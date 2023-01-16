ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Eric Smith
3d ago

If the stupid woke democrats had a clue this map that 90% of the state does not agree with them. It’s time Illinois was quit being led around by the nose by Chicago and their wokeness. Time to form our own state

John Lee
3d ago

it looks like only 3 counties are going to enforce the law. then they need successful removal from the state of Illinois. when does the few out weigh the rights of the many. I have believed that I don't live in a socialist government or state. if the few people don't like it. let them move to another state or country

meddie
3d ago

if the author doesn't own a gun then his opinion on needing more gun control is skewed by lack of knowledge

Related
WBUR

Gun rights groups challenge Illinois' new assault weapons ban

Get this story, and more like it, on our podcast. Gun rights groups are suing Illinois for its recently-enacted assault weapons ban. Some police officers in the state have even said they wouldn't enforce the law. Here & Now's Scott Tong gets the latest from gun policy expert and UCLA...
ILLINOIS STATE
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Sheriffs Across Illinois Say They Won’t Enforce New Assault Weapons Ban

A number of sheriffs across Illinois have said they won’t fully enforce the new state law that bans the sale of guns the state classifies as assault grade. “Our oath, first and foremost, is to uphold the state and national constitutions, and this law is in contrary to that,” Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Bullard said. “It’s my duty to stop civil rights violations from happening in my county, so it goes way beyond just not enforcing.”
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

NEW STATE GUN BAN LAWSUITS

(EFFINGHAM) A downstate attorney has filed a lawsuit against Governor J.B. Pritzker and others over provisions of the new ban on semi-automatic weapons. Thomas DeVore of Greenville claims in the lawsuit filed in Effingham County Court that lawmakers violated the state constitutional rights of gun owners in the measure. The suit has been filed on behalf of Accuracy Firearms LLC of Effingham and has 865 other defendants who are gun owners. While the judge took under advisement a Temporary Restraining Order that would prohibit enforcement of the ban against those filing the lawsuit pending a final court decision, a ruling was promised by the close of business tomorrow, on Friday. DeVore is challenging the process used in passing the law before addressing potential Second Amendment violations. He claims the Illinois constitution is violated by the law not following the single issue rule, not being read three times in the House and Senate and violating both the due process and equal protection clauses of the Illinois Constitution. Another lawsuit against the new law has been filed in Crawford County, plus the Illinois State Rifle Association filed a federal lawsuit against the law yesterday morning as well.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
The Center Square

Illinois State Rifle Association files federal lawsuit against Pritzker’s gun ban

(The Center Square) – The first federal lawsuit against Illinois’ gun ban and registry has been announced by the Illinois State Rifle Association. It follows two others that were filed in state court Tuesday. Gov. J.B. Pritzker approved a ban on mofre than 170 semi-automatic guns and magazine capacities Jan. 10, after the Illinois legislature approved the measure. The prohibition of sales is in effect immediately. Banned guns already in possession must be registered with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
wfcnnews.com

"Not taking your guns": New IL assault weapon ban highlights Marion legislative town hall

MARION - Six local Illinois lawmakers gathered with members of the public at a legislative town hall on the evening of Tuesday, January 17th at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center. The town hall was a very well attended event, with hundreds filling the auditorium looking for answers to some of the most pressing issues currently happening in the State of Illinois.
MARION, IL
The Associated Press

Lawsuits challenge recent Illinois semiautomatic gun ban

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Legal challenges to Illinois’ semiautomatic weapons ban began Wednesday with a federal complaint that the 8-day-old law prohibits “commonly possessed” and constitutionally protected guns. A state court pleading was also filed Wednesday, questioning the law’s exemptions based on a person’s employment.
ILLINOIS STATE
newsnationnow.com

Pushback follows Illinois ban on assault-style weapons

(NewsNation) — Dozens of law enforcement agencies are pushing back as Illinois became the ninth state in the nation to ban assault-style weapons. The Protect Illinois Communities Law makes it illegal to sell or buy assault-style weapons and requires current owners to register them with the state. Calling it...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

‘Game on’ as attorneys challenge Illinois’ gun ban with more lawsuits expected

(The Center Square) – The first lawsuits have been filed against the state of Illinois’ new ban on certain guns the legislature deems assault weapons and more lawsuits are expected. Last week, on the final day of the 102nd General Assembly, the legislature and Gov. J.B. Pritzker approved a ban on certain semi-automatic firearms. No future sales are allowed. Guns already in possession must be registered with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024. Non compliance can bring a Class 2 felony. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Cook County commissioner urges law enforcement to not enforce the state's gun ban

(The Center Square) – A Cook County official is calling on county law enforcement to not enforce a recently enacted law banning certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines. However, one Chicago lawmaker claims this could be a slippery slope. Gov. J.B. Pritzker prohibited individuals from purchasing certain semi-automatic weapons in Illinois when he signed the law last week. Lawmakers approved the measure on the final day of the 102nd General Assembly. The law also prohibits the future sale and possession of magazines with more than 10...
COOK COUNTY, IL
