West Allis, WI

CBS 58

18-year-old Milwaukee man shot, police investigating

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are reporting a shooting that happened on Thursday, Jan. 19, around 12:23 a.m. at an unknown location. An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot once and went to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police seek suspect in shooting near 82nd and Hampton

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate the suspect wanted in a shooting that happened near 82nd and Hampton on Dec. 10. Police say the shooting took place just before 4 p.m. The suspect fired several shots from a vehicle which subsequently struck the victim. The suspect then fled in the vehicle.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Man fatally shot near 17th and Packard in Racine, suspect in custody

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday, Jan. 18 around 7:41 p.m. Officers responded to the area near 17th and Packard Avenue and found a 25-year-old man with a fatal gunshot wound. The suspect, identified as a 26-year-old man, fled the scene...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee hit-and-run crash; pedestrian seriously hurt

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 18 near 8th Street and Keefe Avenue. It happened at approximately 6:10 p.m. Police say a vehicle struck a pedestrian that was crossing the street. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. The pedestrian, a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 10-year-old accused of killing mom due in court

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee 10-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing his mother over a virtual reality headset is due in court for a motion hearing Thursday, Jan. 19. He is charged as an adult. An amended criminal complaint filed Dec. 8 charges the boy with first-degree reckless homicide, or,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cousins killed in South Milwaukee, man charged

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police on Jan. 18 announced a 22-year-old man has been charged in connection to the fatal shootings of two teens. Brandon Randall of South Milwaukee is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a firearm silencer.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Fourth person arrested in Milwaukee mail carrier killing

MILWAUKEE — A fourth person has been arrested in the killing of a Milwaukee mail carrier. Aundre Cross was shot and killed on Dec. 9 near 65th Street and Lancaster Avenue. Lakisha Ducksworth is now charged with lying to investigators after the shooting. According to federal prosecutors, she gave...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee police looking for missing 13-year-old girl

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a missing persons report for a 13-year-old Milwaukee girl. Jayla C. Lamon-Gray was last seen at home, in the 7800 block of North 64th Court, at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Police said she is not a critical missing but asks that anyone with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee boy, 10, charged as an adult appears in court; discrepancies raised in witness statements

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) --The 10-year-old boy who is being charged as an adult after allegedly killing his own mother appeared in court Thursday morning for a motion hearing. Last December, the judge motioned to wait to possibly dismiss one of the two counts (one count of first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree intentional homicide) that the boy was being charged with, until written requests were filed. On Thursday, the judge agreed on charging the minor with one count of first-degree intentional homicide, which could mean life in prison for the boy.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee missing boy last seen near Appleton and Keefe

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for a missing 17-year-old boy. Sckuyler Hayward was last seen Jan. 16 near Appleton and Keefe. He's 5'3" tall and weighs 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police said he was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. He...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South side stabbing: Milwaukee man charged with attempted homicide

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and stalking after a Jan. 10 stabbing on the city's south side. Prosecutors say Jonathan Castanon-Varela, 34, stabbed his estranged wife inside her home. Court records show she'd filed a restraining order against him months before that was in effect at the time.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Southridge Mall parking lot shooting, boy hurt, another arrested

GREENDALE, Wis. - A boy was shot in the parking lot of Greendale's Southridge Mall near 76th and Grange Monday evening, Jan. 16. Police said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. The boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Police arrested a second boy in the...
GREENDALE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Four arrested in Sheboygan after dangerous driving, possible shots fired

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Sheboygan County made several arrests after witnesses reported seeing vehicles driving dangerously and a gun being shot. According to the Sheboygan Police Department, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at around 3:00 p.m., officers were notified of a suspicious situation occurring at North 12th Street and Plath Court.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WISN

Racine officers stay on scene after being shot in face and shoulder

RACINE, Wis. — Racine police chief Maurice Robinson choked up during today's press conference after two officers were shot during astandoff. "The event that brings us here gives me a great deal of displeasure," said police chief Robinson. Two officers were shot when responding to a domestic disturbance call...
RACINE, WI

