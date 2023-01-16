ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamarac, FL

CBS Miami

All vote-by-mail ballot requests have expired, voters need to update request

FORT LAUDERDALE - If you plan to vote by mail in this year's municipal elections or next year's general elections, you will need to request the ballots.  "Virtually everybody does not have a vote-by-mail request on file today.  All the of the requests had to be canceled at the end of 2022," said Broward Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott.Due to the passage of Senate Bill 90 in 2021, which revised certain sections of the state's election laws, voters now have to renew their request for a mail-in ballot after every General Election cycle for future elections. That means Vote-By-Mail requests submitted...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
tamaractalk.com

Kings Point Diner Ordered Temporarily Closed Due to Health and Safety Violations

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation recently ordered the closure of a Tamarac restaurant due to multiple serious health and safety violations. On January 12, the Department of Business and Professional regulation performed a routine inspection of Kings Point Diner at 7134 North Nob Hill Road. Upon inspection, the diner was temporarily closed due to violating Florida’s sanitation and safety laws.
TAMARAC, FL
floridapolitics.com

Housing, transit, public safety and resiliency: Miami-Dade Commissioners talk 2023 priorities

Florida Politics spoke with all 13 members of the Miami-Dade County Commission about which issues they plan to prioritize this year. After decades of glacial change from year to year, the 13-seat Miami-Dade County Commission is the freshest it’s been since its inception, with nearly half its members winning office for the first time in 2022.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
yr.media

Red Flag Policy Possibly Prevented Florida School Shooting

A public school in Florida faced a shooting threat from a former student. Law enforcement officials in Fort Lauderdale quickly issued a Red Flag which supposedly prevented the shooting. Now, the effectiveness of Red Flag policies has, once again, become a hot topic of debate. Seagull Alternative High School in...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs Celebrates 60 Years of Community Spirit with Block Party-Style Concert Featuring ‘Wonderama’

The City of Coral Springs is gearing up to celebrate its 60th anniversary with a block party-style Community Celebration Concert on Saturday, February 11. Coral Springs, which was incorporated in 1963, has a rich history. Originally known as “the country in the city,” it was developed as a master-planned community focused on parks, recreational areas, and quality of life.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

I-95 Boca Raton To Close Tuesday, Prepare For Detours

BY: TRAFFIC DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Get ready for another round of detours on I-95 in Boca Raton. As express lanes are expanded and the “diverging diamond” lanes on Glades Road are completed, traffic will again be moved away from workers. This is the official […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

New York Law Firm Sues Boca Raton Man For Libel and Slander

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is facing the wrath of a New York law firm that claims it’s been slandered by a former marketing contractor. The Sarachek Law Firm says Boca resident Barry Mikelberg attacked a law firm employee at […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Anti-Semitic display projected on building in downtown West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating an anti-Semitic display that two people projected on a building in West Palm Beach over the weekend. Police said two masked individuals in a rental truck used a projector to reveal a Swastika and other hateful messages on the AT & T building on Saturday night. They had set up in a public parking garage across the street.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Housing Prices Drop In Boca Raton, Delray Beach

Huge Decline In Selling Price For Delray Beach Homes. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — House “sold prices” dropped for both the quarter and the year in Boca Raton and Delray Beach, according to the just out Elliman Report prepared by Miller Samuel appraisers and […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Broward Sheriff’s Office K-9 Macie retiring

(WSVN) - Wednesday, K-9 Macie, a 114-pound purebred bloodhound, got a well-earned retirement party after a life of unwavering service. Macie was donated to the Broward Sheriff’s Office by the Jimmy Ryce Foundation in 2013 and helped search for missing children and adults. She’ll be joined at the ceremony...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

