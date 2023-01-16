Small businesses represent 99.9% of all businesses in the United States, and there were 32.5 million small businesses operating as of 2021, according to a report. On average, it takes four days to launch a small business and roughly one-third begin with less than $5,000. Considering the pandemic propelled more workers toward self-employment, there is an enormous opportunity for banks to offer digital supports. Existing small businesses can seek additional digital banking solutions when pressed by inflation and supply chain disruptions.

