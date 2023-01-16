ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WGN News

Far-right Danish activist burns Quran amid anti-Turkish protests

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Turkey on Saturday canceled a planned visit by Sweden’s defense minister in response to anti-Turkish protests that increased tension between the two countries as Sweden seeks Turkey’s approval to join NATO. A far-right activist from Denmark received permission from police to stage a protest outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm where he burned the Quran, Islam’s holy book. […]
US News and World Report

India Foreign Minister Visits Sri Lanka With Stronger Ties, China in Focus

COLOMBO (Reuters) -India's foreign minister arrives in Colombo on Thursday following his country's backing of Sri Lanka for a $2.9 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan, leaving China as the island's last remaining major creditor which has yet to agree to the debt restructuring plan. India has told global lender...
US News and World Report

Canada Says Cameroon Warring Parties Agree to Enter Peace Process

YAOUNDE (Reuters) - The government of Cameroon and some separatist factions in the English-speaking regions of the country have agreed to enter into a process aimed at resolving a conflict that has killed over 6,000 people, Canada's foreign ministry said. "Canada welcomes the agreement by the parties to enter a...
US News and World Report

Russia's Wagner Chief Writes to White House Over New U.S. Sanctions

(Reuters) - The head of the Russian private military contractor Wagner published on Saturday a short letter to the White House asking what crime his company was accused of, after Washington announced new sanctions on the group. White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday that Wagner, which...
US News and World Report

Poland Ready to Send Ukraine Tanks Even if Germany Opposes It -Deputy FM

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland could send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine even without Germany's re-export approval, a deputy foreign minister said on Friday, ahead of a crunch meeting on weapons for Kyiv. Warsaw and other NATO allies have been urging Germany to give them the go-ahead to send the German-made...
US News and World Report

Ukraine Says It's Time to Review Price Cap on Russian Oil

(Reuters) - Ukraine's foreign minister said on Thursday it was time to review the $60 per barrel price cap imposed on Russian seaborne oil, on the grounds that the current market price for Russia's Urals oil blend was below that level. The Group of Seven countries, Australia and the European...
US News and World Report

Nine NATO Countries Pledge New Military Aid for Ukraine

(This Jan.19 story has been officially corrected to say that 9 countries were involved, not 11, in the headline and lead; removes Germany and Spain from paragraph 3, after Estonia revised its statement) TAPA MILITARY BASE, Estonia (Reuters) - A group of nine NATO countries, including Britain and Poland, pledged...
US News and World Report

Ukraine Defence Minister Says Forces Will Train on German Tanks in Poland - VOA

(Reuters) - Ukrainian forces will train on Leopard-2 battle tanks in Poland, Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov was quoted as saying on Friday, even though allies failed to reach an agreement to supply the German-made vehicles to Kyiv. Reznikov spoke to Ukrainian-language Voice of America after attending a meeting at Ramtsein...

