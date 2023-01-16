Read full article on original website
International Real-Time Payment Network for CBDCs Launches in Davos
Leave it to the lofty inspirations of the World Economic Forum to come up with the Universal Digital Payments Network. This, as the new cross-border digital currency payments portal made its debut Thursday (Jan. 19) in the Swiss resort-turned-summit under the shortened “UDPN” moniker, with the equally ambitious goal of providing global interoperability between regulated stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).
Next Generation B2B Platforms and Partnerships Support SMB Growth Goals
Access to working capital remains a critical pain point for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Unlike larger companies who commonly enjoy longstanding relationships with their preferred financial institutions, SMBs often need additional help accessing sources of capital. These cash flow concerns can lead to SMBs needing more time to pay their suppliers, further impacting their creditworthiness and ability to draw on traditional lines of capital.
Unit4 Launches Marketplace of Tools for its ERP Customers
Unit4 has launched a marketplace featuring tools that can be added to its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions. The new Unit4 Marketplace showcases apps from the company’s independent software vendor (ISV), reseller and service partners and makes it easy for its ERP customers to find ways to extend the functionality of their enterprise cloud stack, the company said in a Tuesday (Jan. 17) press release.
PYMNTS Intelligence: Small Businesses and SMBs Seek Personalized Digital Banking Support
Small businesses represent 99.9% of all businesses in the United States, and there were 32.5 million small businesses operating as of 2021, according to a report. On average, it takes four days to launch a small business and roughly one-third begin with less than $5,000. Considering the pandemic propelled more workers toward self-employment, there is an enormous opportunity for banks to offer digital supports. Existing small businesses can seek additional digital banking solutions when pressed by inflation and supply chain disruptions.
People’s Bank of China Enables Offline Payments with Digital Yuan
The People’s Bank of China has reportedly enabled Android users to make offline payments using digital yuan. With a new function added to the bank’s digital yuan app, users can make payments from their smartphone using the central bank digital currency (CBDC) even if the device has no power or no internet connection, NFCW reported Monday (Jan. 16).
Israeli startup makes inroads with personal flying vehicle
Beersheva, Israel, Dec 21 (Reuters) - An Israeli-made electric vehicle designed to fly commuters on short trips far above streets overcrowded with cars has made its maiden unmanned flight, a milestone the developer says will help it reach the market in the next two years.
nextbigfuture.com
Microsoft $10 Billion into OpenAI and ChatGPT is AI IPhone Moment
Fortune and others are reporting that Microsoft will close a $10 billion investment deal into the artificial intelligence startup before the end of this month. This is discussed in the All-in-Pod cast. The deal will have a unique structure in that Microsoft will get 49% of the company but 75% of future profits.
BBC
Cost of living: First households receive £600 energy voucher
The first £600 energy payment vouchers have been delivered to households in Northern Ireland. One of the first people in Northern Ireland to receive the payment said it "couldn't have come at a better time". Kellie Alexander, 46, from Ballybeen, County Down, received the single, one-off payment in her...
Airline Industry Rivals Become Tech Innovation Partners With Shared API Hub
A new application programming interface (API) hub is uniting companies to help their technology take off. API hub provider Rapid and trade group International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a Wednesday (Jan. 18) press release that the IATA’s new Open AI Hub will boost innovation across the industry.
BBC
£600 energy voucher: People redeeming first vouchers at post offices
The first people to receive their £600 energy vouchers have been queueing to get their money at post offices across Northern Ireland. The single one-off payment vouchers started to arrive through letterboxes on Saturday. They can be deposited in some bank accounts or redeemed for cash at branches of...
Biden Administration Paying Americans Thousands of Dollars to Upgrade Their Homes
On Aug. 16, President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law, directing billions of dollars to Americans looking to upgrade their homes, businesses and cars. One provision of the law allows Americans making less than $150,000 a year to claim a $7,500 tax credit for buying an electric car.
Amazon Starts Latest Job Cuts Focusing on Retail and HR
Amazon is reportedly beginning its latest round of job cuts Wednesday (Jan. 18). These layoffs are primarily focused on the firm’s retail and human resources organizations and are part of its largest-ever workforce reduction that was announced earlier this month, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. In total, the cuts will impact...
Microsoft to offer ChatGPT at industrial scale via its Azure services
If you are tired of your requests to access ChatGPT being waitlisted repeatedly, Microsoft has some good news for you. The chatbot is coming soon to Azure Open AI services, where businesses can access the most advanced artificial intelligence (AI) in the world, the company said in a press release.
Goldman Grows Installment and Card Loans but Charge-Offs Soar
Goldman Sach’s struggles in consumer lending and cards were telegraphed – but now they are etched in stone. As reported on Tuesday (Jan. 17), and as detailed in the company’s earnings and supplementals, the company had $6 billion in installment loans on the books in the fourth quarter ending Dec. 31, up from $4 billion a year ago. Goldman also reported $16 billion in credit card loans, up from $8 billion in Q4 2021.
ACI Worldwide Debuts Hub for 200+ Digital Wallets
ACI Worldwide has debuted a multi-country network to capitalize on digital wallets’ growing popularity. The ACI Wallet Hub connects merchants in more than 70 countries to a single hub for more than 200 digital wallets, the payments company said in a news release Tuesday (Jan. 17), letting them “deliver native wallet checkout experiences for consumers.”
US Retailers See Real-Time Payments as Crucial to Customer Experience
New research finds U.S. retailers are planning real-time payments (RTP) advancements to optimize customer experience. That’s according to “The Instant Payments Transformation Guide,” a 2023 PYMNTS report done in collaboration with ACI Worldwide, which shows that 32.5% retailers are planning to add RTP capabilities to their checkout experience in the near future.
Dock Launches Platform Offering Financial Services in Latin America
Dock has launched a platform that helps companies offer financial services to customers in Latin America. The new Dock One cloud-based platform enables companies to add new businesses to their operations and expand to countries throughout Latin America through a single application programming interface (API), Dock said in a Tuesday (Jan. 17) press release.
Chaser Launches API to Ease Integration of AR Management Tools
Chaser has launched an application programming interface (API) for its accounts receivable (AR) management tools. With the new Chaser API, small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) can integrate Chaser’s AR management tools with their enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM) or accounting system, Chaser Chief Technology Officer Pedro Sampaio wrote in a Tuesday (Jan. 17) blog post.
Intuit Expands Availability of QuickBooks Business Network for B2B Payments
Intuit has expanded the availability of its network that accelerates and automates B2B payments. The Intuit QuickBooks Business Network is now available to millions of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States, the company said in a Tuesday (Jan. 17) press release. “With the QuickBooks Business Network, we’re...
Lynk Offers Pay By Bank to Help Smaller Retailers
Payments platform Lynk has added Pay by Bank to its portfolio due to high customer demand. The feature lets businesses reduce their credit card processing fees and get immediate access to revenues while guarding against transaction failure and fraud, the company said in a Tuesday (Jan. 17) news release. “Credit...
