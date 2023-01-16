ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calabash, NC

WECT

Man returns to farm to find more than a dozen dogs died from dehydration

Bojangles announces hard sweet tea, expected to hit shelves in March. ‘This is about life’: The Healing Place detox center opens in Wilmington. Eight years after the idea was brought before New Hanover county commissioners, a potentially life-saving facility opened its doors in Wilmington. Pender Co. board approve changes...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

WHAT’S HAPPENING: Weekend of January 20-22

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s the middle of January, but don’t let the cold weather keep you hibernating at home like a bear. From planting for spring, to eclectic art, and a big party… there’s lots happening this weekend. _________. Spring starts in two months,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington woman turning old coolers into cat shelters

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A new initiative from a Wilmington woman is benefiting our four-legged friends. April Wheeler-Andolfi is converting old coolers into warm shelters for Feral Cats. Wheeler-Andolfi began collecting coolers a few months ago when she noticed a significant number for Feral Cats in her...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

City of Wilmington looking into purchase of former PPD building

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington City Council will consider an agenda item at their January 24th meeting to purchase the Thermo Fisher Scientific Building, formerly the PPD Building, in downtown Wilmington. Council will provide a fully refundable $500,000 earnest money deposit to explore purchase of a 12.5-acre campus. The...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NCDOT addresses traffic light issues on US-17 in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A resurfacing project has been causing a headache for drivers in Brunswick County. The North Carolina Department of Transportation has been working since October to resurface US-17 in Leland. During that process, Division Resident Engineer David Sawyer says wires were likely cut or damaged that control the mechanisms that trigger the traffic lights. Those mechanisms are called “signal loops.”
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington man charged in 2021 murder

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man whose body was found on River Road. Police have charged Jamal Terrell Griggs, 29, with First Degree Murder in the death of Shelton Long. Long, 33, was from Riegelwood. On November 5,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Additional suspect arrested in connection to October Wilmington shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A fourth person has been arrested in connection to a 2022 Wilmington shooting. 34-year-old Justin Dean Caldwell of Princeton was arrested by authorities in Johnston County. Caldwell is charged with AWDW Intent to Kill/Felony Conspiracy, Discharge Weapon Occupied Property, Possession of Firearm by a Felon,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County presents The Healing Place

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– A Wilmington facility that has been in the works for seven years officially opened its doors on Tuesday. New Hanover County officials cut the ribbon for its brand-new facility, “The Healing Place”, during a special ceremony Tuesday morning. The facility will help those fighting...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Missing Pender County woman safely found

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office announced that Kyra Blake has safely returned home. Previously, it was reported that Blake was last seen at approximately midnight on Jan. 17 in the area of the Taco Bell in Hampstead.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pender County dog breeder finds multiple dogs dead at his home

PENDER COUNTY (WWAY) — A Pender County man is mourning the loss of 16 of his animals. Breeder Joshua Strand says he returned to his farm in Currie to find the bodies of his dogs laying around the property. “Me and animal control together found nine bodies and found...
PENDER COUNTY, NC

