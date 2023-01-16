ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Coulee, WA

Owners of FAA Car Wash in Moses Lake to open new coffee stand

MOSES LAKE - Omar and Farid Altayar, longtime residents of Moses Lake, are getting into the coffee business. The Altayar family owns the FAA Self Service Car Wash at the corner of Pioneer Way and Nelson Rod in Moses Lake. Omar says he and his dad are building a two-story...
MOSES LAKE, WA
Uptick in vehicle prowls reported this week in north Grant County

COULEE CITY — The sheriff’s office says vehicle prowlers have been targeting rural homes and properties this week in north Grant County. Areas in Coulee City, Hartline and Grand Coulee have been hit this week with car break-ins and catalytic converter thefts, according to the sheriff’s office. Prowlers have targeted rural homes and farms.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
Enraged Man Allegedly Drives Car into Tavern’s Front Entrance

A Grant County drinking establishment has damage after a hostile patron vandalized the business using his car. The incident occurred just after midnight on Sunday at the R Place Tavern in Desert Aire when 31-year-old Antonio Rabadan Altamirano of Mattawa drove his vehicle into its front entrance. "He'd made threats...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
Late Sunday night fire damages home in Winthrop

WINTHROP — A fire above a propane fireplace damaged a home Sunday night in Winthrop. Okanogan County Fire District 6 responded just before 10 p.m. to a reported structure fire on Perry Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find flames in the wall and ceiling above a propane fire place. Fire...
WINTHROP, WA
3 injured in wreck east of Republic; DUI suspected

REPUBLIC — Three people were injured in a Wednesday afternoon wreck on state Route 20 east of Republic. Jacqueline R. Katai, a 62-year-old Republic woman, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox east on SR 20. State troopers say she went into the oncoming lane and collided with a westbound 1999 Dodge Ram pickup truck.
REPUBLIC, WA
Moses Lake police interrupt catalytic converter theft; one suspect arrested

MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police officers on foot patrol reportedly interrupted a man stealing a catalytic converter. Officers were on patrol in downtown Moses Lake early Tuesday morning when they interrupted the attempted theft. The suspect, identified as Kurtis Larson-Tungate, 39, was booked into jail on felony theft charges. He was also in possession of a small amount of drugs.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Ephrata woman faulted in crash at SR 282 roundabout

EPHRATA - Police say a local woman is at fault for a wreck in a roundabout in an Ephrata Thursday morning. At about 7:35 a.m., Ephrata Police 38-year-old Hilda Ramirez Alaniz failed to yield to 31-year-old Danielle Palmen. The vehicle at fault was going west on SR 282 when she...
EPHRATA, WA
MLPD seizes 3,000 fentanyl pills, half-pound of meth; 2 suspects arrested

MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police arrested two suspects accused of bringing fentanyl from Western Washington and selling it in the Moses Lake area. Moses Lake police on Thursday obtained a search warrant to place a GPS tracker on a Chevrolet Suburban connected to Dustin Duville and Amanda Ruiz. Detectives had received information the two were traveling to the Kent area to resupply on fentanyl to be sold in Moses Lake, according to court records.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Omak man who nearly ran over five-year-old in stolen car after shooting vehicle’s owner sentenced to years in prison

OMAK - A 32-year-old Omak man earned eight years behind bars after shooting a man only to steal his car. This week, U.S. District Court Judge Thomas O. Rice sentenced Chance The Wind Smith to 96 months in federal prison for the violent shooting of a person in Omak in September 2021. Judge Rice imposed three years of federal supervision upon Smith’s release from custody.
OMAK, WA
Child Molestation Charge Against Chelan PE Teacher Dropped

A retired Chelan Schools physical education teacher has a clean slate after a child molestation charge was dropped. Chelan County prosecutors moved to dismiss the single charge against 72-year-old Jack Rutter Wednesday, saying they did not have sufficient evidence. Rutter was accused of molesting the child during P.E. class, starting...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
US town's toilets-on-skis race is flush with success

The small town of Conconully, Washington, has had the tradition of racing outhouse for 42 years. The annual competition takes place on Main Street. People gather from across eastern Washington to watch. Participants build the outhouses out of wood and are required to have toilet, a loo roll, and a...
CONCONULLY, WA
Another Winter Weather Advisory Coming 1am-12 noon Thursday

There's another Winter Weather Advisory for most of Chelan and Okanogan counties and the Waterville Plateau starting late tonight. Snow accumulations are projected to reach one-to-two inches in Wenatchee, but National Weather Service meteorologist Ken Daniel says there'll be more at higher elevations. "Into the Cascades, we'll see some higher...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA

