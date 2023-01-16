The game may be in Early Access, but Stranded: Alien Dawn is getting a major update with a ton of new content to play through. Frontier Foundry and Haemimont Games have released a new update for Stranded: Alien Dawn, bringing in a slew of changes and content. This is the second major update for the game, which they are calling "The Tame and Train Update," as players will now have several new features to help them survive on an alien planet. This includes training animals like dogs and alien wildlife, which an help you survive and protect your camp. Check out all the details below as the update will go live on January 24th.

