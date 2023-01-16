Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Volunteers clean up 1,600 pounds of trash around Wilmington railroad tracks
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — 42 volunteers turned out Saturday to a trash clean up event in Wilmington. Cape Fear River Watch and Keep New Hanover Beautiful partnered for the two-hour project. Volunteers focused on the Greenfield Lake Watershed, picking up trash along the the railroad tracks that...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island Fire Department teaches fire safety, extinguisher use at Senior Seminar
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Several senior citizens in Oak Island are better prepared for a fire thanks to a recent seminar. The Oak Island Fire Department held a presentation on fire safety and prevention on Wednesday at the 2023 Senior Seminar Series at the Oak Island Senior Center and Gift Shop.
WECT
Man returns to farm to find more than a dozen dogs died from dehydration
Bojangles announces hard sweet tea, expected to hit shelves in March. ‘This is about life’: The Healing Place detox center opens in Wilmington. Eight years after the idea was brought before New Hanover county commissioners, a potentially life-saving facility opened its doors in Wilmington. Pender Co. board approve changes...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WHAT’S HAPPENING: Weekend of January 20-22
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s the middle of January, but don’t let the cold weather keep you hibernating at home like a bear. From planting for spring, to eclectic art, and a big party… there’s lots happening this weekend. _________. Spring starts in two months,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington woman turning old coolers into cat shelters
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A new initiative from a Wilmington woman is benefiting our four-legged friends. April Wheeler-Andolfi is converting old coolers into warm shelters for Feral Cats. Wheeler-Andolfi began collecting coolers a few months ago when she noticed a significant number for Feral Cats in her...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County commissioners considering ban on homeless sleeping outside downtown locations
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Commissioners are considering a ban on homeless people sleeping overnight on New Hanover County-owned property. At their meeting on Monday, commissioners will hear a report about criminal activity, littering and the use of outdoor and parking deck areas as restrooms. Commissioners will consider...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Gathering planned to honor life of KC Johnson, missing woman killed in Wilmington last week
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The LGBTQ Center of the Cape Fear Coast has planned a community gathering to honor the life of a Wilmington woman killed last Friday. The event is planned for Friday at 5:30 p.m. in front of the Wilmington City Hall at 102 North 3rd Street.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
City of Wilmington looking into purchase of former PPD building
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington City Council will consider an agenda item at their January 24th meeting to purchase the Thermo Fisher Scientific Building, formerly the PPD Building, in downtown Wilmington. Council will provide a fully refundable $500,000 earnest money deposit to explore purchase of a 12.5-acre campus. The...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NCDOT addresses traffic light issues on US-17 in Leland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A resurfacing project has been causing a headache for drivers in Brunswick County. The North Carolina Department of Transportation has been working since October to resurface US-17 in Leland. During that process, Division Resident Engineer David Sawyer says wires were likely cut or damaged that control the mechanisms that trigger the traffic lights. Those mechanisms are called “signal loops.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Historical marker unveiled at Leland home integral to town’s 1989 incorporation
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A new historical marker has been placed in front of the Benton Residence in Leland. The Benton’s home was the site of many meetings that laid the groundwork for Leland’s incorporation in 1989, according to officials. Prior to the incorporation, a 12-member board...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
26 arrested in Bladen County ‘Operation Street Sweep’; 12 people still wanted
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Tuesday operation by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit served outstanding arrest warrants on over three dozen known drug dealers and their associates in around Bladen County. 23 individuals were arrested, three individuals who are currently in state or local confinement...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington man charged in 2021 murder
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man whose body was found on River Road. Police have charged Jamal Terrell Griggs, 29, with First Degree Murder in the death of Shelton Long. Long, 33, was from Riegelwood. On November 5,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Additional suspect arrested in connection to October Wilmington shooting
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A fourth person has been arrested in connection to a 2022 Wilmington shooting. 34-year-old Justin Dean Caldwell of Princeton was arrested by authorities in Johnston County. Caldwell is charged with AWDW Intent to Kill/Felony Conspiracy, Discharge Weapon Occupied Property, Possession of Firearm by a Felon,...
WECT
Nearly two dozen arrested, charged with drug crimes after Bladen County operation
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that nearly two dozen people suspected of drug-related crimes were arrested in “Operation Street Sweep.” The sheriff’s office says that those arrested are suspected of being drug dealers and their associates. The operation, which...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County presents The Healing Place
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– A Wilmington facility that has been in the works for seven years officially opened its doors on Tuesday. New Hanover County officials cut the ribbon for its brand-new facility, “The Healing Place”, during a special ceremony Tuesday morning. The facility will help those fighting...
WECT
Missing Pender County woman safely found
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office announced that Kyra Blake has safely returned home. Previously, it was reported that Blake was last seen at approximately midnight on Jan. 17 in the area of the Taco Bell in Hampstead.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Skywatch Bird Rescue reports injured Pelican with torn pouch near Wrightsville Beach
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Skywatch Bird Rescue says they have gotten several reports of a Pelican with a torn pouch being spotted on Wrightsville Beach. The group has tried to capture the bird, but say it has flown off each time it was spotted. Skywatch says in situations...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Family utilizes MLK Day of service, donate 300 ‘Snack Packs’ to NourishNC
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Monday marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day across the country, meaning a day of service for many who look to continue King’s legacy. A local family spent the day packing and delivering ‘Snack Packs’ to NourishNC. According to the organization, this is...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender County dog breeder finds multiple dogs dead at his home
PENDER COUNTY (WWAY) — A Pender County man is mourning the loss of 16 of his animals. Breeder Joshua Strand says he returned to his farm in Currie to find the bodies of his dogs laying around the property. “Me and animal control together found nine bodies and found...
wpde.com
Grand Strand Humane Society returns to open adoption hours every Saturday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — For the first time since before COVID-19, the Grand Strand Humane Society will be holding open adoption hours every Saturday. From 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., people ready to take home a dog that day can visit the shelter. Prospective adopters will need to...
