Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
'Despicable' joyrider robbed elderly woman who came to his aid
A man who injured himself while leading police on a high-speed car chase attacked and robbed an 86-year-old woman who came to his aid. Police said the woman tried to help Shaun Kennelly, who had hurt his arm during the "dangerous" chase through Newark town centre minutes earlier. While in...
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
A Florida Father Shoots His Older Son Dead to Save The Other Child During Dispute. Police Say It Left Him ‘Shattered’
Martin County, FL – A Florida father had to make a gut-wrenching decision on Sunday when his two sons got into a violent dispute. The trouble started in the early hours on Sunday, after Joseph Maloney, 30, had been drinking in the family home, according to WPTV.
BBC
Police discover 20 bags of cocaine in coffee cup
A "suspected drug dealer" has been charged with drugs offences after police found 20 bags of cocaine in a coffee cup he was pretending to buy, a force said. Cambridgeshire Constabulary said it was "unlucky Friday 13th" when patrol officers made insurance checks on a vehicle in Chesterton, Cambridge. The...
BBC
Anglesey farmer Macauley Owen killed by trailer gate
A farmer was killed when he was hit on the head by the rear gate of a trailer, an inquest has heard. Macauley Owen was using a tractor and tipper on a farm at Carreglefn, near Amlwch on Anglesey, when he was hurt. The 26-year-old died three days later at...
BBC
Snetterton: Harness worn by racer Angela Lucas released in fatal crash
A racing driver died after a restraining harness came undone as her car crashed, propelling her through a side window, an inquest has heard. Angela Lucas, 42, was taking part in a Citroen C1 series event at the Snetterton circuit in Norfolk on 4 July 2021 when her car hit a barrier.
BBC
Draining of Harlow pond where human remains found concludes
The draining of a pond where human remains were found on New Year's Eve has concluded, a police force said. The remains of Phillip Lewis, 59, who lived in Harlow, Essex, were recovered from Oakwood Pond in the town. Essex Police said Lee Clarke, 55, charged with murder, had been...
BBC
Man arrested on US TV after toddler filmed waving gun
A man has been arrested on live TV in the US state of Indiana after his four-year-old son, appearing to wear a nappy, was seen waving a gun. Shane Osborne, 45, was charged with neglect after neighbours reported a child in a hallway carrying what they believed to be a handgun, police said.
BBC
Hampshire police officer rape case jury discharged
A jury in the trial of a police officer charged with raping a woman he met on a dating app has been discharged after failing to reach a verdict. Hampshire PC David Longden-Thurgood, 49, of Waterlooville, was accused of attacking the woman, in her 30s, in October 2020, after they met on Bumble.
BBC
Plymouth shooting: Gunman's family 'grappling to understand' what happened
Tributes to five people killed by a gunman in Plymouth have been heard on the opening day of their inquests. Jake Davison, 22, killed his mother Maxine, 51, and then shot dead four others, including a young girl, in the Keyham area of Plymouth in August 2021. A statement from...
BBC
Jailed heroin gang spread misery in east Lancashire, police say
A drugs gang that flooded east Lancashire with heroin and crack cocaine have been jailed. The gang, headed by Adeel Khan and Javed Miah, targeted some of the most vulnerable people in the region, police said. Khan, 31, of Bradford, was jailed for more than six years and Miah, 31,...
BBC
Natalie McNally: Brothers renew appeal one month on from killing
Two of Natalie McNally's brothers have renewed an appeal for information a month on from her murder. The 32-year-old was 15-weeks pregnant when she was stabbed to death in her home at Silverwood Green in Lurgan on 18 December. Declan McNally said that getting justice for his sister was his...
BBC
Kaylea Titford: Obese girl left in squalor, court told
A 16-year-old girl who died after becoming morbidly obese was found by a paramedic to be living in "squalid conditions," a court has heard. Kaylea Titford had spina bifida and had been bed-ridden in the months before her death. At Mold Crown Court, her father Alun Titford, from Newtown, Powys,...
BBC
Bitcoin fraud gang struggled to spend cash - police
A £21m Bitcoin fraud netted a Blackpool-based gang so much money they struggled to spend it, said police. James Parker used a glitch in a trading website to siphon money with the help of Kelly Caton, Stephen Boys, Jordan Robinson and James Austin-Beddoes. They made money so quickly that...
BBC
Second boy charged after baby on Glasgow bus hit by brick
A second 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged after a baby was hit on the head by a brick thrown through a bus window. The incident happened on Battlefield Road, Glasgow, at about 18:45 on10 January. The 17-month-old child, who had been sitting in her pram, was taken to...
BBC
Lilia Valutyte stabbing: Murder trial may need to be delayed, court told
The trial of a man charged with murdering a nine-year-old girl may need to be delayed, a court has heard. Deividas Skebas, 23, is accused of stabbing Lilia Valutyte in Boston, Lincolnshire, on 28 July last year. He had been due to stand trial at Lincoln Crown Court on 28...
BBC
Mutilated greyhound's body found dumped down drain
The RSPCA is appealing for information after a dead dog with his tail and ears removed was found dumped down a drain. The mutilated male greyhound was found close to the railway line in a field off Box Hedge Lane in Coalpit Heath, South Gloucestershire, on 31 December. A member...
BBC
Macauley Owen: Family tribute after Anglesey farm death
The family of a 26-year-old man who died after an accident on a farm say they are "broken" by his death. Macauley Owen died in hospital on 6 January after he was seriously injured at Carreglefn, near Amlwch, Anglesey. "Words can't express the sorrow I feel from the loss of...
Comments / 0