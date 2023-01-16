Read full article on original website
Related
A job seeker recently bombed an interview within 5 minutes of entering the building- Fails a test before the interview
A candidate completely botched his job interview just five minutes after entering the building where his interview was scheduled to take place. Reports indicate that a man was expected to interview for a client-facing job but was rejected before the interview started by failing a simple test at reception. [i]
These are the most popular languages to learn in SC, new study shows
Wanting to learn a new skill? These three languages are the most popular to learn in South Carolina, according to Google data.
bestcolleges.com
The Best AI Detection Tools to Catch Cheating and Plagiarism
These AI detection tools can help teachers and professors catch students using artificial intelligence, such as ChatGPT, to complete their homework assignments. OpenAI, a research company aiming to advance artificial intelligence (AI), released ChatGPT, a new tool that made national waves at the end of 2022. Now, educators and school...
Futurism
Experts Warn of Nightmare Internet Filling With Infinite AI-Generated Propaganda
As generative AI has exploded into the mainstream, both excitement and concern have quickly followed suit. And unfortunately, according to a collaborative new study from scientists at Stanford, Georgetown, and OpenAI, one of those concerns — that language-generating AI tools like ChatGPT could turn into chaos engines of mass misinformation — isn't just possible, but imminent.
The Princeton student who built an app to detect ChatGPT plagiarism opposes banning the chatbot in schools
Edward Tian, a 22-year-old Princeton student, thinks that students need to understand how ChatGPT works so that the AI can be safeguarded.
For the first time in a decade, Wikipedia is getting a makeover
Ah, ripe for editing. David NieldHere's what's changing.
CEO of ChatGPT maker responds to schools' plagiarism concerns: 'We adapted to calculators and changed what we tested in math class'
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in an interview that the company will work on tech like watermarking to prevent plagiarism but warns it won't be perfect.
game-news24.com
Sales: The world’s largest curved gaming monitor is on sale and is shipped to Samsung
News reversal Buy the largest curved gaming console in the world to be on sale, with it being signed by Samsung. Samsung immediately caught the eye of its fans with curved screens. This Samsung Odyssey Ark is unusable and benefit from a huge price drop for these winter sales 2023.
game-news24.com
Nokia’s new smartphone, a 16-core processor, an Android 12 Go Edition, a microUSB port and a price of 120 euros
HMD Global unveiled an affordable smartphone called Nokia C12. The novelty has only two cameras and is equipped with a 6.3-inch LCD with HD+ resolution, and protected from damage by tempered glass. Image Source: GSMArena.com. A smartphone is covered in a polycarbonate case. The dimensions are 160.6, 74, 84,75 mm...
game-news24.com
The free version of the Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 does not exceed 180 euros
If they achieved the excellent mark 8/10 in our test, so the Huawei freeBuds Pro 2 wireless headphones meet a certain number of criteria sought by consumers, such as optimum sound quality. Because the price of these wireless, while a few errors are, and their price is very good. The...
game-news24.com
Galaxy Z Fold 5: Why this stolen photo is indicative of a big upgrade
On the day of the Samsung conference, a prototype of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 might have been seen at CES. A photo shows it next to Galaxy Z Fold 4, which shows the significant changes in dimensions. It is claimed that Samsung would finally take the step of the...
game-news24.com
Monoprice DT-3BT review: High quality PC speakers play well with all kinds of devices
At first glance I could see how I was going to see the movie. Experts evaluate their results. Three-way circuits are included – three-way as well, a phonogram and an bluetooth connection. That’s very loud volume. Easy access to the output jacks to inputs and headsets. Cons. Some...
Observer
A Writer Used AI to Plagiarize Me. Now What?
This story is syndicated from the Substack newsletter Big Technology; subscribe for free here. Recently, a new Substack called The Rationalist lifted analysis and writing directly from Big Technology. Its plagiarized post on the ‘Creator Economy’—which we’d covered days prior—went viral, hitting the front page of Hacker News and sparking a conversation with more than 80 comments. It would’ve been a terrific debut for any publication, if it was authentic.
Phys.org
What 'alien' languages can teach us about real ones
You can learn a lot about an animal by how it communicates. Birds tweet melodies to attract mates and defend their territory. Dogs befriend each other with wagging tails and smelly pheromones. Even plants communicate by diffusing chemicals through the soil, networking with the root systems of the flora around them.
Phys.org
Length of speech pauses signals speakers' willingness to do others a favor, finds study
When we ask others to do us a favor, we often judge their helpfulness by the length of the pauses before their answers. Researchers led by Theresa Matzinger from the University of Vienna have now been able to show that these pauses are rated differently for native and non-native speakers—but not for all topics. The results of the study now appear in a special issue on the topic of speech pauses in the journal Languages.
ancientpages.com
Find Out Which Indigenous Lands You Live On With This Interactive Map Covering The Whole World
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Using an interactive map, you can find out which Indigenous land you live on. The map covers the whole world and was deliberately developed to inform and educate people about the history and sacredness of lands. By doing so, one of the goals is to preserve the history of Indigenous communities.
AI-generated party images go viral, sparking conversation on identity
Utilizing Midjourney, a Twitter user named Miles generated images of women at a party. The resulting images feature high-definition and natural lighting. In recent years, the technology behind artificial intelligence (AI) has advanced significantly, making it possible to generate highly realistic images and videos. These developments have led to a new form of art, AI-generated art, created by machine-learning algorithms. One example is the recently shared viral images of women at a party on Twitter. The images were created by a user named Miles, who used a popular AI platform called Mid journey to generate ideas.
Comments / 0