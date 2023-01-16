Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Scarlett Johansson Will Reportedly Return as Black Widow in Avengers: Secret Wars
The Avengers films are marked to be the biggest crossovers across the marvel cinematic universe ever since Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame happened. With Avengers: The Kang Dynasty set for release in 2025, one year before Avengers: Secret Wars, we are sure to expect big names to be included in the picture. In this case, a report has been brought up that Scarlett Johansson will reportedly return as Black Widow in the aforementioned film!
murphysmultiverse.com
REPORT: Gal Gadot Joins Jason Momoa for Major Franchise Sequel
In what is coming as a fairly surprising twist for the Fast & Furious franchise, star actress Gal Gadot is reportedly returning for the upcoming tenth installment, Fast X. She will be reuniting with the likes of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Tyrese Gibson as they face off against Gadot’s former DC co-star in Jason Momoa.
Antoine Fuqua to Direct Michael Jackson Biopic From ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Producer
Antoine Fuqua is taking on the King of Pop. The “Training Day” and “Emancipation” director is set to helm upcoming Michael Jackson biopic “Michael,” IndieWire can confirm. Produced by Graham King (“Bohemian Rhapsody”), the film is set to give audiences the never-before-told and in-depth portrayal of the complicated Jackson 5 member and solo artist. The film will explore all aspects of Michael’s life, including his most iconic performances that led him to become the greatest entertainer of all time. “Antoine is a perceptive and powerful filmmaker, and we feel very fortunate that he has chosen Michael as his next project. His visionary...
Bill Murray is playing a seriously obscure Marvel character in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Bill Murray's Marvel role has finally been revealed
‘John Wick’s Chad Stahelski Tapped To Helm Michael B. Jordan-Led ‘Rainbow Six’ For Paramount
Chad Stahelski (John Wick franchise) has been tapped to direct the Tom Clancy adaptation Rainbow Six for Paramount Pictures, Deadline can confirm. Details as to the plot of the film, starring Michael B. Jordan, are under wraps. But it marks the studio’s follow-up to the actioner Without Remorse, which went to Amazon for distribution in April 2021, following the Covid pandemic’s throwing of theatrical into disarray. While it’s not yet clear whether the new film will go to theatrical or streaming, Jordan reprises his role as the CIA operations officer and former Navy SEAL, John Clark. Producers are Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo...
Thunderbolts: An Updated Cast List For The Marvel Movie, Including Sebastian Stan And Florence Pugh
The MCU has a Thunderbolts movie on the way, and Sebastian Stan and Florence Pugh are just a few of the actors who are confirmed to appear.
ComicBook
Avengers: Secret Wars Fan Art Shows Spider-Man and Wolverine Facing Off With Kang the Conqueror
Marvel Studios will launch their highly anticipated Phase 5 slate with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the film will primarily feature Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) as its main antagonist. Kang the Conqueror is set to be the next Avengers-level threat for The Multiverse Saga, and he'll just be getting started in the Ant-Man sequel. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars are expected to feature Kang as their main villain, but the latter will more than likely feature cameos from across the multiverse. There has been rumors of Tobey Maguire and High Jackman appearing as Spider-Man and Wolverine after their respective appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home and the upcoming Deadpool 3. One fan couldn't contain his excitement for the rumor and created an awesome piece of fan art that shows the two heroes having a stare down the villain.
digitalspy.com
First look at Millie Bobby Brown's new Netflix movie as release date is confirmed
Netflix has announced the release date of its next movie starring Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown — and given us a sneak peek — in it's 2023 Films Preview trailer (which you can check out above). Titled Damsel, the movie tells the story of Elodie, who grows...
ComicBook
Fantastic Four Fan Art Flexes Adam Driver as Mr. Fantastic for the MCU
Marvel Studios is getting ready to launch their Phase Five slate of projects that will begin with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and all eyes are on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Quantumania will feature Nathaniel Richards aka Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Kang is set to be the main villain of the Multiverse Saga, but he's also a descendant of Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic. We recently got to see a variant of Mr. Fantastic during the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, who was played by John Krasinski (Jack Ryan, A Quiet Place). Krasinski recently revealed that he hasn't been contacted by Marvel to return as the character, and actors like Penn Badgley (You, Gossip Girl), Diego Luna (Andor, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and Adam Driver (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Marriage Story) are rumored to play the role in the MCU's upcoming Fantastic Four reboot. One artist seems to think that Driver is the perfect choice for the character, and he's even designed a new piece of fan art showing how he could look.
