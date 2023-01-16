Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Man who attacked Sanford bar employee shot, killed by victim's partner, police say
SANFORD, Fla. - A man who tried to carjack an employee of a Sanford bar early Thursday was shot and killed by the employee's partner, according to police. Officers of the Sanford Police Department responded to George's Tavern on South French Avenue around 2:20 a.m. after receiving a 911 call about a shooting.
Police respond to deadly shooting near Sanford bar
SANFORD, Fla. — Investigators are at the scene of a deadly shooting in Sanford. Officers and detectives gathered early Thursday along French Avenue near 10th Street. A Channel 9 news crew on scene reported police tape in the area of George’s Tavern. Drone 9 saw what appeared to...
Woman accused in stabbing death of Mount Dora elderly couple indicted on murder charges
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A Lake County woman has been indicted on murder charges in connection with the stabbing deaths of an elderly Mount Dora couple on Jan. 1. On Wednesday, the State Attorney’s Office announced the indictment of Vickie Lynn Williams on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of grand theft in the deaths of Sharon and Darryl Getman.
fox35orlando.com
Toddler was in car during crime spree in Daytona Beach; 2 arrested, police say
Two people have been arrested on several charges, including aggravated child abuse after officers learned a toddler was in a vehicle in an unsecured car seat, during an armed kidnapping, burglary, and reports of the driver running several red lights, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. Police took custody of the child and notified the Department of Children and Families.
fox35orlando.com
Police: Man in critical condition after being shot at intersection near Orlando elementary school
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is in critical condition after being shot in Orlando. Orlando police tell FOX 35 it happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of South Semoran Boulevard and Gatlin Avenue. That's just a few blocks from Lake George Elementary School. Police say they're trying...
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast man, 21, charged with firing handgun during argument with girlfriend
A 21-year-old man fired a handgun into the air during an argument with his girlfriend in Palm Coast's Woodlands neighborhood on Jan. 11, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. The suspect, Jordan Munoz, was angry about his girlfriend communicating with another man, according to the woman's account to deputies....
fox35orlando.com
Deadly Sanford shooting involving 2 vehicles: Woman killed, 5 people hurt were all in same van, deputies say
SANFORD, Fla. - A shooting involving two vehicles near a Sanford intersection left a woman dead and five people hurt early Monday, authorities said. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) identified the victim killed as 31-year-old Princess Tolliver, of Tallahassee. The five others were not identified by police, citing Marsy's Law.
WESH
Officials identify woman who died after domestic altercation in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Previous coverage above. Orange County officials have identified a woman who died following a "domestic altercation." It happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday near Royal Street and Queen Mary Road. Upon arrival, deputies found Loretta Patrice Harvey unresponsive. She was later pronounced dead at the...
Bodycam footage sheds light on couple accused of kidnapping man with toddler in car
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Body camera footage shows the moment a couple accused of kidnapping a man had their wild ride come to an end. According to police documents, police said they noticed $80 and a cellphone missing after a night of partying. They believe the man they’re accused...
fox35orlando.com
Homeless man arrested for stealing drum set from DeLand church, deputies say
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office found a drum set that was stolen from New Destiny Community Church of DeLand at a homeless camp. JC Whitmore, 22, who was sleeping at the camp, admitted to the burglary and was arrested for burglary and grand theft, deputies said.
WESH
Lake County woman set grandfather's home on fire, police say
EUSTIS, Fla. — According to Eustis police, Autumn Walker, 22, confessed to setting her grandfather’s, James Kilfoyle’s, home on fire. She had also planned to set his car on fire. Elizabeth Price was on her porch when she saw the house across from her engulfed in smoke....
Deputies release name of woman found dead on Royal Street, no suspects info released
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies have identified a woman who was found dead Saturday night. Deputies responded to a reported domestic disturbance in the 3300 block of Royal Street around 9:55 p.m. According to investigators, when deputies arrived at the scene, they found a woman in her...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Man who gave police a fake name insists he has multiple names
10:30 a.m. — 1500 block of West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Larceny. A man suspected to be affiliated with a Houston-based criminal gang forced open an ATM machine with a crowbar at the entrance of a local supermarket, stealing $821 in cash. According to a police report, the man...
WESH
FHP: 45-year-old man dies after being struck by bus in Orlando
Florida Highway Patrol said a man was killed in an Orlando crash Thursday. The crash happened on Lake Ellenor Drive at Dividend Drive in Orlando. The road was shut down on Lake Ellenor Drive as first responders investigated the crash Thursday morning. Before the crash, a 45-year-old man from Kissimmee...
flaglerlive.com
In a First in Flagler, Sheriff Goes Civil Route to Evict Repeat Drug Offenders in Mondex
For the first time in the county, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office invoked a civil nuisance abatement law to evict a homeowner from a homesteaded property that had been used “to facilitate criminal activity,” including drug use and sales, according to the judge’s order granting the eviction.
VIDEO: After Being Chased For 30 Miles By A Helicopter, Hiding In The Woods, Florida Man Arrested
A Florida man with a warrant tried to outrun Air One Helicopter for about 30 minutes Friday afternoon but ultimately decided to surrender to deputies on the ground. Kyle Bellantoni, 29, was wanted on charges of violation of probation for aggravated assault with a deadly
fox35orlando.com
Florida runner hit by car says it took hours for FHP troopers to respond
ORLANDO, Fla. - A runner who was hit by a car in Orlando tells FOX 35 News that he had to wait hours for law enforcement to respond. Daryl Willmore was running across the street when he was hit by a car that didn't stop to help at Ramsgate Circle and Scenic Point Blvd. in Orange County. He said thankfully he did not need immediate medical attention but called law enforcement to respond. Willmore said he was hit just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday but that Florida Highway Patrol troopers (FHP) didn't respond until 1 a.m. Friday morning.
hstoday.us
Airport Employee and Florida Man Charged With Cocaine Possession
United States Attorney Delia L. Smith announced on January 16 that Shakari Francis, 26, of St. Thomas, and Ahkoy Smith, 24, of Daytona Beach, FL, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Ruth Miller for an initial appearance hearing after being charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine. According to court documents,...
fox35orlando.com
Sarah Boone case: Attorney plans to argue battered spouse defense in 2020 death of Boone's boyfriend
WINTER PARK, Fla. - The defense attorney representing Sarah Boone, a Florida woman charged with second-degree murder after her boyfriend died inside a suitcase in 2020, said he plans to use a battered spouse defense when her case goes to trial, which is expected to happen this year. During a...
Florida burglars break into pawn shop using saw, steal electronics and jewelry
Police in Sanford, Florida, said the suspects appeared to use a type of saw to break into the locked Value Pawn & Jewelry last month before stealing electronics and jewelry.
