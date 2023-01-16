Read full article on original website
After killing her mother over a VR headset, a 10-year-old was charged as an adult.Westland DailyMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee's Justice Point Obstructs Self-Proclaimed Mission of EqualityGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
New local restaurant opens in WisconsinKristen WaltersOkauchee Lake, WI
Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her PainGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
CBS 58
18-year-old Milwaukee man shot, police investigating
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are reporting a shooting that happened on Thursday, Jan. 19, around 12:23 a.m. at an unknown location. An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot once and went to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police seek suspect in shooting near 82nd and Hampton
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate the suspect wanted in a shooting that happened near 82nd and Hampton on Dec. 10. Police say the shooting took place just before 4 p.m. The suspect fired several shots from a vehicle which subsequently struck the victim. The suspect then fled in the vehicle.
CBS 58
Man fatally shot near 17th and Packard in Racine, suspect in custody
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday, Jan. 18 around 7:41 p.m. Officers responded to the area near 17th and Packard Avenue and found a 25-year-old man with a fatal gunshot wound. The suspect, identified as a 26-year-old man, fled the scene...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee hit-and-run crash; pedestrian seriously hurt
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 18 near 8th Street and Keefe Avenue. It happened at approximately 6:10 p.m. Police say a vehicle struck a pedestrian that was crossing the street. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. The pedestrian, a...
CBS 58
Man charged in homicide of South Milwaukee teens held on $500K bond
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The man charged with fatally shooting two teens in South Milwaukee appeared in court Thursday, Jan. 19. Brandon Randall, 22, is being held on a $500,000 cash bond. He's charged with two counts first-degree intentional homicide for the deaths of Ava Allen, 17, and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 10-year-old accused of killing mom due in court
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee 10-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing his mother over a virtual reality headset is due in court for a motion hearing Thursday, Jan. 19. He is charged as an adult. An amended criminal complaint filed Dec. 8 charges the boy with first-degree reckless homicide, or,...
WISN
Police search for critically missing teen: 17-year-old Sckuyler Hayward
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is searching for a critically missing teen, Sckuyler Hayward. Hayward, 17, was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. He was last seen getting into a newer black or gray two-door Chevrolet vehicle at 10:30 a.m. Monday in near North...
CBS 58
Man charged, accused in deadly shooting of 2 teens in South Milwaukee
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 22-year-old is accused of fatally shooting two teenagers in South Milwaukee. The shooting happened near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights on Dec. 29. Ava Allen, 17, and Jaelen Yracheta, 18, were found dead in a car outside an apartment complex. On Jan. 10,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Cousins killed in South Milwaukee, man charged
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police on Jan. 18 announced a 22-year-old man has been charged in connection to the fatal shootings of two teens. Brandon Randall of South Milwaukee is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a firearm silencer.
WISN
Fourth person arrested in Milwaukee mail carrier killing
MILWAUKEE — A fourth person has been arrested in the killing of a Milwaukee mail carrier. Aundre Cross was shot and killed on Dec. 9 near 65th Street and Lancaster Avenue. Lakisha Ducksworth is now charged with lying to investigators after the shooting. According to federal prosecutors, she gave...
WISN
Milwaukee police looking for missing 13-year-old girl
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a missing persons report for a 13-year-old Milwaukee girl. Jayla C. Lamon-Gray was last seen at home, in the 7800 block of North 64th Court, at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Police said she is not a critical missing but asks that anyone with...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police: 18-year-old killed in crash near Sherman and Villard; driver arrested
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An 18-year-old man is dead following a crash near Sherman Boulevard and Villard Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 17. According to police, it happened around 11:43 a.m. Officials say a driver was speeding when they collided with another vehicle. The occupants of the striking vehicle fled on...
CBS 58
Milwaukee boy, 10, charged as an adult appears in court; discrepancies raised in witness statements
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) --The 10-year-old boy who is being charged as an adult after allegedly killing his own mother appeared in court Thursday morning for a motion hearing. Last December, the judge motioned to wait to possibly dismiss one of the two counts (one count of first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree intentional homicide) that the boy was being charged with, until written requests were filed. On Thursday, the judge agreed on charging the minor with one count of first-degree intentional homicide, which could mean life in prison for the boy.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee missing boy last seen near Appleton and Keefe
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for a missing 17-year-old boy. Sckuyler Hayward was last seen Jan. 16 near Appleton and Keefe. He's 5'3" tall and weighs 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police said he was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. He...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South side stabbing: Milwaukee man charged with attempted homicide
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and stalking after a Jan. 10 stabbing on the city's south side. Prosecutors say Jonathan Castanon-Varela, 34, stabbed his estranged wife inside her home. Court records show she'd filed a restraining order against him months before that was in effect at the time.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southridge Mall parking lot shooting, boy hurt, another arrested
GREENDALE, Wis. - A boy was shot in the parking lot of Greendale's Southridge Mall near 76th and Grange Monday evening, Jan. 16. Police said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. The boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Police arrested a second boy in the...
CBS 58
FBI Milwaukee: $25,000 reward offered for information on arson at Wisconsin Family Action office
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The FBI Milwaukee Field Office is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect responsible for an arson at the Wisconsin Family Action executive office located in Madison. The arson happened at approximately 6...
wearegreenbay.com
Four arrested in Sheboygan after dangerous driving, possible shots fired
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Sheboygan County made several arrests after witnesses reported seeing vehicles driving dangerously and a gun being shot. According to the Sheboygan Police Department, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at around 3:00 p.m., officers were notified of a suspicious situation occurring at North 12th Street and Plath Court.
WISN
Racine officers stay on scene after being shot in face and shoulder
RACINE, Wis. — Racine police chief Maurice Robinson choked up during today's press conference after two officers were shot during astandoff. "The event that brings us here gives me a great deal of displeasure," said police chief Robinson. Two officers were shot when responding to a domestic disturbance call...
CBS 58
14-year-old boy charged with shooting girlfriend appears in Racine County court
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 14-year-old charged with attempted murder appeared in Racine County court Wednesday morning, Jan. 18. Elia Olson is in juvenile custody after officials say he shot his 14-year-old girlfriend three times in the head. The criminal complaint notes it happened after the victim tried...
