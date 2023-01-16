Read full article on original website
Related
game-news24.com
Xbox and Bethesda were forced to retire because a single-player group of Halo Infinite won a hard-working battle with the single-player game
“Hello Infinite” seems to be imminent. The developer of 343 Industries, with the studios behind Gears Of War and Starfield, all hit by jobs at Microsoft. With the economy dripping with trouble, and a shareholders being afraid of making less money than usual, big corporations have never done the only thing they do in these situations: sack thousands of ordinary workers.
New PlayStation ad reminds fans that the PS4 is too old for 2023 games
This year is really for the PS5 players
game-news24.com
In three of the more than five overpowered Champions League players have the highest win rate in three roles
That’s almost impossible for a league of Legends champion to win in two different roles, but none. The first tank – one of the most powerful tanks in the meta, has ever accomplished. The winner is Zac, who conquered Summoners Rift in Patch 13.1. According to leagues stat...
game-news24.com
Starfield: the release date is coming soon, a special event dedicated to the special event
The release date of Starfield will be revealed soon, it seems to be a special event as it’s starting to kick off thedivision. Bethesda: We’ll announce it soon, we’re planning a special event for this game. Bethesda reveals when it will announce the new release date of...
game-news24.com
The Xbox game will introduce 13 exclusive Microsoft games into the console in 2023
As you know, 2023 promises to be a very important year for Xbox. In addition, journalists from the Xbox ON magazine have published 12 exclusive games that will only be released this year on Microsoft platforms. Age of Empires II: A final editionForza MotorsportLightyear FrontierThe last case of Benedict FoxPlanet...
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’s 1.2 update to launch in late February
New wave of Tera Raids also announced.
game-news24.com
The wicked Tyler1 rips into Riot after meeting a game-raving turret bug from the league
A league of Legends bug ruined Tyler’s game experiences so dramatically earlier today that he decided to take time out of his day to review the footage of the incident after the game, breaking down what happened in a powerful VOD review. The problem is a bug from turret...
Polygon
Stadia exclusive saved by sneaking it into the Steam version of its sequel
Google Stadia will be shut down at 11:59 p.m. PST on Wednesday, which means that, since it’s a cloud gaming service, its handful of exclusive games are about to become impossible play. Developers are marking the moment in their own way, such as Q-Games sharing concept art for its Stadia game PixelJunk Raiders (and pitching it to other publishers in the process).
dotesports.com
Apex devs promise players they’re working on ‘Engine Error’ that keeps crashing games
Apex Legends has hit its all-time peak player numbers with the most recent season and collection event, but with each patch comes its fair share of bugs. There have been many server crashes and errors that heavily impact the user experience, leaving many players constantly checking if the servers are down.
Gamers furious after advert featuring 'jiggle physics' is pulled offline
A Thai advert for Goddess of Victory: Nikke has garnered a lot of negative press for focusing on the sexualised elements of its game and the characters. While some are saying it should never have aired in the first instance, there's an equal and opposite group who are claiming it is unfair censorship that Tencent felt the need to pull the advert.
game-news24.com
The League Patch 13.2 previews!
After a relatively uneven preseason, Riot is hoping to bring major champion and item change with the League Patch 132, so that it can be considered a second preseason. Let’s look at why. Image Credits | Riot Games. EarlyLeaguePatch 13.2 patch notes. Riot have moved big changes to champions,...
cryptopotato.com
New Browser-Based RPG Portal Fantasy to Be Released on the Blockchain
The studio to prioritize a play-to-earn model to draw in players. A brand new studio comprised of both gaming and crypto veterans is announcing the upcoming release of their new project Portal Fantasy. The game is a browser-based pixel RPG set on the Avalanche chain. The developers are keen on crafting a player-focused experience with a heavy emphasis on community-generated content. The team is hoping that the replayability and monetization potential of Portal Fantasy become the cornerstones of what sets the game apart from what is an already overcrowded space.
bleedingcool.com
Stranded: Alien Dawn Receives Second Major Early Access Update
The game may be in Early Access, but Stranded: Alien Dawn is getting a major update with a ton of new content to play through. Frontier Foundry and Haemimont Games have released a new update for Stranded: Alien Dawn, bringing in a slew of changes and content. This is the second major update for the game, which they are calling "The Tame and Train Update," as players will now have several new features to help them survive on an alien planet. This includes training animals like dogs and alien wildlife, which an help you survive and protect your camp. Check out all the details below as the update will go live on January 24th.
game-news24.com
Is the system requirements for games not on control?
There are some issues with PCs, especially when it comes to computers. There is nothing wrong with this in all, because, a lot of games require that such hardware becomes less expensive and then make it look better or even more boring. In an enthusiast village like PCGH, where an RTX 4090 has a market share of more than 17 percent, people love taking games that have complex structures.
game-news24.com
Riot says LCS remains number two in the league when it comes to key category in League esports, key category says
Other myths and grievances circulated throughout the North American League of Legends scene. In addition, the growing belief that the LCS is being pushed to the other side of the Riot Games and is seeking further support from other teams and sports. But company-level claims have finally been addressed, stating...
game-news24.com
Where to find a Falcon Scout in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1?
The Falcon Scout is found in Fortnite as ground loot, Chest loot, Oathbound Chest loot, and in Supply Drops. That’s known in the following locations:. The Falcon Scout is hoping to stay here. After the destruction of a series of beloved items in Fortnite due to game-breaking bugs, the fans are hoping they will stay here.
Stardew Valley 1.5 mobile update will get several fixes shortly after launch
The update officially rolled out last week
tryhardguides.com
Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix #31 Patch Notes
Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix #31, version 4.1.1.2122596, is now live! This much-needed update brings changes and bug fixes to areas such as gameplay, crashes, multiplayer, UI, and cinematics. The update should fix the issues players have been experiencing, especially with NPCs ignoring players, screenshots not uploading, and animation issues.
makeuseof.com
How to Join Xbox Insider and Get New Xbox Features Early
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Having access to brand-new Xbox features and updates helps to ensure that your console is always running on the latest available version and that you're not missing out on new exciting features provided by Microsoft.
Comments / 0