Wolves v Liverpool Team News: Klopp To Ring The Changes

The latest team news ahead of Liverpool's FA Cup third-round replay with Wolves on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping for a much improved Liverpool performance when they travel to Molineux to take on Wolves in an FA Cup third-round replay on Tuesday.

The Reds were disappointing again as they went down 3-0 to Brighton on Saturday with Klopp claiming he 'can't remember a worse game'.

Liverpool were lucky to force a replay in the competition they won last May, after a 2-2 draw at Anfield which saw Wolves have a late winner ruled out for a controversial offside decision.

Julen Lopetegui will therefore be looking for his team to finish the job on home territory to follow up on a vital 1-0 Premier League win against West Ham at the weekend.

Liverpool Team News

Klopp made it clear at his pre-match press conference that he expects to make changes from the team that were so poor against the Seagulls.

James Milner and Stefan Bajcetic are both available after injury, and Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas, Nathaniel Phillips, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, and Fabio Carvalho could also be in consideration for starting spots.

Darwin Nunez remains a doubt after he missed Saturday's defeat however Klopp did concede ( via Liverpoolfc.com ) that he is getting close to a return.

“Darwin is very close, but it's Monday and tomorrow is the game, [but] he's very close."

Virgil van Dijk, Arthur Melo, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz, and Diogo Jota all remain sidelined.

Wolves Team News

Wolves could have Diego Costa fit and available again after missing the last three matches with a knock.

Lopetegui will still be without Sasa Kalajdzic, Pedro Neto, Boubacar Traore, and Chiquinho, however, who are all out with injury.

