ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Woman accused in stabbing death of Mount Dora elderly couple indicted on murder charges

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A Lake County woman has been indicted on murder charges in connection with the stabbing deaths of an elderly Mount Dora couple on Jan. 1. On Wednesday, the State Attorney’s Office announced the indictment of Vickie Lynn Williams on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of grand theft in the deaths of Sharon and Darryl Getman.
MOUNT DORA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Toddler was in car during crime spree in Daytona Beach; 2 arrested, police say

Two people have been arrested on several charges, including aggravated child abuse after officers learned a toddler was in a vehicle in an unsecured car seat, during an armed kidnapping, burglary, and reports of the driver running several red lights, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. Police took custody of the child and notified the Department of Children and Families.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Lake County woman set grandfather's home on fire, police say

EUSTIS, Fla. — According to Eustis police, Autumn Walker, 22, confessed to setting her grandfather’s, James Kilfoyle’s, home on fire. She had also planned to set his car on fire. Elizabeth Price was on her porch when she saw the house across from her engulfed in smoke....
LAKE COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Man who gave police a fake name insists he has multiple names

10:30 a.m. — 1500 block of West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Larceny. A man suspected to be affiliated with a Houston-based criminal gang forced open an ATM machine with a crowbar at the entrance of a local supermarket, stealing $821 in cash. According to a police report, the man...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
WESH

FHP: 45-year-old man dies after being struck by bus in Orlando

Florida Highway Patrol said a man was killed in an Orlando crash Thursday. The crash happened on Lake Ellenor Drive at Dividend Drive in Orlando. The road was shut down on Lake Ellenor Drive as first responders investigated the crash Thursday morning. Before the crash, a 45-year-old man from Kissimmee...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida runner hit by car says it took hours for FHP troopers to respond

ORLANDO, Fla. - A runner who was hit by a car in Orlando tells FOX 35 News that he had to wait hours for law enforcement to respond. Daryl Willmore was running across the street when he was hit by a car that didn't stop to help at Ramsgate Circle and Scenic Point Blvd. in Orange County. He said thankfully he did not need immediate medical attention but called law enforcement to respond. Willmore said he was hit just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday but that Florida Highway Patrol troopers (FHP) didn't respond until 1 a.m. Friday morning.
ORLANDO, FL
hstoday.us

Airport Employee and Florida Man Charged With Cocaine Possession

United States Attorney Delia L. Smith announced on January 16 that Shakari Francis, 26, of St. Thomas, and Ahkoy Smith, 24, of Daytona Beach, FL, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Ruth Miller for an initial appearance hearing after being charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine. According to court documents,...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy