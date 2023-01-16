This isn’t news. Lisa Marie would have never been broke no matter how much debt she was in. She received steady income from her late father and she could have sold one or two pieces of memorabilia and made millions. Give this poor woman a break now that she is with the Lord. This woman did not have as easy a life as many assume she did.
The World is Mourning the loss of Lisa Marie!!! To even post this is Ignorant, Insensitive & Careless!!! She was the World's Princess, let her be at Peace!!! Rest In Peace Sweet Lisa Marie 💔🙏
Honestly how is this news, This woman is going on to be with the Lord, Regardless she had a better life than a lot of us. So what we do now dig up , How she wasted her money it's hers, Is her finances that relevant now.
