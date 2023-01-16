ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 39

Tim Brown
3d ago

This isn’t news. Lisa Marie would have never been broke no matter how much debt she was in. She received steady income from her late father and she could have sold one or two pieces of memorabilia and made millions. Give this poor woman a break now that she is with the Lord. This woman did not have as easy a life as many assume she did.

Reply
31
Lorrie Ericson
3d ago

The World is Mourning the loss of Lisa Marie!!! To even post this is Ignorant, Insensitive & Careless!!! She was the World's Princess, let her be at Peace!!! Rest In Peace Sweet Lisa Marie 💔🙏

Reply
22
Willie Stone
3d ago

Honestly how is this news, This woman is going on to be with the Lord, Regardless she had a better life than a lot of us. So what we do now dig up , How she wasted her money it's hers, Is her finances that relevant now.

Reply(1)
19
Related
RadarOnline

Lisa Marie Presley’s 14-Year-Old Twins ‘Traumatized’ By Mom’s Death At Their Home, Refusing To Go Inside $4 Million Mansion

Lisa Marie Presley’s 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley are refusing to enter their home that Elvis’ only child died from cardiac arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation revealed that Lisa Marie’s children, who she shares with ex-husband Michael Lockwood, have told family members they don’t want to go back to the property. A source said the kids are “too traumatized” by the entire ordeal. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lisa Marie passed away last week after suffering a medical emergency at her Calabasas, California mansion. Her ex-husband Danny Keough, who had been living with Lisa Marie, attempted to...
CALABASAS, CA
Robb Report

Elvis Presley’s Dilapidated Private Jet Sat in the Desert for 40 Years. It Just Sold for $260,000.

Going once. Going twice. Sold for $260,000! Elvis Presley’s 1962 Lockheed 1329 JetStar crossed the block at the Mecum Kissimmee Collector Car auction in Florida yesterday on what would have been the King’s 88th birthday. On hand for the high-profile sale was Elvis’ former wife Priscilla Presley, who stood alongside the Mecum auctioneers during what turned out to be decidedly lackluster bidding. “Elvis loved planes and this was one of them. This is my first auction and I’m excited to be here. Today would be Elvis’ 88th birthday,” she told the packed auction. Bidding started at $100,000, jumped to $150,000 but settled at...
KISSIMMEE, FL
Distractify

Who Will Inherit Graceland After the Death of Lisa Marie Presley?

Unthinkably, Lisa Marie Presley has died of cardiac arrest at the age of 54. As fans mourn her death, they are also wondering who will inherit Graceland, the family estate purchased by her father Elvis Presley in Memphis, Tenn. Article continues below advertisement. Let’s quickly review the history of Graceland...
Popculture

Lisa Marie Presley Cause of Death: What We Know

Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12, hours after she was hospitalized. Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, was 54. Paramedics arrived at her home to respond to a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. Her cause of death is pending a toxicology report.
CALABASAS, CA
RadarOnline

Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex-Husband Accuses Her Of Using Controversial Scientology ‘Fair Game’ Tactics To Push Him Into $1 Million Debt

Lisa Marie Presley’s ex-husband Michael Lockwood accused her of using “fair game” practices against him as part of their bitter divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. Michael made the bombshell revelation as part of a new court filing obtained by RadarOnline.com. In addition, he accused Lisa of putting him in debt of over $1 million forcing him to defend himself in court. The court filing redacted the lines discussing what Michael had to defend himself against. However, RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in 2017, one year after she filed for divorce, Lisa accused Michael of having inappropriate photos of children on his computer....
TENNESSEE STATE
RadarOnline

SHOCKING PHOTOS Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Pill, Powder & Booze-Filled 'Drug Den' Where She Hid Years Before Her Death

Years before Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death, the singer lived in sleazy mayhem surrounded by illegal substances, prescription pills, and booze — and only RadarOnline.com has exclusive photos of the late star's "drug den."Elvis Presley's only child struggled throughout her life with addiction, admitting she used "cocaine, sedatives, pot, and drinking — all at the same time." While she attempted to get clean several times, Lisa Marie fell off the bandwagon after splitting from her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood, who used the photos and drug allegations against her in court. The shocking photos obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com were taken in...
TENNESSEE STATE
msn.com

Lisa Marie Presley spending more than $92,000 a month before death

Lisa Marie Presley was spending more than $92,000 a month before her death and may have been worth only $4 million when she passed away. Elvis’ only child, who died on Thursday (12.01.23) aged 54 from a double heart attack, also owed the taxman $1 million. Legal documents obtained...
People

Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Says He's 'Lost for Words' After Her Death

"I hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side," Navarone Garibaldi penned in a tribute to Lisa Marie Presley after her death Navarone Garibaldi is mourning the loss of his half-sister, Lisa Marie Presley.  The son of Priscilla Presley paid tribute to Lisa Marie after she died on Thursday at age 54, sharing a throwback photo of the late singer-songwriter and himself when he was a child.  Calling her "Big sister," Garibaldi, 35, wrote in the Friday Instagram caption, "I...
RadarOnline

Lisa Marie Presley Spilled About Intimate Bedroom Romps With Ex-Husband Michael Jackson Years Before Her Shocking Death

The world was confused when Lisa Marie Presley eloped with Michael Jackson in 1994, but there was sexual chemistry. The two consummated their marriage on their wedding night and continued to be intimate during their 20-month union, RadarOnline.com can reveal.As this outlet reported, Elvis Presley's only child died on Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest. Lisa Marie's passing comes 13 years after her second husband's death. After her failed marriage with Danny Keough — whom she shared two children with — she said "I do" to Jackson.When Lisa Marie was promoting her second album, Now What, she dropped juicy details about...
Ceebla Cuud

How the Black Wife of Johnny Cash Survived Racism and Infidelity

Vivian Liberto with Johnny CashPhoto byCourtesy "My Darling Vivian" Press kit. The country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash’s first wife was Vivian Liberto Cash. After 13 years of marriage, Vivian caused a stir when she told everyone the real reason for her divorce and where she came from.
suggest.com

Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career

Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Margaret Minnicks

Lisa Marie Presley's 14-year-old twin daughters might be caught up in a custody battle

Lisa Marie Presley died from cardiac arrest on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The 54-year-old singer and songwriter was the only child of singer and actor Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley. She was the sole heir to her father's estate. Her death occurred just two days after she attended the 80th Golden Globe Awards with her mother. Presley will be buried in Graceland alongside her father Elvis and son Benjamin.
RadarOnline

Kanye's New Wife Is No Kim K.: Shocked Friends Describe Rapper's Australian-Born Bride Bianca Censori As 'Quiet, Normal Girl'

Kanye West’s new wife's family asked for privacy after it emerged the Kim Kardashian lookalike rushed down the aisle and said ‘I do’ to the rapper in a private ceremony this week.“It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” Angelina, the sister of Bianca Censori, said in a new interview.Another relative, Alyssia Censori, added the family was “super happy for them both.” As RadarOnline.com reported, Hollywood was stunned to learn Kanye, 45, married Bianca, a Yeezy employee, in secret nuptials in Beverly Hills on Thursday, January...

Comments / 0

Community Policy