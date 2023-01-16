Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant giving away free food in two Orlando locations this ThursdayAsh JurbergOrlando, FL
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is ArrestedWestland DailyOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Best chain fried chicken in America to open first Orlando locationAsh JurbergOrlando, FL
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023L. CaneFlorida State
Related
allears.net
Marvel Character Dining Is Coming Back to Universal Orlando!
Have you ever watched a Marvel movie and thought, “Man, I wish I could meet that superhero?”. We may or may not know the feeling. If you want to make your dream a reality, head over to Universal Orlando for a chance to meet your favorite superheroes (and get a meal out of it too)!
allears.net
Mark Your Calendars! An Exclusive Event Is Returning to Universal Studios SOON
Universal Orlando has a lot going on right now. Not only are they preparing for Universal Orlando Mardi Gras next month, but there’s also a whole new theme park in the works! That last one might be quite a ways from happening — but we have some news about another exciting event that select guests will only have to wait until springtime to experience.
Inside the Magic
Universal Unexpectedly Blocks Off Iconic Attraction
Universal Orlando Resort has been updating and closing beloved attractions all over the theme parks. Universal Orlando sees thousands of Guests daily. Universal Park Guests can choose from two different theme parks: Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida. Universal’s Islands of Adventures includes attractions like Jurassic Park...
allears.net
One Florida Theme Park Is Handing Out FREE Beer!
To grab your complimentary seven-ounce draft, stop by Waterway Grill Bar during your park visit — and be sure to have an eligible ID. We’ve seen this offer in the past, so it’s good to see SeaWorld bring back these offers. Cheers! We’ll keep you updated on...
WDW News Today
Concert Lineup Announced for Mardi Gras 2023 at Universal Orlando Resort
The concert lineup has been announced for Mardi Gras 2023 at Universal Orlando Resort! Check out the full list of performers coming to the Music Plaza Stage at Universal Studios Florida:. February 4 – Patti LaBelle. February 10 – JVKE. February 11 – Goo Goo Dolls. February...
Inside the Magic
Guest Claims “Cockroach Infestation” at Universal Resort
Universal Orlando Resort is home to many iconic and thrilling attractions that bring in millions of Guests from around the world. Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure house many fun rides like Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Jurassic Park River Adventure, E.T. Adventure, and Revenge of the Mummy, just to name a few.
allears.net
Why You MUST Visit Universal Orlando Next Month
From February 4th to April 16th, there is plenty to see and do at Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval!. Not only will there be a massive Mardi Gras parade, but you can also sample delicious Carnaval foods from around the world as well as see performances from some of the top names in music, like Maren Morris and the Goo Goo Dolls.
How to Plan an Unforgettable Girls’ Getaway at Bear’s Den Orlando – Galentine’s Idea!
Kissimmee is known as the vacation home capital of the world with more than 30,000 homes to choose from. While these houses are great for family vacations, they also make the perfect spot for an all-out Galentines getaway. After a... The post How to Plan an Unforgettable Girls’ Getaway at Bear’s Den Orlando – Galentine’s Idea! appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Inside the Magic
“Disgusting” Universal Guest Finds Something In Popular Snack
Churros, Popcorn, sodas, and are just some of the things Guests can find while wandering around Universal Orlando Resort. Universal Orlando is home to two different theme parks: Universal’s Island of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida. Each Universal Park includes different attractions for Guests and families to enjoy. While many Guests go to Universal for the thrills and attractions, they also go for the merchandise, shows, and restaurants located at Universal Parks.
travelawaits.com
Swanky New Train Station Coming To Orlando’s Airport — How It Will Help You Explore Florida
We’re getting our first look at Brightline’s new station in Orlando, Florida, set to open this year. The provider of modern, eco-friendly, intercity rail released never before seen renderings of the future station, located at Orlando International Airport. “This world-class train station continues our mission of transforming train...
WESH
Potential renovations coming to Orlando International Airport's new Terminal C
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Terminal C just opened at Orlando International Airport, and the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority is already looking at renovating the brand-new facility. The board is taking feedback from travelers and talking about the potential renovations they could make to accommodate those travelers better. One request...
Best chain fried chicken in America to open first Orlando location
There is good news this week for fried chicken fans in Orlando, with the popular Jollibee restaurant opening its first location in Orlando. Jollibee "is the flagship brand of Jollibee Foods Corporation, the largest and fastest-growing Asian restaurant company in the world," and currently has 70 stores in North America and 1300 stores across the globe." It is best known for its signature fried chicken- Chickenjoy.
travelawaits.com
6 Amazing Things To Do In Beautiful Winter Park, Florida
Located just seven miles north of the City of Orlando in Orange County, Winter Park’s 30,000 residents enjoy abundant outdoor spaces, a decadent Saturday morning farmer’s market, golf courses, and more museums than you would ever expect to see in such a small area. Created by several wealthy industrialists as their winter haven in the late 19th and 20th centuries, boating, museums, shopping on Park Avenue, and great food make it as delightful today as it was then.
mynews13.com
Orlando proposes changes for nightclubs, alcohol sales
ORLANDO, Fla — On the heels of violence over the last two years, a new proposal by the Orlando City Council hopes to boost safety in downtown Orlando. But it would require bars to make significant investments, which many worry are untenable. What You Need To Know. The city...
Jollibee to Debut Its First Two-Lane Drive-Thru in U.S. in Orlando
Jollibee's Orlando location marks the brand's 87th restaurant in North America and fourth location in Florida
A Guide to Orlando Farmers’ Markets
Looking for a budget-friendly and easy date day idea? Pay a visit to an Orlando farmers' market. We have a dozen located around the city and in nearby suburbs, each offering a huge assortment of produce, local meats, artisan products... The post A Guide to Orlando Farmers’ Markets appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
click orlando
🍝 New Orlando fast-food joint sells chicken, pies and spaghetti
ORLANDO, Fla. – Jollibee. You may not have heard of it in the U.S. but in parts of Asia, the fast-food chain is well known. “Some people describe Jollibee as the ‘McDonald’s of the Philippines,’ so practically you have a Jollibee on every corner,” Jollibee North America President Maribeth Dela Cruz said.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Winter Park Restaurants | Winter Park, FL
Located just a few miles North of the City of Orlando, Winter Park’s 30,000 residents enjoy abundant outdoor spaces, a decadent Saturday morning Farmer’s market, and more museums than you would ever expect to see in such a small area. The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum displays the largest collection of Tiffany glass in the world and the Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens was donated by the artist’s wife following the death of this incredible Czech American talent.
WESH
City officials considering changes to rules for downtown Orlando nightclubs, businesses
ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando is proposing big changes for nightlife downtown, including no new nightclubs for six months and permits with lots of security requirements for bars after midnight. The city told us all of the police officers that now fill downtown at night have reduced...
Comments / 0