Acampo residents, was stunned by the flood waters that suddenly appeared in the dark early Monday morning. "I have my backyard, my little shed - everything is flooded, everything. I don't know what happened," said Fernandez. Just over 24 hours later as...
mymotherlode.com
Calaveras County Updates Storm Damage Relief
Calaveras County, CA – Calaveras County, along with the City of Angels Camp, have updated their joint storm damage information, which includes implementing a color-coded system to determine a structure’s safety. “With favorable weather last night and today, water levels have receded in many areas. The levels will...
UPDATE: Multiple witnesses reported plane making banked turn before deadly crash
The pilot was alone in the plane.
Modesto teenage passenger killed, driver seriously injured, in crash near Salida
Neither was wearing a seat belt, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Evacuation order lifted for Crows Landing area in Stanislaus County | Update
Stanislaus County officials have lifted the evacuation warning and evacuation order for the Crows Landing area. The move will allow residents to go back home. All other evacuation warnings and orders are still in place. A map of the area where the warning and order were lifted can be viewed...
The Modesto Bee
10K+
Followers
134
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The Modesto Bee is the premier source of news and information serving its primary market of Stanislaus County and the surrounding region, which includes southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County. Located in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is the business center of a fertile agricultural economy, with almonds, walnuts, milk, and poultry the leading commodities. Modesto is home to the headquarters of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest winery, and is the birthplace of filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones.https://www.modbee.com/
Comments / 2