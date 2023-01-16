ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

game-news24.com

Xbox and Bethesda were forced to retire because a single-player group of Halo Infinite won a hard-working battle with the single-player game

“Hello Infinite” seems to be imminent. The developer of 343 Industries, with the studios behind Gears Of War and Starfield, all hit by jobs at Microsoft. With the economy dripping with trouble, and a shareholders being afraid of making less money than usual, big corporations have never done the only thing they do in these situations: sack thousands of ordinary workers.
game-news24.com

The Xbox game will introduce 13 exclusive Microsoft games into the console in 2023

As you know, 2023 promises to be a very important year for Xbox. In addition, journalists from the Xbox ON magazine have published 12 exclusive games that will only be released this year on Microsoft platforms. Age of Empires II: A final editionForza MotorsportLightyear FrontierThe last case of Benedict FoxPlanet...
Polygon

Stadia exclusive saved by sneaking it into the Steam version of its sequel

Google Stadia will be shut down at 11:59 p.m. PST on Wednesday, which means that, since it’s a cloud gaming service, its handful of exclusive games are about to become impossible play. Developers are marking the moment in their own way, such as Q-Games sharing concept art for its Stadia game PixelJunk Raiders (and pitching it to other publishers in the process).
GAMINGbible

Gamers furious after advert featuring 'jiggle physics' is pulled offline

A Thai advert for Goddess of Victory: Nikke has garnered a lot of negative press for focusing on the sexualised elements of its game and the characters. While some are saying it should never have aired in the first instance, there's an equal and opposite group who are claiming it is unfair censorship that Tencent felt the need to pull the advert.
game-news24.com

The League Patch 13.2 previews!

After a relatively uneven preseason, Riot is hoping to bring major champion and item change with the League Patch 132, so that it can be considered a second preseason. Let’s look at why. Image Credits | Riot Games. EarlyLeaguePatch 13.2 patch notes. Riot have moved big changes to champions,...
cryptopotato.com

New Browser-Based RPG Portal Fantasy to Be Released on the Blockchain

The studio to prioritize a play-to-earn model to draw in players. A brand new studio comprised of both gaming and crypto veterans is announcing the upcoming release of their new project Portal Fantasy. The game is a browser-based pixel RPG set on the Avalanche chain. The developers are keen on crafting a player-focused experience with a heavy emphasis on community-generated content. The team is hoping that the replayability and monetization potential of Portal Fantasy become the cornerstones of what sets the game apart from what is an already overcrowded space.
bleedingcool.com

Stranded: Alien Dawn Receives Second Major Early Access Update

The game may be in Early Access, but Stranded: Alien Dawn is getting a major update with a ton of new content to play through. Frontier Foundry and Haemimont Games have released a new update for Stranded: Alien Dawn, bringing in a slew of changes and content. This is the second major update for the game, which they are calling "The Tame and Train Update," as players will now have several new features to help them survive on an alien planet. This includes training animals like dogs and alien wildlife, which an help you survive and protect your camp. Check out all the details below as the update will go live on January 24th.
game-news24.com

Is the system requirements for games not on control?

There are some issues with PCs, especially when it comes to computers. There is nothing wrong with this in all, because, a lot of games require that such hardware becomes less expensive and then make it look better or even more boring. In an enthusiast village like PCGH, where an RTX 4090 has a market share of more than 17 percent, people love taking games that have complex structures.
game-news24.com

Where to find a Falcon Scout in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1?

The Falcon Scout is found in Fortnite as ground loot, Chest loot, Oathbound Chest loot, and in Supply Drops. That’s known in the following locations:. The Falcon Scout is hoping to stay here. After the destruction of a series of beloved items in Fortnite due to game-breaking bugs, the fans are hoping they will stay here.
tryhardguides.com

Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix #31 Patch Notes

Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix #31, version 4.1.1.2122596, is now live! This much-needed update brings changes and bug fixes to areas such as gameplay, crashes, multiplayer, UI, and cinematics. The update should fix the issues players have been experiencing, especially with NPCs ignoring players, screenshots not uploading, and animation issues.
makeuseof.com

How to Join Xbox Insider and Get New Xbox Features Early

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Having access to brand-new Xbox features and updates helps to ensure that your console is always running on the latest available version and that you're not missing out on new exciting features provided by Microsoft.