Collider
New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer Promises the Rise of a Dynasty
With exactly a month to go till release day, Marvel has debuted a new trailer for the upcoming superhero sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Shorter than most trailers, this one runs a minute long and teases the film’s trippy visuals alongside the emotional core of the story, which revolves around our hero Scott Lang’s relationship with his daughter, Cassie. This is the third film in the Ant-Man series, and the 31st overall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Inside the Magic
Marvel Director Bashes Tom Cruise, Never Considered Actor For MCU Role
Tom Cruise might have a huge fanbase, but James Gunn had no interest in listening to fans when it comes to choosing the right actor for a certain role. For Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), reports made fans believe that Tom Cruise would finally play Iron Man. Before Robert Downey Jr. landed the role, Tom Cruise almost had the role, and now the actor hasn’t been in a single MCU movie.
wegotthiscovered.com
6 actors who should play Silver Surfer in the MCU
The MCU isn’t just a vast collection of live-action projects based on famous Marvel Comics characters and stories. It is also home to millions of fans, old and new, who remain dedicated to following the lives of a wide variety of superheroes. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe is yet to fully scratch the surface in terms of incorporating the hundreds of heroes and villains into their projects, there will always be the more popular characters that fans anxiously wait to see introduced. One of these is the beloved fan favorite, Silver Surfer.
Marvel Comics characters to watch in the MCU in 2023
Get to know the Marvel Comics characters the MCU is introducing and emphasizing this year
game-news24.com
Is the original Trailer of the Hogwarts Legacy Cinematic?
Warner Bros. Games and developer Avalanche have announced they have released an open-world action RPG Hogwarts Legacy. Here is a preview of the movie with Warner Bros. The video catches the eye of the Hogwarts Legacy, giving fans a spectacular view of the castle grounds and beyond, and also giving the players an invitation to become a part of the magic and to live with the aim of attending the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.
Jason Momoa Says '4 Years Again' After Meeting, Teases DC Future And Thanks James Gunn
Jason Momoa's "Aquaman," aka Arthur Curry, may not be a vaunted member of the DC Trinity (that would be Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman), but the actor's King of Atlantis is still making tidal waves amongst the very best Silver Screen superheroes. In fact, outside of filmmaker Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight" and "The Dark Knight Rises," director James Wan's "Aquaman" is the only other DC property to break the billion-dollar mark (per Box Office Mojo).
game-news24.com
Scream 6 Teases Jenna Ortega, Courtney Cox & The Most Brutal Ghostface Yet
After releasing a teaser back in December 2022, Paramount released the official trailer for Scream 6, teasing that Ghostface is not only the most popular yet but also the most brutal one. This Ghostface is not afraid to look like people on the convenience shop and train. It will always kill anyone who gets in and out of his way.
A new Tron sequel starring Jared Leto is in the works
Tron 3 will reportedly be directed by Maleficent director Joachim Rønning
Collider
'Tron' Sequel Taps Jared Leto to Star, Joachim Rønning to Direct
It's been over a decade since audiences stepped foot into the world of Tron with the release of Tron: Legacy in 2010. Despite years of delays and pushback, it appears Disney is finally gearing up with a brand-new sequel titled Tron Ares, with Joachim Rønning in negotiations to direct the project, according to an exclusive report from Deadline.
game-news24.com
Hogwarts Legacy movie trailer boasts two-and-a-half characters
Hogwarts Legacy has plenty of momentum going forward in its release next month. To really hype it up, a new movie trailer is available. Check it out below. Starting from Owlery, the trailer follows an owl, as they travel through Hogwarts, the Forbidden Forest, a camp of Dark Wizards, a dragon and even a snowstorm. It’s received by a player and marks the commencement of their journey to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Of course, they aren’t ordinary students the protagonist can access ancient magic and possesses a secret that could change the Wizarding world.
bleedingcool.com
Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania: 6 New Posters As Tickets Go On Sale
Now that tickets for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are on sale, six new posters and a short featurette have been released. Once tickets for a Marvel movie go on sale, it's time for a massive poster dump. It happens every single time, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania isn't any different. We have a short behind-the-scenes featurette with stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, plus six posters from various different places, including Real 3D, IMAX, Fandango, and more. While none of these posters or this featurette have spoilers, this is another reminder that stuff might start to come out in the next month or so leading up to release, so be aware. We'll do our best here at Bleeding Cool to let you know if anything contains a spoiler.
