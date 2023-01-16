ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bestcolleges.com

The Best AI Detection Tools to Catch Cheating and Plagiarism

These AI detection tools can help teachers and professors catch students using artificial intelligence, such as ChatGPT, to complete their homework assignments. OpenAI, a research company aiming to advance artificial intelligence (AI), released ChatGPT, a new tool that made national waves at the end of 2022. Now, educators and school...
Futurism

Experts Warn of Nightmare Internet Filling With Infinite AI-Generated Propaganda

As generative AI has exploded into the mainstream, both excitement and concern have quickly followed suit. And unfortunately, according to a collaborative new study from scientists at Stanford, Georgetown, and OpenAI, one of those concerns — that language-generating AI tools like ChatGPT could turn into chaos engines of mass misinformation — isn't just possible, but imminent.
game-news24.com

The free version of the Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 does not exceed 180 euros

If they achieved the excellent mark 8/10 in our test, so the Huawei freeBuds Pro 2 wireless headphones meet a certain number of criteria sought by consumers, such as optimum sound quality. Because the price of these wireless, while a few errors are, and their price is very good. The...
game-news24.com

Galaxy Z Fold 5: Why this stolen photo is indicative of a big upgrade

On the day of the Samsung conference, a prototype of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 might have been seen at CES. A photo shows it next to Galaxy Z Fold 4, which shows the significant changes in dimensions. It is claimed that Samsung would finally take the step of the...
Observer

A Writer Used AI to Plagiarize Me. Now What?

This story is syndicated from the Substack newsletter Big Technology; subscribe for free here. Recently, a new Substack called The Rationalist lifted analysis and writing directly from Big Technology. Its plagiarized post on the ‘Creator Economy’—which we’d covered days prior—went viral, hitting the front page of Hacker News and sparking a conversation with more than 80 comments. It would’ve been a terrific debut for any publication, if it was authentic.
Phys.org

What 'alien' languages can teach us about real ones

You can learn a lot about an animal by how it communicates. Birds tweet melodies to attract mates and defend their territory. Dogs befriend each other with wagging tails and smelly pheromones. Even plants communicate by diffusing chemicals through the soil, networking with the root systems of the flora around them.
Phys.org

Length of speech pauses signals speakers' willingness to do others a favor, finds study

When we ask others to do us a favor, we often judge their helpfulness by the length of the pauses before their answers. Researchers led by Theresa Matzinger from the University of Vienna have now been able to show that these pauses are rated differently for native and non-native speakers—but not for all topics. The results of the study now appear in a special issue on the topic of speech pauses in the journal Languages.
Sara Irshad

AI-generated party images go viral, sparking conversation on identity

Utilizing Midjourney, a Twitter user named Miles generated images of women at a party. The resulting images feature high-definition and natural lighting. In recent years, the technology behind artificial intelligence (AI) has advanced significantly, making it possible to generate highly realistic images and videos. These developments have led to a new form of art, AI-generated art, created by machine-learning algorithms. One example is the recently shared viral images of women at a party on Twitter. The images were created by a user named Miles, who used a popular AI platform called Mid journey to generate ideas.

