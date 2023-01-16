Read full article on original website
Owners of FAA Car Wash in Moses Lake to open new coffee stand
MOSES LAKE - Omar and Farid Altayar, longtime residents of Moses Lake, are getting into the coffee business. The Altayar family owns the FAA Self Service Car Wash at the corner of Pioneer Way and Nelson Rod in Moses Lake. Omar says he and his dad are building a two-story...
Uptick in vehicle prowls reported this week in north Grant County
COULEE CITY — The sheriff’s office says vehicle prowlers have been targeting rural homes and properties this week in north Grant County. Areas in Coulee City, Hartline and Grand Coulee have been hit this week with car break-ins and catalytic converter thefts, according to the sheriff’s office. Prowlers have targeted rural homes and farms.
Contractor doing rock scaling work on US 97A north of Entiat through Friday
ENTIAT — WSDOT says a contractor will be out this week on US 97A near Entiat to shore up areas hit by recent rock slides. The contractor will be doing rock scaling work at milepost 220, north of Entiat where at least two slides have occurred this winter, according to WSDOT.
Catalytic converter thieves busted by Moses Lake police early Wednesday morning
MOSES LAKE — For the second day in a row, Moses Lake police interrupted a catalytic converter theft. Just after midnight on Wednesday, officers noticed two people under a vehicle in a car lot on Valley Road. The two suspects ran off when officers approached, leaving their saw and tools at the scene, according to Moses Lake police.
Enraged Man Allegedly Drives Car into Tavern’s Front Entrance
A Grant County drinking establishment has damage after a hostile patron vandalized the business using his car. The incident occurred just after midnight on Sunday at the R Place Tavern in Desert Aire when 31-year-old Antonio Rabadan Altamirano of Mattawa drove his vehicle into its front entrance. "He'd made threats...
Late Sunday night fire damages home in Winthrop
WINTHROP — A fire above a propane fireplace damaged a home Sunday night in Winthrop. Okanogan County Fire District 6 responded just before 10 p.m. to a reported structure fire on Perry Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find flames in the wall and ceiling above a propane fire place. Fire...
Minivan rolls after colliding with $140,000 Tesla at dangerous intersection near Quincy
QUINCY - One of the most dangerous intersections in the region claimed another crash on Monday afternoon, according to Washington State Patrol. At about 3:30 p.m., Washington state troopers say a local couple was traveling westward on SR 283, approaching Adams Road, when they were cut off by a Tesla Model X Plaid going towards Quincy on Adams Road.
Man with ties to Moses Lake found guilty in string of armed robberies and assault in Okanogan County
OMAK - After he was found guilty of several serious crimes by a jury this week, a man with ties to Moses Lake faces a lengthy prison sentence, according to Okanogan County's prosecuting attorney. 34-year-old Stephen Vasquez of Omak was found guilty of four counts of robbery in the first...
3 injured in wreck east of Republic; DUI suspected
REPUBLIC — Three people were injured in a Wednesday afternoon wreck on state Route 20 east of Republic. Jacqueline R. Katai, a 62-year-old Republic woman, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox east on SR 20. State troopers say she went into the oncoming lane and collided with a westbound 1999 Dodge Ram pickup truck.
National Weather Service perplexed over odd radar signal that partially dissipates into south Grant County
BENTON CITY - According to the Tri-City Herald, meteorologists with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Pendleton, Oregon are turning to the public for help in figuring out an odd radar signal that was primarily detected out of the Benton City area. On Tuesday, NWS posted a GIF that was...
Moses Lake police interrupt catalytic converter theft; one suspect arrested
MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police officers on foot patrol reportedly interrupted a man stealing a catalytic converter. Officers were on patrol in downtown Moses Lake early Tuesday morning when they interrupted the attempted theft. The suspect, identified as Kurtis Larson-Tungate, 39, was booked into jail on felony theft charges. He was also in possession of a small amount of drugs.
Ephrata woman faulted in crash at SR 282 roundabout
EPHRATA - Police say a local woman is at fault for a wreck in a roundabout in an Ephrata Thursday morning. At about 7:35 a.m., Ephrata Police 38-year-old Hilda Ramirez Alaniz failed to yield to 31-year-old Danielle Palmen. The vehicle at fault was going west on SR 282 when she...
MLPD seizes 3,000 fentanyl pills, half-pound of meth; 2 suspects arrested
MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police arrested two suspects accused of bringing fentanyl from Western Washington and selling it in the Moses Lake area. Moses Lake police on Thursday obtained a search warrant to place a GPS tracker on a Chevrolet Suburban connected to Dustin Duville and Amanda Ruiz. Detectives had received information the two were traveling to the Kent area to resupply on fentanyl to be sold in Moses Lake, according to court records.
Law enforcement responding to fatal collison blocking State Route 395 near Kettle Falls
FERRY COUNTY, Wash. — WSP (Washington State Patrol) has reported a deadly collision is currently blocking traffic on State Route 395 near Kettle Falls in Ferry County. According to WSP, two vehicles were involved in the crash. No detour is in place at this time. Law enforcement, fire crews...
Omak man who nearly ran over five-year-old in stolen car after shooting vehicle’s owner sentenced to years in prison
OMAK - A 32-year-old Omak man earned eight years behind bars after shooting a man only to steal his car. This week, U.S. District Court Judge Thomas O. Rice sentenced Chance The Wind Smith to 96 months in federal prison for the violent shooting of a person in Omak in September 2021. Judge Rice imposed three years of federal supervision upon Smith’s release from custody.
Child Molestation Charge Against Chelan PE Teacher Dropped
A retired Chelan Schools physical education teacher has a clean slate after a child molestation charge was dropped. Chelan County prosecutors moved to dismiss the single charge against 72-year-old Jack Rutter Wednesday, saying they did not have sufficient evidence. Rutter was accused of molesting the child during P.E. class, starting...
US town's toilets-on-skis race is flush with success
The small town of Conconully, Washington, has had the tradition of racing outhouse for 42 years. The annual competition takes place on Main Street. People gather from across eastern Washington to watch. Participants build the outhouses out of wood and are required to have toilet, a loo roll, and a...
More police and school staff will be at high school basketball games on Friday in Moses Lake after alleged incident
MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake and Davis high schools are apparently bitter rivals on the hardwood, which is why police and school administrators will be boosting their own presence at this Friday's games in hopes of avoiding a repeat of what allegedly happened with another rival, Eisenhower, on Jan. 6.
Another Winter Weather Advisory Coming 1am-12 noon Thursday
There's another Winter Weather Advisory for most of Chelan and Okanogan counties and the Waterville Plateau starting late tonight. Snow accumulations are projected to reach one-to-two inches in Wenatchee, but National Weather Service meteorologist Ken Daniel says there'll be more at higher elevations. "Into the Cascades, we'll see some higher...
Omak man sentenced to 8 years in prison for Colville Reservation shooting
COLVILLE, Wash. — Chance The Wind Smith, 32, was sentenced Friday, January 13, 2023 to eight years in federal prison for shooting a man on the Colville Indian Reservation in 2021. Prosecutors say in August 2022, Smith pleaded guilty to charges of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon in Indian Country and Theft in Indian Country. According to court documents, Colville...
